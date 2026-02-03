The Great Compensation Pivot: A Step-by-Step Guide To Implement The Wages Code

Implementing the Code on Wages, 2019 ("Wages Codes") represents the most significant overhaul of payroll structures in India. By consolidating four major laws...

Introduction

Implementing the Code on Wages, 2019 (“Wages Codes”) represents the most significant overhaul of payroll structures in India. By consolidating four major laws, the Wages Code introduces a uniform definition of wages that will impact how companies structure their payroll. For organizations, particularly those in the service and information technology sectors, where allowance often makes up a bulk of the CTC, the Wages Code introduces a fundamental commercial shift and failing to align could lead to unanticipated costs, liabilities and significant penalties.

In this article, we aim to provide a step-by-step roadmap for organizations to implement the changes brought by the Wages Code:

Step Focus Area Key Requirement Action Items Step 1 Wage Definition Audit The Wages Code requires inclusion of basic, dearness allowance, retaining allowance, and other components that are not expressly excluded. If certain excluded components exceed 50% of the total pay, the excess needs to be treated as wages for calculating statutory contributions and payments. Assess current salary structure including the weightage of each component in the total pay. Revise the salary structure as necessary while consider the impact on take away and income tax implications. Step 2 Statutory Liability Review Since the definition of wage has been revised, the contributions to provident fund, employee state insurance, gratuity and other statutory contributions and payments may increase or decrease depending on the current practice adopted by the organisation Assess the increase or decrease in statutory contributions and payments. Budgett for any increase, Conduct an actuarial valuation based on the new definition. Step 3 Full and Final Settlement Wages and dues must be paid within 2 working days of an employee's resignation, dismissal, or retrenchment. Overhaul the current internal process to cut down lead times. Discuss with payroll service providers to implement the new requirement and amend service level agreements, as necessary. Step 4 Overtime Standardization Overtime must be paid at twice the normal rate of wages. Audit current practices and align with the requirements. Step 5 Managing Deductions and Recoveries The rules on deductions and recoveries from an employee's wages now apply uniformly to all employees, irrespective of the wages earned. Review existing policies to ensure the provisions on deductions and recoveries are followed. Establish a show -cause notice procedure before making certain deductions, as required under the Wages Code. Step 6 Gender Equity Wages Code prohibits discrimination on the grounds of gender in matters relating to conditions of service, including wages for same or similar work. Conduct gender pay audit across the organisation Document objective criteria to determine if existing pay differentials are reasonable and revise pay structures accordingly.

Why does this matter?

The Wages Code effectively ends the allowance era where organizations heavily relied on allowances to prepare salary structure. The change brought about by the Wages Code is not just a payroll adjustment but also a balance sheet event. Penalties for non-compliances have also increased indicating stricter monitoring framework where compliance is no longer a mere checkbox.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.