Legal Metrology And Food Laws Newsletter | June 2025

This edition of the Legal Metrology and Food Law Newsletter presents key regulatory updates across legal metrology, food safety, packaging, and consumer protection in India. Highlights include the enforcement of the Jammu & Kashmir Legal Metrology Rules, new technical standards for radar-based speed devices and gas meters, mandatory STQC certification for CCTV products, and amendments to warehousing and sugar control frameworks. On the food front, FSSAI has elevated food-grade packaging to a critical compliance category, banned misleading "100%" claims, issued guidelines on recycled PET usage, and introduced new standards for alcoholic beverages. The newsletter also covers national initiatives on sustainable packaging, obesity prevention, and digital reporting of food label violations—reflecting India's move toward a more transparent, tech-enabled, and consumer-friendly regulatory environment.

1. The Jammu and Kashmir Legal Metrology Enforcement Rules, 2025:

The Jammu and Kashmir Legal Metrology Enforcement Rules, 2025 ("J&K Rules") apply throughout the Union Territory. They align the custody and maintenance of Reference Standards with the Legal Metrology (National Standards) Rules, 2011. The primary object of the J&K Rules is to ensure standardization, accuracy, and uniformity in the use of weights and measures in commercial transactions and for protection purposes across the Union Territory

As per the J&K Rules, the Secondary Standards are to be verified at Reference Standards Laboratories at prescribed intervals and, if compliant, are stamped or issued verification certificates. Their storage is to follow directions from the Controller.

The Working Standards must similarly be verified at designated laboratories and, upon compliance, are stamped or certified. These remain under the custody of Legal Metrology Officers. Secondary Standard balances should be maintained at sites housing Secondary Standard Weights, and must meet the specifications of the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011 ("2011 General Rules"). Both Secondary and Working Standard balances are required to undergo annual verification.

Under the J&K Rules, all weights and measures used for trade or protection must conform to the specifications laid down under the Act and the 2011 General Rules concerning their design, material, construction, performance, and tolerances. Further, the transactions involving bullion, precious metals, pearls, and ornaments are permitted only with Bullion Weights and the transactions involving precious stones must use Carat Weights. The High-precision instruments with dual displays and fine verification intervals are mandatory for such transactions.

The Manufacturers, repairers, and dealers are required to make an application before the Controller of Legal Metrology in specified formats to obtain a license. The licenses are valid for a minimum of one year and renewable for periods up to five years upon fee payment. The Licensee is also put under the obligation to maintain equipment, premises, and registers as required, and the licenses are non-transferable. In case of false statements or contraventions the licenses may be suspended, after giving an opportunity for the licensee to be heard. Licensees are required to maintain prescribed records and submit reports and returns to the authorities. Non-compliant instruments will have their stamps obliterated, though users may be allowed to rectify minor defects.

Where a contravention of the rules occurs without a specified penalty under the Act, a fine of up to ₹5,000 may be imposed. In cases of conflict, the provisions of the Act shall prevail over the Rules.

While the rules provide a comprehensive procedural framework aligned with national metrology standards, they largely reiterate the provisions of the 2011 Central Rules without addressing region-specific needs, implementation challenges, or local enforcement infrastructure.

2. Round Table Conference on Legal Metrology, Ease of Doing Business & Consumer Rights:

The Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, organized a Round Table Conference, in April 2025, focusing inter alia on the decriminalization of minor offences under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, implementation of legal reforms, and promotion of consumer rights. It emphasized aligning state enforcement with the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023, to eliminate fear of imprisonment for minor procedural violations and foster ease of doing business.

The conference facilitated collaborative policy dialogue between government officials, state controllers, and consumer organizations aiming to build a balanced regulatory ecosystem that supports both business efficiency and consumer protection.

The key suggestions included leveraging IT infrastructure to improve enforcement efficiency, standardizing weights and measures, and onboarding all states onto the eMaap portal within a month. The milestone of India becoming the 13th country authorized to issue OIML certificates was acknowledged as a step toward international alignment.

