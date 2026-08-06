Data Confidentiality As A Corporate Governance Imperative Protecting The Company’s Invisible Assets

When was the last time your company reviewed its data practices, employment contracts, access controls and exit procedures? For most businesses, especially those scaling at speed, the answer could either be “not recently” or “never comprehensively.” Data confidentiality is now a governance, valuation and litigation-readiness issue.

Indian courts recognize that confidential business information is protectable where it is specific, commercially valuable and shared in circumstances of confidence. At the same time, confidentiality obligations cannot become disguised restraints on an employee’s skill, experience or future livelihood. The practical challenge for management is therefore to identify genuinely proprietary information, control access, document obligations and preserve evidence before disputes arise.

For start-ups and fast-growing FMCG businesses, where management bandwidth is directed towards brand-building, distribution and customer acquisition, data protection is often deferred. From an investment standpoint, this is short-sighted. Customer, channel, pricing and market data that remains securely within the company can help scale the business, support investor diligence and enhance commercial value.

What Makes Company Data Vulnerable

Company data is vulnerable because it is portable, replicable and capable of being used without leaving obvious visible traces. A senior employee does not need to physically remove files from the office; information may be emailed to a personal account, downloaded to an external drive, copied to a cloud repository, transferred through messaging applications or retained as a commercial roadmap. The risk is heightened where the employee joins a competitor, starts a competing enterprise or moves to an adjacent business.

Misuse can take several forms: pricing information may be used to undercut bids; customer data to target key accounts; supplier information to disrupt supply chains; technical know-how to shorten a competitor’s development cycle; and employee compensation or hierarchy information to poach teams. Data theft may also trigger regulatory scrutiny or contractual notification obligations, particularly where sensitive personal data forms an integral part of the company’s business or where customer, vendor or platform agreements impose breach-reporting duties. That said, not every piece of business information is confidential merely because a company uses it. Public sources, generic market knowledge and employee skill should not be over-labelled as confidential. The protectable interest lies in information the company has developed into commercially valuable datasets, strategies or insights through its own effort and investment.

This distinction was recognised in Karix Mobile Private Limited v. OneXtel Limited, 2026 SCC OnLine TS 2438, Telangana High Court, where the Court treated nuanced, customised and commercially calibrated information as protectable, and recognised that surrounding circumstances, proximity of events, causality and inference may be relevant in breach of confidence cases.

What Courts Protect in a Data Dispute

Indian courts have granted injunctions to protect confidential information, trade secrets and proprietary business data where the information is specific, commercially valuable and shared in circumstances of confidence. In Fairfest Media Ltd. v. ITE Group PLC, 2015 SCC OnLine Cal 23, the Calcutta High Court recognized the misuse of confidential information for gaining “springboard” competitive advantage, as actionable.

The harder question is whether a former employee can be restrained from joining a competitor. A broad post-termination non-compete is vulnerable under Section 27 of the Indian Contract Act, 1872, as also recognized in Superintendence Company of India (P) Ltd. v. Krishan Murgai, (1981) 2 SCC 246 and Percept D’Mark (India) (P) Ltd. v. Zaheer Khan, (2006) 4 SCC 227, but the right to carry on a profession does not include a right to misuse another’s confidential information. The sustainable approach is therefore to seek targeted relief against the use, disclosure or exploitation of misappropriated confidential information rather than a blanket restraint on employment. This distinction was recently reaffirmed by the Delhi High Court in Varun Tyagi v. Daffodil Software Private Limited, 2025 SCC OnLine Del 4589, which emphasized that employers must identify the confidential information in question and seek protection against its misuse rather than a general restraint on future employment.

Plan for Senior and Founder Exits

Employment agreements and company policies should make one point unmistakable: employees receive access to sensitive information because of their role and the trust placed in them, not because they acquire any personal entitlement to use that information after exit. For senior employees, this should be stated clearly in the employment contract, NDA, code of conduct and exit documentation.

This is particularly important in founder-led joint ventures. Where a founder rolls an existing business into a JV and remains locked in as a senior employee, a later founder exit can raise difficult questions over legacy know-how, JV-created data and company-owned information. The JV and employment documents should clearly allocate ownership of legacy know-how, JV-created data, customer relationships, systems and post-exit obligations.

Embed Litigation-Readiness into the Data Governance Vertical

The responsible vertical should ask whether the company knows what data it owns, who can access it, how access is monitored, what happens at exit, and whether the company can move quickly with evidence if urgent enforcement is needed.

