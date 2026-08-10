Greenwashing In India: Legal Risks Of ESG Claims Explained (2026)

India's regulatory landscape has transformed environmental marketing claims from simple advertising choices into complex legal obligations spanning consumer protection, securities disclosure, and contractual compliance. With the CCPA's 2024 Greenwashing Guidelines and SEBI's enhanced ESG disclosure requirements, businesses face enforcement across multiple regimes where the same environmental claim may trigger different bases of liability depending on its audience and context.

Greenwashing in India has evolved from being a marketing concern into a significant legal and regulatory issue. A decade ago, calling a product “eco-friendly” was mainly a marketing choice. Today, the same claim may find a regulatory complaint, a securities disclosure inquiry, or a breach of a financing covenant. Environmental claims now appear in annual reports, investor presentations, green bond frameworks, procurement bids, and packaging, and each audience relies on the claim for a different decision: investors price risk against it, lenders build it into financing terms, and consumers use it to choose between products. Once a claim carries that much weight, whether it survives, scrutiny becomes a legal question.

There is no single statute governing greenwashing in India. That does not mean the field is unregulated; regulation is distributed across several regimes, each addressing a different dimension of the same conduct, and businesses making environmental claims must assess exposure across all of them.

The Same Claim, Different Bases of Liability

A claim that a company has cut its carbon footprint is tested against the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and the CCPA’s 2024 guidelines if made in an advertisement, against SEBI’s disclosure regulations if made in a Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report (BRSR), and as a contractual warranty if made in a green bond framework, where a breach may, depending on the financing documentation, trigger repricing, covenant breaches, acceleration or other contractual remedies. In a procurement bid, an unsupported certification claim may result in disqualification where the tender conditions require substantiated environmental certifications.

Greenwashing in India follows the audience, not the wording. Companies that clear an ESG claim once and reuse it indefinitely are usually the ones caught out later.

India’s Greenwashing Regulatory Framework

The CCPA’s 2024 Greenwashing Guidelines

The clearest intervention is the CCPA’s Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Greenwashing or Misleading Environmental Claims, notified under Section 18 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and came into force on 15 October 2024, supplementing the 2022 guidelines on misleading advertisements. They apply to manufacturers, service providers, advertisers, agencies, and endorsers, listed or not.

Greenwashing is defined to include concealing, omitting, or exaggerating environmental information, and using words or imagery that emphasise favourable attributes while burying unfavourable ones (puffery and generic mission statements are excluded). Terms such as “eco-friendly,” “green,” and “carbon-neutral” require substantiation through certification or robust internal evidence. Comparative claims must disclose their basis, and net-zero targets require a documented, actionable plan. Penalties reach ₹10 lakh for a first violation and ₹50 lakh for repeat violations, alongside orders to withdraw advertisement and endorser bans of one to three years.

SEBI’s ESG Disclosure and Assurance Architecture

Listed companies face obligations under Regulation 34(2)(f) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, requiring the top 1,000 entities by market capitalization to prepare a BRSR. The BRSR Core framework, introduced in 2023, moves defined metrics, including emissions and workforce safety, into independent third-party assurance rather than self-reporting, aimed directly at unverified ESG disclosure. In 2024, SEBI also brought ESG rating providers under a dedicated framework, since ratings built on unverified data had become their own source of misinformation.

An ESG claim in a BRSR is therefore no longer a narrative statement; it is a disclosure expected to survive assurance. Where it cannot, exposure runs into the consequences of inaccurate disclosure under the SEBI Listing Regulations and, depending on materiality, the SEBI (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) Regulations and the Companies Act. A real gap remains: Indian securities law has no statutory definition of greenwashing and no established private right of action for a misled investor, so liability here is assembled from residual provisions rather than a purpose-built cause of action.

Separately, the Advertising Standards Council of India’s Code requires substantiation for green claims, and an adverse ruling now provides a direct route into a CCPA complaint.

Enforcement Is Not Theoretical

Even before the 2024 Greenwashing Guidelines, Indian regulators and self-regulatory bodies scrutinised unsubstantiated environmental and natural-product claims in advertising. For instance, Hindustan Unilever’s 2011 dispute over marketing a detergent as “100% natural” initiated the debate on whether the claim could be substantiated.

The 2024 Guidelines now provide a dedicated regulatory framework and illustrative examples, including unsupported claims such as ‘100% recycled’, ‘minimal environmental impact’, or uncertified ‘organic’ labels.

Practical Risk Areas for Businesses

The same claim often appears, worded slightly differently, across a brochure, an annual report, and a green bond framework; any inconsistency among these is now actionable under more than one regime. The burden of proof under the CCPA Guidelines sits with the company making the claim, so a substantiation file should exist for every public environmental claim. Net-zero targets need a documented plan before publication, and sustainability language in green bonds and loans should be treated as a contractual warranty, since inaccuracy can mean default or disqualification.

Conclusion

The absence of a consolidated greenwashing statute was once a defensible reason to treat this area as low risk. It is not anymore. Between the CCPA’s 2024 Guidelines and SEBI’s push toward assured ESG disclosure, India now tests environmental claims for substantiation much as it tests any other representation capable of influencing a commercial or investment decision. The remaining gap sits at the securities law level, where liability remains residual rather than codified.

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