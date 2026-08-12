Varun Singh On Telegram Ban, DPDP Act And Digital Governance

Foresight Law Offices India, Founder & Managing Partner, Adv. Varun Singh, shared his perspective on NewsX (Direct News Private Limited) on the legal and regulatory issues surrounding the alleged examination paper leak debate and the role of digital intermediaries.

During the discussion, he highlighted the importance of implementing a robust compliance framework under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, particularly for significant data fiduciaries, while emphasizing that addressing internal systemic vulnerabilities remains equally critical to preventing data leaks and unauthorized disclosures.

Read More