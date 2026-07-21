India’s Food Regulators Put “100%,” “Natural” And “Energy” Claims On Notice

Recent enforcement action in India suggests that food and beverage regulators are taking an increasingly literal approach to prominent product claims. In June 2026, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) penalised two food businesses for their use of “100%” claims. Soon afterwards, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) reportedly issued notices to six beverage brands concerning the description and promotion of products as “energy drinks.”

Read together, these developments carry a clear message for advertisers: an accurate ingredient list or a qualifying statement in fine print may not cure an absolute or potentially misleading claim on the front of a package, in an advertisement or in an online product listing.

Storia: “100%” claims for reconstituted beverages

On 18 June 2026, the CCPA imposed a penalty of INR 100,000 (approximately USD 1,170) on Storia Foods and Beverages Private Limited in relation to claims used for its coconut-water and fruit-based beverages.

Storia advertised its product as “100% Tender Coconut Water” and “100% Natural Tender Coconut Water” on its packaging, website and listings on major e-commerce platforms. According to the CCPA, however, the ingredient declaration identified the product as water and coconut-water concentrate (9.6%), reconstituted to the equivalent of coconut water. The product also contained the preservative INS 202.

The CCPA considered that an ordinary consumer would understand the prominent claim to mean that the product consisted entirely of natural tender coconut water. The less prominent disclosure that the beverage had been reconstituted did not, in the Authority’s view, correct the overall impression created by the principal claim. The presence of a preservative also made the “100% Natural” claim untenable.

The Authority reached a similar conclusion regarding Storia beverages marketed as “100% Juice,” including pomegranate, mixed-fruit, mango and guava-chilli variants. Their ingredient declarations showed water, concentrates and, depending on the product, relatively small proportions of fruit ingredients.

Storia had also made functional and health-related statements, including claims that its coconut water could “combat viruses,” “improve metabolism,” “kill fatigue” and rehydrate consumers faster than ordinary water. The company relied on published literature concerning coconut water generally. The CCPA found that the material did not substantiate the specific claims for Storia’s product and, in some instances, did not support the claim advanced.

The CCPA directed Storia to discontinue the challenged claims across packaging, its website and e-commerce listings, and to submit a compliance report.

English Oven Breads - Whole?

In a separate order issued the same day, the CCPA imposed an INR 100,000 penalty on Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Limited, which markets bread under the English Oven brand.

The proceedings arose after the CCPA took suo motu cognisance of a newspaper advertisement for “100% Whole Wheat Bread.” The investigation found that the bread contained 87% whole-wheat flour.

The company did not dispute that percentage. It argued instead that “100% Atta (wheat)” conveyed that whole wheat was the product’s only grain source and that the bread contained no refined wheat flour. It also relied on the applicable FSSAI standard, under which a product described as atta bread must contain at least 75% whole-wheat flour. Since the product contained 87%, the company maintained that it complied with the compositional standard.

The CCPA rejected those arguments. Compliance with the minimum standard for whole wheat bread did not substantiate the separate and more emphatic “100%” representation. The Authority assessed the claim from the perspective of an ordinary consumer and found that “100% Whole Wheat Bread” was likely to be understood as a statement about the composition of the bread, not merely the source of the grain ingredient.

The packaging also displayed “100% Whole Wheat Bread” alongside “Zero Maida (refined flour).” In the CCPA’s view, the combined presentation reinforced the misleading overall impression rather than clarifying it.

The Authority directed the company to discontinue the challenged claim from advertisements, packaging and digital platforms.

What these actions mean for advertisers

The enforcement actions point to several practical lessons for food and beverage businesses operating in India.

First, absolute claims require exacting substantiation. Words such as “100%,” “all,” “pure,” “natural” and “zero” are likely to be treated as objectively verifiable representations, not harmless advertising language.

Second, regulators will consider the overall impression created by the advertisement or packaging. A technically accurate ingredient list, disclaimer or qualification may be insufficient if it is less prominent than the headline claim or contradicts the message conveyed on the front of the pack.

Third, satisfying a compositional standard is not the same as substantiating an advertising claim. A product may comply with the minimum legal requirements for its category and still be misleadingly advertised.

Fourth, substantiation must fit both the claim and the product. General literature about an ingredient may not support a specific claim about the finished product, particularly where processing, concentration, dosage or other ingredients could affect the claimed benefit.

Fifth, enforcement extends across channels. Claims should be reviewed consistently on packaging, brand websites, marketplace listings, social-media content and conventional advertising. Businesses should also monitor retailer-created product descriptions and imagery.

The financial penalties in the two CCPA matters were modest. Their wider significance lies in the compliance standard they articulate: prominent claims will be judged by the message an ordinary consumer is likely to take away. For brands, the safest approach is to test the headline first and not assume that fine print can repair it later.

References

[1] Press Information Bureau, “CCPA Imposes ₹1 Lakh Penalty Each on Storia Foods and Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities for Misleading Use of ‘100%’ Claims,” 21 June 2026.

[2] Central Consumer Protection Authority, Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements for Misleading Advertisements, 2022.

[3] Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018.