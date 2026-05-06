Reforming Corporate India: Key Insights Into The 2026 Amendment Bill And Its Implications

The present Article focuses on the applicability, implications and effect of the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 (“Bill”) introduced by the Union Government in the Lok Sabha on 23rd March 2026, proposing 107 amendments to the Companies Act, 2013 (“Companies Act”) and the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 (“LLP Act”).

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I. INTRODUCTION

The present Article focuses on the applicability, implications and effect of the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 (“Bill”) introduced by the Union Government in the Lok Sabha on 23rd March 2026, proposing 107 amendments to the Companies Act, 2013 (“Companies Act”) and the Limited Liability Partnership Act, 2008 (“LLP Act”). The Bill has now been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (“JPC”) for examination. It seeks to enhance India’s corporate law framework since the Companies (Amendment) Act, 2017 transforming the National Financial Reporting Authority (“NFRA”) into an enforcement-driven regulator, designating IBBI as the unified Valuation Authority, decriminalizing technical defaults, and reworking the merger process before the NCLT. This article provides a concise overview of the Bill’s salient features and their practical implications.

II. NFRA 2.0 – FROM SUPERVISORY BODY TO ENFORCEMENT REGULATOR

The Bill reconstitutes NFRA as a body corporate with perpetual succession through new Sections 132A to 132K of the Companies Act, 2013 representing the most architecturally ambitious reform in the Bill. NFRA is transformed from a supervisory body into a full-fledged enforcement regulator. Key elements with augmenting the role of NFRA will include: mandatory auditor registration and periodic filing (penalties up-to INR 25 lakh); a dedicated NFRA Fund; directive powers to issue binding directions to auditors in the public interest; formal inquiry and penalty-imposition powers; a bar on civil court jurisdiction; statutory immunity for good-faith actions; Central Government supersession powers; and regulation-making authority with mandatory public consultation and a three-year review cycle. The enforcement toolkit includes penalty recovery as arrears of land revenue and a settlement mechanism. Non-payment of penalties can trigger criminal prosecution with up to six months’ imprisonment.

What This Means in Practice: NFRA’s framework is now broadly aligned with sectoral regulators such as such as Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”), Competition Commission of India (“CCI”), and Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (“IBBI”). Auditors must ensure their registration details are current. Challenges to NFRA orders will require a mandatory 10% pre-deposit under the prescribed appellate mechanism. The expanded definition of “professional misconduct” now encompasses non-compliance with NFRA regulations, generally warrants a review of the internal compliance frameworks by audit firms. The settlement mechanism introduces a consent-based resolution pathway, with detailed procedural rules awaited. With the role of NFRA now being enhanced to a quasi-judicial enforcer, all appeals against the orders of NFRA are proposed to be filed before an Appellate Authority comprising officers, other than Regional Directors, not below the rank of Joint Director.

The logic is to decriminalize company-level defaults and tighten the regulatory environment for professionals such as auditors in particular, who serve as gatekeepers of financial reporting integrity.

The critical tension, however, lies in the 10% pre-deposit requirement for appeals against orders passed by these authorities mentioned herein. Although, the condition has been designed to deter frivolous litigation, but this threshold may effectively deny access to justice for smaller audit firms / individual practitioners facing disproportionate penalties. The JPC should consider introducing a judicial discretion to waive or reduce the pre-deposit requirement in cases of proven financial hardship.

III. IBBI AS THE UNIFIED VALUATION AUTHORITY

The Bill designates IBBI as the overarching Valuation Authority responsible for granting registration certificates to valuers, recommending valuation standards to the Central Government, and ensuring compliances. All valuations required under Section 247 of the Act and also valuations covering other provisions of Companies Act pertaining to the capital reduction, buy-back, mergers, demergers, and preferential allotments must be performed by IBBI registered valuers. Registered valuers who contravene the prescribed norms face suspension of their certificate for up to ten years or penalties of up to INR 10 lakh.

What This Means in Practice: Centralising valuation oversight under IBBI replaces the current fragmented regime across the Companies (Registered Valuers and Valuation) Rules and multiple self-regulatory bodies. Companies and advisors should verify the registration status of their panel valuers once the relevant provisions are notified.

This rationalization introduced in the Bill welcomes a single regulatory authority promoting consistency in valuation standards, reducing regulatory arbitrage, and enhancing accountability. However, IBBI’s existing mandate under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (“IBC”) is already extensive. Thus, the addition of valuation oversight creates a risk of institutional overload unless IBBI’s capacity is correspondingly enhanced.