During this discussion, the States were urged to prioritize effective enforcement over revenue collection and to avoid procedural lapses. Initiatives such as geo-tagging of weighbridges, tamper-resistant fuel dispensers, streamlined licensing, and use of Gold Caratage Machines and Lacto Scan Analyzers were highlighted. The importance of regular training for Legal Metrology Officers was also underscored.

The Department emphasized the timely implementation of the revised Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 with staggered deadlines set for January and July 2025.. The push for standardized operating procedures, enhanced calibration tools, and nationwide officer training aims to create a robust, tech-enabled legal metrology ecosystem that strengthens consumer protection while facilitating business compliance.

3. Notification of Rules for Radar-Based Speed Measurement Equipment under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011:

In a significant regulatory development aimed at strengthening road safety and ensuring procedural fairness in traffic enforcement, the Department of Consumer Affairs has notified new rules governing "Radar Equipment for the Measurement of the Speed of Vehicles" under the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011. These rules are scheduled to come into effect from 1st July 2025, thereby affording sufficient lead time for manufacturers, enforcement authorities, and other stakeholders to comply with the prescribed standards and procedural requirements.

The notified rules mandate compulsory verification and stamping of all radar-based speed measurement equipment by designated Legal Metrology authorities. This requirement seeks to ensure that such devices are properly calibrated, technically compliant, and legally valid for enforcement purposes.

The rules have been framed with due technical consultation and reference to international standards, notably OIML R 91.

The rules provide a harmonized technical and legal framework aligned with international standards, thereby facilitating innovation, enhancing domestic compliance, and improving the global competitiveness of Indian products. For law enforcement agencies, the use of verified instruments enables legally defensible and scientifically sound enforcement, thereby improving the credibility and operational efficiency of traffic regulation.

This regulatory initiative marks a critical step in India's ongoing legal metrology reforms, reinforcing the principle that all measuring instruments deployed in public enforcement must meet high standards of scientific accuracy and statutory legitimacy.

4. FSSAI elevates food-grade packaging to 'Critical' compliance category:

FSSAI, in accordance with Regulation 3(14) of the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018 issued an Order dated 3rd April , 2025, formally reclassifying "food grade packaging material" as a critical parameter within its food-safety inspection checklists.

Under the revised framework, all packaging materials used by FBOs must now be food-grade, maintained in good condition, and accompanied by a Certificate of Conformity issued by a NABL-accredited laboratory, certifying compliance with relevant packaging regulations.

Notably, the inspection scoring for this criterion has been increased from 2 to 4 points, reflecting its elevated importance in safeguarding public health.

These revisions were implemented across sectors including general manufacturing, milk and milk product processing, meat processing, fish and fish product processing, and catering. The updated checklists are now accessible and enforced via the FoSCoS system.

5. Mandatory Standardization Testing and Quality Certification Certification for CCTV Products:

In a significant step towards enhancing the quality and cybersecurity of surveillance equipments in India, the Government of India has made Standardization Testing and Quality Certification ("STQC") mandatory for all CCTV products, effective from 9th April, 2025. This move is led by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology ("MeitY") and enforced by the Bureau of Indian Standards ("BIS") aims to curb the influx of sub-standard and unregulated imports, particularly from China, while promoting the development and use of indigenous alternatives.

To facilitate this transition, the BIS has issued a Standard Deferment Notice allowing manufacturers a 21-day compliance window. Within this period, all CCTV products must conform to STQC norms. Manufacturers that fail to meet the requirements will face strict regulatory actions, including suspension or cancellation of their BIS licenses. A revoked license will necessitate a fresh registration process to resume commercial operations.

The STQC certification process includes several critical steps including application submission, payment of fees, delivery of product samples, laboratory testing, factory inspection, and final validation and clearance. The manufacturers who are already engaged in the certification process will be issued approvals based on the progress of their application within this structured framework.

6. Legal Metrology (General) Second Amendment Rules, 2025:

On 21st April, 2025, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution notified the Legal Metrology (General) Second Amendment Rules, 2025, which will come into effect from 1st September, 2025. These amendments introduce significant updates to the Legal Metrology (General) Rules, 2011, with a focus on enhancing the accuracy and regulatory oversight of gas metering systems.

