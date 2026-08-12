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12 August 2026

Varun Singh On Telegram Ban, DPDP Act And Digital Governance

Foresight Law Offices

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A legal expert examines the intersection of digital intermediary liability and data protection compliance in the context of alleged examination paper leaks, exploring how India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act applies to platforms like Telegram. The discussion raises critical questions about balancing platform accountability with addressing systemic vulnerabilities in data handling and security protocols.
India Privacy
Foresight Law Offices

Foresight Law Offices India, Founder & Managing Partner, Adv. Varun Singh, shared his perspective on NewsX (Direct News Private Limited) on the legal and regulatory issues surrounding the alleged examination paper leak debate and the role of digital intermediaries.

During the discussion, he highlighted the importance of implementing a robust compliance framework under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, particularly for significant data fiduciaries, while emphasizing that addressing internal systemic vulnerabilities remains equally critical to preventing data leaks and unauthorized disclosures.

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