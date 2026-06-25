Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2026: Enhancing Transparency And Consumer Protection In E-Commerce

The Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2026 introduce significant compliance obligations for e-commerce platforms, particularly regarding the disclosure of Country of Origin and other product information. This article analyses the key amendments, their implications for manufacturers, importers, and online marketplaces, and the broader objectives of strengthening consumer protection in the digital marketplace.

K&K is among leading IP and Commercial Law Practices in India with rankings and recommendations from Legal500, IAM, Chambers & Partners, AsiaIP, Acquisition-INTL, Corp-INTL, and Managing IP. K&K represents numerous entities through its 9 offices across India and over 160 professionals for varied IP, Corporate, Commercial, and Media/Entertainment Matters.

Article Insights

Amrita Pradhan’s articles from Khurana and Khurana are most popular: with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

in India

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy industries

Introduction

The Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 have served as a cornerstone of consumer protection in India by mandating clear labelling requirements for packaged commodities. In 2026, the Department of Consumer Affairs notified multiple amendments to these Rules, with the most significant changes targeting the e-commerce sector. These amendments, particularly those notified in February and April 2026, impose enhanced disclosure obligations on online marketplaces and sellers, with a strong emphasis on the declaration of Country of Origin (COO) and other critical product information.

The amendments come at a time when e-commerce has become the dominant channel for the sale of packaged commodities, making regulatory oversight in this space both necessary and challenging. This article examines the key features of the 2026 amendments, their implications for various stakeholders, and the broader policy objectives they seek to achieve.

Key Amendments Introduced in 2026

The Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2026 primarily amend Rule 6 of the principal Rules. A significant addition is the enhanced requirement for e-commerce entities to display the Country of Origin of products prominently on their platforms. The amendments also introduce stricter provisions regarding the declaration of net quantity, retail sale price, and other mandatory declarations in the online marketplace context.

The Second Amendment Rules, 2026 further refine these obligations, with certain provisions scheduled to come into effect from 1 July 2027, giving stakeholders a reasonable transition period. The overall thrust of the amendments is to bridge the information asymmetry that often exists between online sellers and consumers, particularly in relation to the origin of products and compliance with labelling standards applicable to physical retail.

Implications for E-Commerce Platforms and Sellers

For e-commerce platforms, the amendments necessitate significant changes in product listing pages, backend systems, and seller onboarding processes. Platforms must now ensure that sellers provide accurate Country of Origin information and that this information is displayed conspicuously to consumers before the completion of a transaction. Failure to comply can attract penalties under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, in addition to potential action under consumer protection laws.

For manufacturers and importers, the amendments reinforce the importance of maintaining accurate records of the country of origin and ensuring that this information is communicated effectively through the supply chain to online marketplaces. Companies operating multi-brand or multi-origin product portfolios will need to implement robust systems to track and declare origin information accurately at the stock-keeping unit (SKU) level.

Consumer Protection and Policy Objectives

The 2026 amendments align with the broader policy objective of empowering consumers with accurate and accessible information. In the physical retail space, consumers can examine product labels directly. In the online environment, this direct examination is not possible, making platform-level disclosures critical. By mandating prominent display of Country of Origin and other key information, the amendments seek to enable informed purchasing decisions and reduce the incidence of misleading or incomplete product information.

The amendments also support the government’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Vocal for Local’ initiatives by making the origin of products more transparent to consumers. At the same time, they address concerns regarding the influx of imported goods through e-commerce channels by ensuring that consumers are aware of the country of origin before making a purchase.

Enforcement and Compliance Challenges

Effective enforcement of the amended Rules will require coordinated action by the Legal Metrology Department, both at the Central and State levels. Inspectors will need to develop protocols for monitoring e-commerce platforms, which present unique challenges compared to physical retail establishments. Issues such as dynamic pricing, frequent changes in product listings, and the involvement of multiple sellers on a single platform complicate traditional inspection methods.

For businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises selling through online marketplaces, compliance with the new disclosure requirements may involve additional costs and operational adjustments. Clear guidance from the Department of Consumer Affairs on the manner and format of disclosure, along with a reasonable transition period, will be essential to ensure smooth implementation without unduly burdening legitimate businesses.

Conclusion

The Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2026 represent an important step in updating India’s consumer protection framework to address the realities of digital commerce. By imposing specific disclosure obligations on e-commerce platforms and reinforcing the requirement to declare Country of Origin, the amendments seek to enhance transparency, empower consumers, and create a more level playing field between domestic and imported products. The success of these reforms will depend on effective enforcement, clear communication of compliance requirements, and constructive engagement between regulators, businesses, and consumer organisations. As e-commerce continues to grow, such targeted regulatory interventions will play an increasingly important role in maintaining consumer trust and market integrity.

References

The Legal Metrology Act, 2009, No. 1 of 2010, India Code (2010). The Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, G.S.R. 202(E), Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (Mar. 7, 2011), Rule 6, https://www.indiacode.nic.in. Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, Draft Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) (Second Amendment) Rules, 2025, https://consumeraffairs.gov.in/public/upload/admin/cmsfiles/whatsnews/Draft_Legal_Metrology_Packaged_Commodities_Second_

Amendment_Rules2025_for_comments_from_stakeholders__reg_whatsnews.pdf. Rule 6, Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011. Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Consumer Protection (E-Commerce) Rules, 2020, G.S.R. 462(E) (July 23, 2020), https://consumeraffairs.gov.in. The Consumer Protection Act, 2019, No. 35 of 2019, India Code (2019). Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India, Make in India Initiative, https://www.makeinindia.com/home. Government of India, Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and Vocal for Local Initiative, Press Information Bureau, https://www.pib.gov.in. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Consumer Policy and the Smart Use of Information in Online Markets, https://www.oecd.org/competition/consumer-policy. United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), Manual on Consumer Protection, https://unctad.org/topic/competition-and-consumer-protection. Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Amendment Rules, 2026 – Explanatory Notification, https://consumeraffairs.gov.in/public/upload/files/2026.02.13%20PCR%201st%20COO%20Filter%20on%20e-commerce%20websites_1771231030.pdf. Reuters, India Proposes E-Commerce Rules Requiring Country-of-Origin Filters (Nov. 10, 2025). International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network (ICPEN), Guidelines for Online Marketplace Transparency and Consumer Information, https://www.icpen.org. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Enhancing Access to and Sharing of Data: Reconciling Risks and Benefits for Consumers (2024), https://www.oecd.org.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.