Key Amendments includes insertion of Rule 27A which sets out detailed procedures for the periodic re-verification of certain weights and measures, ensuring continued compliance with prescribed accuracy standards. Second insertion include PART XI to the Eighth Schedule of the Rules for "Gas meters". This Part applies to meters that measure the volume or mass of gas under operating conditions, including those equipped with built-in correction devices. However, it excludes meters used for liquefied gases, multi-phase steam, and compressed natural gas (CNG) dispensers.

The overall objective of the amendment is to strengthen consumer protection by improving the reliability and standardization of gas meters in line with the Legal Metrology Act, 2009. This move is expected to reduce billing discrepancies, enhance transparency, and promote fair trade practices in the utility sector.

7. Ministry of Textile issues Order mandating Jute Packaging for specified Commodities:

The Ministry of Textiles, vide notification dated 22nd April, 2025, has issued a directive concerning the mandatory Jute Packaging Order for certain commodities. Pursuant to the powers conferred under the Jute Packaging Materials (Compulsory Use in Packing Commodities) Act, 1987, the Central Government has mandated the compulsory use of jute packaging for specified commodities at revised percentages, which shall remain in force until June 30, 2025.

To address potential shortfalls in the supply of new jute bags by the mills, and to ensure the uninterrupted availability of jute bags for packaging food grains, the Department of Food and Public Distribution may formulate an appropriate mechanism, in advance, for the procurement of used jute bags. These bags must be manufactured from raw jute produced in India and manufactured domestically, and their procurement shall be carried out exclusively through competitive bidding on the Government e-Marketplace ("GeM") portal. It is further clarified that such procurement of used jute bags shall not be construed as part of any relaxation granted by the Ministry of Textiles under the packaging norms stipulated by the aforementioned Act.

8. MoCAFPD Notifies Sugar (Control) Order, 2025, under Essential Commodities Framework:

The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution ("MoCAFPD") issued the Sugar (Control) Order, 2025 under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, introducing a consolidated regulatory framework governing the production, quality control, and distribution of sugar and its by-products across India. This comprehensive Order replaces earlier fragmented controls and aims to ensure uniformity, accountability, and quality assurance in the sugar sector.

The key definitions have been codified, including terms such as 'bulk consumer,' 'sugar,' 'khandsari sugar,' and 'cane molasses,' along with prescribed quality parameters relating to sucrose content, moisture levels, and ash content for various sugar products.

The Central and State Governments are empowered to regulate sugar production, including the diversion of sugar for ethanol production, and to impose restrictions on its sale, storage, and movement. They may also mandate permits for such activities and direct producers to reprocess or redirect substandard sugar.

Additionally, the Central Government holds authority to fix the minimum selling price of sugar, considering production costs and by-product value. Enforcement mechanisms under the Order include inspections, searches, and seizure of non-compliant sugar stocks. Authorized officers can access production and storage premises, examine records, and collect samples for testing under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. There are also provisions for delegation of regulatory powers to ensure effective nationwide implementation.

This order marks a strong regulatory push to standardize quality and control in the sugar sector. While it enhances enforcement and market oversight, its success will depend on consistent implementation and balancing regulatory control with market efficiency.

9. Warehousing (Development and Regulation) Registration of Warehouses (Amendment) Rules, 2025:

On 8th May 2025, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution notified the Warehousing (Development and Regulation) Registration of Warehouses (Amendment) Rules, 2025, introducing key procedural reforms to the warehousing registration framework governed under the Warehousing (Development and Regulation) Act, 2007. These amendments, which came into force with immediate effect, seek to streamline administrative processes and improve the ease of doing business within the warehousing and logistics sector.

The key amendments include a reduction in the timeline for communication related to registration under Rule 11(2) from 15 working days to just 7 working days. Similarly, Rule 12(1) and the proviso to Rule 12(2) have been amended to reduce the time allotted for processing registration certificates and related decisions from 21 working days to 7 working days.

These procedural revisions are aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, minimizing administrative delays, and facilitating timely access to regulated warehousing infrastructure. The changes are expected to benefit a wide range of stakeholders,including warehouse operators, commodity market participants, and agri-logistics service providers, etc.by fostering faster compliance and regulatory turnaround under the Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) regime.