IV. DECRIMINALISATION AND E-ADJUDICATION

Continuing the Government’s policy of decriminalization of economic legislation, the Bill shifts 21 minor and technical offences from criminal courts to an electronic e-adjudication platform. These include failure to furnish information to the Registrar, certain book-of-account violations, and non-compliance with Registrar requisitions. Only monetary penalties will apply; imprisonment is removed for these categories.

What This Means in Practice: This is particularly significant for SMEs and their directors who bore a disproportionate compliance burden under the criminal penalty framework for procedural defaults. The shift to civil penalties likely to reduce court pendency. Companies should monitor the notification of e-adjudication rules for procedural mechanics, evidentiary standards, and appellate mechanisms.

While the directional shift from criminal to civil penalties is generally welcome, but a critical analysis must confront four structural concerns that the Bill, in its current form, does not adequately address:

By shifting numerous technical and procedural defaults from criminal prosecution to monetary penalties through an e-adjudication mechanism, the law attempts to reduce the burden on courts and ease pressure on companies and directors. But the Bill does not provides any mechanism for escalation where a company commits repeat defaults of the same nature again and again. A graduated penalty framework where the quantum keeps on increasing with each successive violation would have provided a more effective deterrence architecture, without reverting to criminalisation.

Further, while the move is more particularly towards minor and inadvertent non-compliances, it also raises a deeper concern regarding behavioral compliance. The compliance of the rules and regulation has not merely been a matter of good governance, but to some extent response to the fear of imprisonment consequences as well. The approval of such sanctions may dilute this deterrent effect, potentially providing to a more relaxed approach towards the regulatory obligations.

The Bill provide for the procedural mechanics of e-adjudication including evidentiary procedures, hearing rights, and the right to cross examine as well entirely to subordinate legislation. However, the statute itself provides no guidance on whether proceedings will follow adversarial or inquisitorial procedures, whether the standard of proof will be “preponderance of probability” or “beyond reasonable doubt,” or whether the principles of natural justice will be expressly codified. The adjudicating officer will exercise quasi-judicial functions; whereas the absence of statutory procedural safeguards creates vulnerability under Article 14 of the Constitution.

V. STREAMLINING MERGERS, AMALGAMATIONS, AND NCLT PROCEEDINGS

The Bill introduces several significant procedural reforms to the scheme of arrangement and merger framework under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act:

Single-Bench Regime : All applications under Sections 230 to 232 will now be filed before the NCLT bench having jurisdiction over the transferee or resultant company, eliminating the need for multi-bench coordination that has historically been a source of delay and inconsistency.

: All applications under Sections 230 to 232 will now be filed before the NCLT bench having jurisdiction over the transferee or resultant company, eliminating the need for multi-bench coordination that has historically been a source of delay and inconsistency. Reduced Approval Thresholds for Fast-Track Mergers : The member approval threshold is rationalized to a majority of members present and voting who hold at least 75% of shares among those present and voting. The creditor approval threshold is reduced from 90% to 75%.

: The member approval threshold is rationalized to a majority of members present and voting who hold at least 75% of shares among those present and voting. The creditor approval threshold is reduced from 90% to 75%. Expanded Small Company Definition: The upper limits for “small company” classification are proposed to be increased to INR 20 crore (share capital) and INR 200 crore (turnover), broadening the class of companies eligible for simplified compliance.

What This Means in Practice: The single-bench regime addresses a long-standing pain-point where coordinating two NCLT benches caused months of delay. The creditor threshold reduction from 90% to 75% makes the fast-track route viable as the earlier threshold allowed small dissenting minorities to block commercially sound transactions. The expanded small company definition brings a significantly larger number of companies within the simplified compliance framework.

The introduction of a single-bench regime for mergers is a much-needed reform required at the present moment. The Bill directly addresses delays caused by multi-bench jurisdiction and reduces creditor approval thresholds from 90% to 75% with an attempt to make it more commercial viable. However, there is another side to this as well. The requirement of lower thresholds may weaken minority creditor protection, and increase the risk of dissenting stakeholders being overridden. Thus, although the intent of the Bill is to ensure efficiency, but the law must ensure that speed should not come at the cost of fairness.

VI. OTHER NOTABLE REFORMS

Trust-to-LLP Conversion : New Section 57A permits specified trusts (registered with SEBI or IFSC Authority) to convert into LLPs with 75% investor consent. Only existing trustees may become partners during conversion. This conversion framework introduced in the Bill includes detailed provisions on vesting of property, continuity of proceedings, and personal liability of former trustees for pre-conversion obligations. Hence, relevant for fund managers operating trust-based structures.

