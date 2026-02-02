Karnataka Government Notification On Paid Menstrual Leave

The Government of Karnataka, by way of a Government Order dated November 12, 2025 ('GO'), and notified in the Official Gazette on November 20, 2025, has introduced a Statewide paid menstrual leave policy for women employees across certain types of establishments, with effect from November 12, 2025. An overview of the menstrual leave policy is accessible here.