10. New BIS Standards Mandate Safer Anchor Design in Seismic Zones:

The BIS has introduced a new Anchor Design Framework to establish uniform guidelines for post-installed anchorage systems, aiming to bolster safety and reliability in the construction sector. This initiative is vital for India, where a majority of the population resides in moderate to high seismic risk zones, with around sixty percent of the landmass being earthquake prone.

The framework addresses longstanding gaps in anchoring system design, which have historically resulted in structural failures. It outlines a comprehensive design methodology along with testing protocols that meet seismic safety norms, ensuring that anchors function reliably in challenging conditions such as cracked concrete and during seismic activity. These measures are applicable to both structural and non-structural elements, including facades, utility installations, and suspended ceilings.

With India's infrastructure rapidly expanding through major initiatives such as metro systems, high-speed rail projects, and industrial corridors, the demand for high-quality standardized anchoring solutions has grown significantly. The new standard by BIS is designed to promote regulatory compliance, consistency, and enhanced performance, helping safeguard life and property in the face of seismic threats while supporting the country's urban development goals.

11. No More Use of "100%" Claims in Food Labelling and Advertising:

Through the advisory issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's ("FSSAI"), it has directed Food Business Operators ("FBOs") to refrain from using the term "100%" on product labels, packaging, and promotional materials. It was noted that such terminology, though increasingly prevalent, is undefined under the "FSS Act" or the Food Safety Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, and may mislead and create false impression among consumers by implying absolute purity or superiority thereby leading the consumer to believe that other comparable products are inferior or non-compliant with regulatory standards.

FSSAI clarified that the FBOs must ensure that the claims made by them must be truthful, unambiguous, and not undermine other products or brands. The use of "100%" fails to meet this standard and could potentially create a false perception of regulatory compliance or product quality.

This move reflects FSSAI's ongoing efforts to ensure transparency and prevent deceptive practices in food labelling and advertising.

In light of the recent advisory, it's imperative for all FBOs to reassess and amend any usage of the term "100%" in product packaging, labeling, and promotional materials. This includes phrases such as "100% vegetarian," "100% pure," or "100% safe".

12. Call on States and Union Territories to Intensify Action Against Obesity:

In the efforts to combat obesity and reduce oil consumption by 10%, the FSSAI has urged all States and UTs to implement targeted public health interventions. The appeal was made during the 47th Central Advisory Committee ("CAC") meeting.

The essential recommendations included intensifying awareness campaigns and supporting the Central Board for Secondary Educations ("CBSE") recent initiative to set up 'sugar boards' in schools, aimed at reducing sugar intake among children. Discussions revolved ideas to encourage states to enhance food safety surveillance, promote the 'Eat Right India' movement, and expand access to nutritious food across all segments of the society.

The 47th CAC was attended by over 60 stakeholders, including food safety commissioners, central ministry representatives, and industry and consumer group delegates. FSSAI reaffirmed its commitment to supporting States/UTs through technical and regulatory guidance in their efforts to build a healthier India.

FSSAI used the CAC platform to reinforce national objectives on reducing obesity and oil consumption, pushing for school-based sugar monitoring, advancing Eat Right India, enhancing food safety efforts, and promising robust support to States and UTs in implementing these strategies.

13. Reinforcement of Ban on Illegal Ripening Agents and Synthetic Coatings on Fruits:

FSSAI issued a press release urging all States and UTs to intensify inspections and enforcement drives to curb the use of banned fruit ripening agents and colouring or coating with non-permitted wax.

This strict vigilance at fruit markets and storage facilities has been called for, especially targeting the illegal use of calcium carbide, commonly known as 'masala', for artificial fruit ripening. Its use is strictly prohibited under the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, due to its carcinogenic properties and other harmful health effects such as mouth ulcers, gastric irritations, etc.

FBOs found in possession of calcium carbide, or storing it in the vicinity of fruit consignments, will be liable for prosecution under the FSS Act, based on circumstantial evidence.

It reiterated that violations would invite strict penal action and called upon all stakeholders including the FBOs and consumers to ensure that only safe and compliant fruits reach the market.

