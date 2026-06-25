Extending The Fundamental Right To Education Under Article 21A To Pre-Primary Children: Constitutional And Policy Perspectives

A Public Interest Litigation seeking to extend the fundamental right to free and compulsory education under Article 21A to children aged 3–6 years is currently under consideration by the Supreme Court. This article analyses the constitutional interpretation of Article 21A, the policy case for early childhood education, and the practical implications of expanding the right to pre-primary education.

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Introduction

Article 21A of the Constitution of India guarantees the right to free and compulsory education to all children between the ages of six and fourteen years. Enacted through the 86th Constitutional Amendment in 2002 and operationalised through the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, this provision represents one of the most significant expansions of fundamental rights in independent India. However, the constitutional guarantee currently excludes children below the age of six, leaving pre-primary education outside the ambit of the fundamental right.

A recent Public Interest Litigation before the Supreme Court has sought to extend the protection of Article 21A to children aged three to six years, arguing that early childhood education is integral to the realisation of the right to education and to the overall development of the child. The Court has issued notices to the Central Government and all State Governments, indicating that the issue merits serious judicial consideration. This article examines the constitutional, policy, and practical dimensions of extending the fundamental right to education to the pre-primary stage.

Constitutional Interpretation of Article 21A

Article 21A was inserted as a fundamental right following the judicial expansion of Article 21 to include the right to education in Unni Krishnan v. State of Andhra Pradesh (1993). The 86th Amendment, however, limited the constitutional guarantee to the 6–14 age group, while retaining Article 45 (a Directive Principle) which originally mandated the State to provide free and compulsory education for all children until they complete the age of fourteen years. The amendment effectively bifurcated what was previously a single constitutional vision.

The argument for extending Article 21A to pre-primary education rests on the interconnectedness of early childhood development with later educational outcomes. Courts have often interpreted fundamental rights in an expansive manner, reading Directive Principles into fundamental rights to give them fuller meaning. The Supreme Court’s approach in cases such as Bandhua Mukti Morcha and Olga Tellis demonstrates a willingness to interpret Article 21 broadly to include conditions necessary for a life with dignity. Early childhood education can be argued to fall within this expanded understanding.

Policy Rationale for Early Childhood Education

There is overwhelming evidence that the foundations of learning, cognitive development, and socio-emotional skills are laid in the early years of a child’s life. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 itself recognises the critical importance of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) and recommends its integration into the formal education system. Studies consistently show that quality pre-primary education significantly improves school readiness, reduces dropout rates, and narrows learning gaps, particularly for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

From a rights-based perspective, denying children aged 3–6 access to free and quality early education perpetuates inequality. Children from affluent families access private pre-schools, while children from marginalised communities often have no meaningful access to structured early learning. Extending Article 21A to this age group would place a constitutional obligation on the State to ensure universal access to quality pre-primary education, thereby advancing both educational equity and social justice.

Implementation Challenges and Fiscal Considerations

Extending the fundamental right to pre-primary education would have significant implications for infrastructure, teacher recruitment and training, curriculum development, and public financing. Currently, early childhood education is largely delivered through Anganwadi centres under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme, which faces well-documented challenges of quality, infrastructure, and trained personnel. A constitutional mandate would require substantial investment and systemic reform to upgrade these centres or create parallel structures within the school education system.

Fiscal considerations are often cited as a constraint. However, proponents argue that the long-term returns on investment in early childhood education, in terms of improved learning outcomes, reduced remedial costs, and enhanced productivity, far outweigh the initial expenditure. The NEP 2020’s recommendation to integrate ECCE into the school system from age three provides a policy roadmap that could be accelerated through a judicial or legislative mandate.

Conclusion

The ongoing judicial consideration of extending Article 21A to children aged 3–6 years presents an opportunity to re-examine the constitutional vision of education in India. While Article 21A as currently framed reflects a deliberate policy choice made in 2002, the evolving understanding of early childhood development and the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020 provide strong grounds for reconsidering that boundary. Whether through judicial interpretation, legislative amendment, or a combination of both, ensuring that every child has access to quality early childhood education is essential for realising the broader constitutional promise of equality of opportunity and the right to life with dignity. The outcome of the present litigation will have far-reaching implications for the architecture of India’s education system and the rights of its youngest citizens.

References

Unni Krishnan, J.P. v. State of Andhra Pradesh, (1993) 1 SCC 645. The Constitution of India, 1950 Article 21A. The Constitution (Eighty-Sixth Amendment) Act, 2002, amending Article 45, and inserting Article 51A(k), https://egazette.nic.in. The Constitution of India, 1950 Article 45. Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, Ministry of Education, Government of India, https://www.education.gov.in/sites/upload_files/mhrd/files/upload_document/rte.pdf. Eighty-Sixth Constitutional Amendment Statement of Objects and Reasons accompanying the Constitution (Eighty-Third Amendment) Bill (later enacted as the Eighty-Sixth Amendment), Parliament of India, https://sansad.in. Mohini Jain v. State of Karnataka, (1992) 3 SCC 666. Bandhua Mukti Morcha v. Union of India, (1984) 3 SCC 161. Olga Tellis v. Bombay Municipal Corporation, (1985) 3 SCC 545. National Education Policy 2020, Ministry of Education, Government of India, particularly Chapter 1, https://www.education.gov.in/sites/upload_files/mhrd/files/NEP_Final_English_0.pdf. Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage (NCF-FS) 2022, https://www.education.gov.in. Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Scheme Guidelines, https://wcd.nic.in. Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0 Guidelines, https://wcd.nic.in. NITI Aayog, Strategy for New India @75, https://www.niti.gov.in. United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), 1989, Articles 28 and 29, https://www.ohchr.org/en/instruments-mechanisms/instruments/convention-rights-child. United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, General Comment No. 7 (2005): Implementing Child Rights in Early Childhood, https://www.ohchr.org. United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Right to Pre-Primary Education: A Global Study (2022), https://unesdoc.unesco.org. UNICEF, Early Childhood Development: The Key to a Full and Productive Life, highlighting the developmental significance of the first six years of life, https://www.unicef.org. UNICEF India, Early Childhood Education and School Readiness in India, https://www.unicef.org/india. World Bank, Investing in Early Childhood Development, https://www.worldbank.org. OECD, Starting Strong: Early Childhood Education and Care, https://www.oecd.org. National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD), Status of Early Childhood Care and Education in India, Ministry of Women and Child Development, https://www.nipccd.nic.in. Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, reports on the Right to Education Act and ECCE reforms, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, https://sansad.in. Supreme Court of India proceedings in the pending Public Interest Litigation concerning extension of Article 21A to children aged 3–6 years, https://www.sci.gov.in.

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