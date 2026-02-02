Notifications/Amendments Under Shops And Establishments Legislations

The State Governments of Haryana, Maharashtra and Gujarat have passed Ordinances to amend their respective shops and establishments acts. An overview of the amendment to the Haryana Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1958 is accessible here.

The amendments to the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2017 and Gujarat Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 2019 broadly relate to, amongst others, the threshold for registration, maximum daily working hours, permissible continuous work hours without an interval and quarterly overtime ceiling. Further the Government of Haryana in substitution of its earlier Notification, has passed a new Notification laying down the conditions for engaging female workers in shops and commercial establishments in night shift (8:00 PM to 6:00 AM).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.