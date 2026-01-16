8th Pay Commission For State Government Employees: How Much Time Can States Take To Implement 8th CPC Recommendations?

When a central pay commission's recommendations are implemented, central government employees are the first to get its benefits. States also follow Centre to implement recommendations. In some cases, states also form their own pay commissions, like the Assam government formed early this month. Do states implement pay commission recommendations the same day as Centre does?

Is the salary and pension hike for state government employees and pensioners the same as that of central government employees? Will state employees also get arrears? If yes, from which date? In the backdrop of the 8th Pay Commission (8th CPC), let's get answers to these questions:

Why do state governments form their own state commissions?

State government employees and pensioners also go through payout revision. Their salary, pension and allowances are revised, conditions for which are pertinent to a state's economy and budget. So, instead of replicating the Central Pay Commission's recommendations right away, states can form their own pay commissions.

