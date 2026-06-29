Supreme Court Directs Rajasthan To Frame Policy For Introduction Of Rajasthani Language (Video)

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In this edition of Podcast Bites, powered by IndiaLaw LLP, host Akriti Singhal discusses the Supreme Court’s significant directions to the State of Rajasthan to formulate a comprehensive policy for the introduction and promotion of the Rajasthani language in schools.
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In this edition of Podcast Bites, powered by IndiaLaw LLP, host Akriti Singhal discusses the Supreme Court’s significant directions to the State of Rajasthan to formulate a comprehensive policy for the introduction and promotion of the Rajasthani language in schools. The episode examines the constitutional and educational importance of mother-tongue-based learning, with reference to Articles 19(1)(a), 21A, and 350A of the Constitution of India, the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, and the National Education Policy, 2020. The discussion also highlights the Court’s emphasis on meaningful comprehension as an essential component of quality education and considers the broader implications of the ruling for regional languages, cultural identity, and inclusive education policy across India. Listen to the episode for a concise overview of the factual background, the Supreme Court’s observations, the directions issued to the State of Rajasthan, and the wider significance of the judgment.
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