14. Launch of Digital Avenues to Report Misleading Food Label Claims:

With an objective to enhance regulatory transparency and empower consumers, the FSSAI has notified the release of a digital platform allowing consumers to report misleading or false claims made on food product labels.

Consumers can now lodge complaints via the Food Safety Connect mobile application or the Food Safety Compliance System ("FoSCoS") portal (https://foscos.fssai.gov.in). The platform enables submission of key details such as front-of-pack images, FSSAI license or registration numbers, and links/URL to online product listings, to assist regulators in prompt and evidence-based enforcement of action against non-compliant FBOs.

This initiative complements FSSAI's regulatory framework under the Food Safety Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, and the Labelling and Display Regulations, 2020, which mandate that food-related claims be accurate, meaningful, and scientifically substantiated.

FSSAI further urges citizens to take an active role in upholding food safety standards by reporting non-compliant products and contributing to a more informed and healthier consumer environment.

FSSAI's digital initiative equips consumers with accessible tools via app and web to report misleading food-label claims. This empowers citizens, strengthens regulatory oversight, and ensures food business operators maintain truthfulness and accountability in labelling.

15. The National Stakeholder Consultation on Sustainable Food Packaging:

The Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare inaugurated the National Stakeholder Consultation on 'Sustainable Packaging for Food Business'.

The urgent need for a transition toward eco-friendly, recyclable, and biodegradable food packaging solutions was highlighted. Emphasizing India's potential to lead global sustainability efforts, FSSAI has finalized guidelines for the use of recycled PET ("rPET") in food packaging, developed through extensive stakeholder consultation and aligned with international standards. A dedicated logo has also been introduced for easy consumer identification of such sustainable packaging.

During the consultation, a Technical Session was convened under the aegis of the Chairperson of FSSAI's Scientific Panel on Packaging, who detailed the scientific justifications, risk assessment methodologies, and the transparent, consultative regulatory approach adopted in formulating rigorous packaging standards. Representatives from the BIS provided an analysis of both global and Indian food packaging standards, including a comprehensive review of existing Indian Standards (IS) applicable to packaging materials.

16. Guidelines for use of recycled PET in food packaging:

FSSAI issued a notification inter alia laying down comprehensive guidelines for the use of recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate ("rPET") as Food Contact Material (FCM-rPET) under Regulation 4(4)(e) of the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018.

The guidelines apply to recycling processes that convert post-consumer food-grade PET into rPET suitable for food packaging. Only technologies approved by FSSAI are eligible. The framework excludes applications of PET recycling for non-food-grade consumer use.

The guidelines require ongoing quality control throughout production—covering input validation, continuous output monitoring, and sensory analysis—while manufacturers must operate under Good Manufacturing Practices and maintain traceable supply chain documentation. All FCM rPET items must bear the prescribed FCM rPET X symbol indicating the recycled content percentage and a label stating "packaging material made with recycled PET," in full compliance with the Labelling and Display Regulations, 2020.

To manufacture or supply FCM rPET, entities must obtain prior authorization by submitting Form I; approvals are documented via Form II and listed publicly. Authorized facilities are subject to annual audits and may be inspected at any time, with manufacturers mandated to retain declarations of compliance, regulatory opinions NOC (No Objection Certificate)/NOL (No Objection Letter), and traceability records.

To ensure safety and quality, the guidelines mandate rigorous testing through:

Challenge Tests: Assess residual contamination after chemical exposure.

Extraction Tests: Quantify chemical substances in rPET.

Migration Tests: Evaluate transfer of substances from packaging into food.

This notification marks a critical step toward integrating sustainability into food packaging, while maintaining stringent safety standards. These measures demonstrate FSSAI's dual commitment to ensuring consumer safety through scientifically validated decontamination and testing, while also advancing environmental sustainability by promoting the safe incorporation of recycled PET into food packaging.

17. Mandatory closure report submission upon license expiry:

FSSAI has made it mandatory for all FBOs to submit a Closure Report via the FoSCoS portal. The report must clearly state whether operations under the expired license have ceased, confirm if a new license has been obtained, and include specific reasons for not renewing the previous license.