Policies matter because courts often examine whether confidentiality obligations were clear, accepted and intended to survive termination. A litigation-ready governance framework should clearly define confidential information, regulate access and use, require return and deletion of company data on exit, and reinforce these obligations through data-classification policies, access controls, vendor undertakings and reporting mechanisms.

Preserve Urgent Remedies in Dispute Clauses

Although arbitration is well suited for disputes concerning confidentiality obligations, damages and post-exit undertakings, it may not provide sufficiently rapid relief in data leakage matters. Arbitration clauses often require internal escalation, settlement discussions and formal notices before a tribunal is constituted, which may delay urgent injunctions, forensic inspections, evidence-preservation orders, or directions for the return and deletion of company data. Companies should therefore carve out confidentiality breaches and suspected data misuse from mandatory pre-arbitration procedures, or at least preserve the right to seek immediate interim relief from courts.

Where fraud, theft, criminal breach of trust, unauthorised access or other criminality is alleged, arbitrability itself may be challenged. The Supreme Court in Vidya Drolia v. Durga Trading Corpn., (2021) 2 SCC 1 and Avitel Post Studioz Ltd. v. HSBC PI Holdings (Mauritius) Ltd., (2021) 4 SCC 713 clarified that allegations of fraud are not automatically non-arbitrable, but where the allegation permeates the arbitration agreement itself or involves serious criminality, public law elements or rights in rem, a challenge may arise. The safer drafting approach is therefore to preserve statutory, equitable and criminal remedies, maintain recourse to courts for injunctions and evidence preservation, and avoid unilateral appointment mechanisms.

Build Escalation and Enforcement Readiness

Beyond contractual protections, the first operational guardrail is data mapping. A company should know what information it holds, what is confidential, where it is stored, who can access it and why. Without this, it becomes difficult to show that the information allegedly misused was specific, confidential and commercially valuable. Senior management and the responsible governance vertical should also ensure that there is a clear escalation path when misuse is suspected, so that legal, IT, HR and business teams can preserve evidence, assess remedies, and evaluate any regulatory reporting or contractual notification obligations quickly.

The second guardrail is controlled access, monitoring and exit discipline. Employees should access only what they need for their role, with periodic reviews when roles change, sensitive projects begin or notice periods are triggered. Senior exits should include confirmation that company data has been returned or deleted, together with reaffirmation of continuing confidentiality obligations. Restrictions on unauthorized external storage should be treated as part of this control environment.

Forensics can be critical to assessing suspected misuse. A properly scoped forensic review of company devices, email accounts, cloud access, removable media history, file transfer logs, print records and user activity can help establish whether data was accessed, copied, deleted, forwarded or moved shortly before exit. This evidence may be central to urgent relief, because a court is more likely to intervene where the company can show a clear trail of access, transfer or attempted concealment rather than rely only on suspicion.

Align Contracts with Governance and Enforcement

Employment contracts should clearly acknowledge that company information is provided solely because of the employee’s role and remains the company’s property. Confidentiality obligations should survive termination, distinguish proprietary information from general professional skill, and include return, deletion and reasonable verification obligations.

Non-solicitation clauses should remain proportionate and focus on misuse of confidential information rather than operate as disguised non-competes. Arbitration clauses should preserve urgent court relief and use a neutral appointment mechanism, consistent with TRF Ltd. v. Energo Engg. Projects Ltd., (2017) 8 SCC 377 and Perkins Eastman Architects DPC v. HSCC (India) Ltd., (2020) 20 SCC 760. Companies should also maintain a short incident-response protocol identifying responsibility for evidence preservation, IT coordination and legal escalation.

Key Takeaways

Confidentiality of company data is not a narrow legal issue. It is a governance obligation, a risk management priority and a commercial necessity. Indian courts have shown willingness to protect genuine confidential information, trade secrets and proprietary data, particularly where the information is specific, valuable, not publicly available, and accessed in circumstances of trust. At the same time, courts remain cautious about broad restraints on employment or competition.

Whether to litigate or settle will ultimately depend on the sensitivity of the information, the urgency of relief, the strength of the available evidence and the company’s commercial objectives. Litigation may be necessary where urgent restraint is required, but companies should weigh the sensitivity of the information, the strength of the evidence, cost, management time, reputational impact and commercial objectives before proceeding. In appropriate cases, a settlement securing return, deletion, inspection rights and non-use undertakings may better protect the business than prolonged proceedings.

For start-ups and high-growth businesses, the same discipline can also support investor readiness and commercial value creation.