: New Section 57A permits specified trusts (registered with SEBI or IFSC Authority) to convert into LLPs with 75% investor consent. Only existing trustees may become partners during conversion. This conversion framework introduced in the Bill includes detailed provisions on vesting of property, continuity of proceedings, and personal liability of former trustees for pre-conversion obligations. Hence, relevant for fund managers operating trust-based structures. IFSC Provisions : IFSC-incorporated companies may convert, issue, and maintain capital in permitted foreign currencies removing mandatory rupee-denominated capital friction for GIFT City entities.

: IFSC-incorporated companies may convert, issue, and maintain capital in permitted foreign currencies removing mandatory rupee-denominated capital friction for GIFT City entities. Buyback Flexibility : Debt-free companies may make up to two buyback offers annually (minimum six-month gap), enabling more frequent shareholder value return.

: Debt-free companies may make up to two buyback offers annually (minimum six-month gap), enabling more frequent shareholder value return. Virtual AGMs : Video-conferencing AGMs permitted by default, with a mandatory physical meeting at least once every three years. The critical concern is ensuring that virtual meetings does not become a mechanism for suppressing dissent shareholder. The requisition right for hybrid mode meetings (where members under Section 100 requisite a physical component) provides some safeguard, but the Bill does not address the quality of digital infrastructure required to be followed, the right to ask questions in real time, or the procedures for conducting polls in electronic mode. These details will need careful specification in the rules.

: Video-conferencing AGMs permitted by default, with a mandatory physical meeting at least once every three years. The critical concern is ensuring that virtual meetings does not become a mechanism for suppressing dissent shareholder. The requisition right for hybrid mode meetings (where members under Section 100 requisite a physical component) provides some safeguard, but the Bill does not address the quality of digital infrastructure required to be followed, the right to ask questions in real time, or the procedures for conducting polls in electronic mode. These details will need careful specification in the rules. RSUs and SARs : Statutory recognition for Restricted Stock Units and Stock Appreciation Rights providing legal certainty for schemes previously without explicit legislative backing. Existing schemes should be reviewed against the statutory framework once rules are notified.

: Statutory recognition for Restricted Stock Units and Stock Appreciation Rights providing legal certainty for schemes previously without explicit legislative backing. Existing schemes should be reviewed against the statutory framework once rules are notified. CSR Threshold: Net profit threshold for mandatory CSR raised from INR 5 crore to INR 10 crore, potentially exempting a wider class of companies. While such modification reduces compliance burden on smaller companies, but it raises legitimate questions about the dilution of corporate social accountability. The aggregate impact on CSR spending warrants pragmatic assessment by the JPC.

VII. LOOKING AHEAD: TIMELINES AND IMPLEMENTATION

JPC Examination : The JPC is expected to submit its report in the coming months and will likely invite stakeholder submissions. Professionals may wish to consider making representations.

: The JPC is expected to submit its report in the coming months and will likely invite stakeholder submissions. Professionals may wish to consider making representations. Legislative Timeline : The Bill may be taken up in the Monsoon Session; given the scale of amendments, a Budget Session 2027 timeline is also possible.

: The Bill may be taken up in the Monsoon Session; given the scale of amendments, a Budget Session 2027 timeline is also possible. Delegated Legislation: Operational detail across NFRA registration, e-adjudication procedures, and IBBI valuation standards is delegated to subordinate legislation. Professionals should watch for draft rules and public consultation windows.

Transition Provisions: Whether grandfathering applies to ongoing NCLT proceedings, existing valuer registrations, pending auditor disciplinary matters, and existing compensation schemes remains to be seen.

VIII. CONCLUSION

The Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 is a serious and ambitious piece of legislation proposing a regulatory environment that is more efficient, more proportionate, and better aligned with the international standards. The Bill represents reformation that started with the Company Law Committee’s 2019 recommendations and continued through successive legislative interventions. However, ambition is not the same as precision. This article aims to identify several structural gaps that, if not addressed during the JPC examination, risk undermining the Bill’s objectives. The referral of the Bill to a 31 member of JPC, itself demonstrates that these reforms require careful, vigilant, cautious, clause-by-clause scrutiny. For corporate practitioners, the time to engage is now through submissions to the JPC, responses to future public consultations, and early preparation for the compliance changes that will follow enactmen

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