This requirement applies both retroactively to FY 2024–25 expiries and prospectively to all future license expirations, enhancing regulatory transparency and traceability. For all future cases of license expiry, FBOs will be required to submit reasons for closure or non-renewal through the FoSCoS portal as part of regulatory compliance. Upon license expiry, FSSAI will issue automated email notices titled "Notice for Closure of Food Business" via FoSCoS , prompting FBOs to update their email addresses and stay informed.

Failure to comply and continued operation on an expired license will be treated as a violation of Section 31 of the FSS Act, attracting a penalty of up to Rs. g10 lakhs under Section 63.

FSSAI's directive ensures that all expired licenses are formally closed out through FoSCoS, with detailed reasons provided and appropriate legal consequences for non-compliance.

18. First Amendment to Alcoholic Beverages Regulations, 2025

On 23rd June 2025, the FSSAI notified the Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) First Amendment Regulations, 2025, marking the first major update to the alcohol regulatory framework since 2018. The amended regulations will come into force from 1st January 2026 and introduce substantial changes across the alcoholic beverages sector.

The Amendment has formally defined and introduced within the purview of statutory standards the following types of Alcoholic Beverages:

- The amendment formally introduces a new category of "alcoholic ready to drink ("RTD") beverages": RTDs are defined as flavored drinks with 0.5–15% ABV, made from spirits or blends thereof, enhanced with permitted flavors, juices, herbs, spices, sweeteners or salt, and optionally carbonated—carbonated versions must meet CO₂ requirements in Table‑4.

Indian Country Liquor has been defined as spirits of obtained from fermentation of carbohydrates obtained from agricultural origin and has further classified it into two categories of:

'Plain' - Distilled from fermented molasses, cereals, fruits, or mahua flower 'Blended' - Mixture of alcoholic distillates and neutral spirits.

Honey wine (Mead) is introduced as a new subcategory wine, produced by fermenting aqueous solution of honey with yeast without the addition of any other source of carbohydrates which contain an alcohol by volume (ABV) range of 4% to 15.5%.

Nitro Craft Beer is defined as craft beer having a mixture of CO2 and N2 gas.

Further a newly added Annexure formally recognizes and classifies over 80 traditional Indian fermented and distilled beverages such as Feni, Mahua, Handia, Arak, etc. The annexure outlines raw materials, fermentation agents, and compliance paths, providing regulatory visibility to artisanal and regional liquor practices.

These amendments reflect a strategic modernization of India's alcoholic beverage regulations aligning definitions, categorization, and quality benchmarks with market trends, emerging product forms, and traditional beverages while affording the industry a transition period until 1 January 2026.

19. Quality control order issued for aluminium and aluminium alloy products used in pharma packaging

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued a Quality Control Order ("QCO") named the Aluminium and Aluminium Alloy Products (Quality Control) Order, dated 5th May 2025.

Under this mandate, manufacturers and importers of 17 specified categories of aluminium and aluminium alloy articles—including irrigation tubes, EC grade rods, finishing bars, plates, strips, wires, electrical-grade sheets, pharmaceutical foils, composite panels, and aerospace forgings—must conform to relevant Indian Standards (IS) and obtain a valid BIS Standard Mark license per Scheme I of Schedule II of the BIS (Conformity Assessment) Regulations, 2018

The Order will come into effect from 1 October 2025, and applies to all relevant goods manufactured or sold in India, with the following key exemptions:

Exports: Products manufactured domestically for export are excluded.

Micro and Small Enterprises: These entities must comply from the date specifically mentioned in the QCO's implementation schedule.

R&D Imports: Imports of up to 200 kg per year by aluminium product manufacturers for research and development are exempt, subject to conditions:

The material must not be sold commercially and must be disposed of as scrap. Detailed records must be maintained and submitted to the Central Government.



The QCO represents a structured enforcement of quality standards for 17 aluminium product categories in India. By mandating BIS certification, issuing realistic compliance timelines, and providing carved out exemptions for export and R&D use, the Order aims to enhance product quality, public safety, and international competitiveness while aligning with national manufacturing priorities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.