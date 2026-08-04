DPDP Act Compliance: What Changes Before The Consent Manager Deadline

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Introduction

India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023 marks a significant shift in how businesses collect, process, and protect personal data. As the regulatory framework continues to evolve, organizations must prepare for new compliance obligations, including provisions relating to Consent Managers. These entities are expected to play an important role in enabling individuals to manage, review, and withdraw their consent for the processing of personal data through a transparent and accessible mechanism.

For businesses handling customer, employee, or vendor information, DPDP Act Compliance is no longer just a legal requirement—it is becoming a crucial part of responsible data governance and customer trust. Organizations that proactively assess their data practices and align them with the Act will be better positioned to adapt to future regulatory developments.

This article explains the role of Consent Managers, the key compliance changes businesses should prepare for, and practical steps to strengthen DPDP Act compliance before the relevant provisions come into effect.

Table of Contents

Understanding DPDP Act Compliance

What is a Consent Manager?

Key Changes Businesses Should Prepare For

How Businesses Can Strengthen DPDP Act Compliance

Common Compliance Mistakes

DPDP Compliance Checklist

Key Takeaways

FAQs

Conclusion

Understanding DPDP Act Compliance

The Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 establishes a legal framework governing the processing of digital personal data in India. It aims to balance an individual's right to protect personal data with the legitimate need of businesses to process such data for lawful purposes.

Under the Act, organizations processing personal data are expected to:

Process personal data lawfully and transparently.

Obtain valid consent where required.

Process data only for specified purposes.

Maintain appropriate security safeguards.

Respond to requests from individuals regarding their personal data.

Delete personal data when it is no longer required, subject to applicable legal obligations.

Compliance is not a one-time exercise but an ongoing process requiring regular review of internal data protection practices.

What is a Consent Manager?

A Consent Manager is an entity that enables individuals (Data Principals) to give, manage, review, and withdraw consent through an accessible, transparent, and interoperable platform.

Instead of interacting separately with multiple organizations, individuals may use a Consent Manager to exercise greater control over how their personal data is processed.

For businesses, this means ensuring that their systems can appropriately recognize, record, and act upon consent-related requests in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

Key Changes Businesses Should Prepare For

1. Stronger Consent Management

Organizations should review existing consent mechanisms to ensure that consent requests are:

Clear and specific

Easy to understand

Freely given

Capable of being withdrawn as easily as they are provided

Pre-ticked boxes or vague consent language may not align with the principles of the DPDP framework.

2. Better Record-Keeping

Businesses should maintain accurate records of:

When consent was obtained

What purpose consent covered

Any subsequent withdrawal or modification of consent

Proper documentation can support accountability and demonstrate compliance.

3. Transparent Privacy Notices

Privacy notices should clearly explain:

What personal data is collected

Why it is collected

How it will be used

How individuals can withdraw consent

Available grievance redressal mechanisms

Simple, user-friendly language improves transparency and trust.

4. Improved Internal Data Governance

Organizations should evaluate:

Data collection practices

Data storage systems

Access controls

Data retention policies

Vendor management processes

A structured governance framework helps reduce compliance risks.

Example Scenario

Consider an online retail company collecting customer information for order processing and promotional emails. If a customer later withdraws consent for marketing communications through an approved Consent Manager, the business should have processes in place to promptly update its systems and discontinue such communications while continuing to process data where legally permitted for order fulfilment or statutory obligations.

This illustrates why businesses should establish clear consent management procedures before regulatory requirements become fully operational.

DPDP Act Compliance Checklist

Review existing privacy policies.

Update consent collection methods.

Maintain records of consent.

Map personal data processing activities.

Review vendor and third-party agreements.

Train employees on data protection obligations.

Implement appropriate technical and organizational security measures.

Establish procedures to respond to data principal requests.

Periodically review compliance processes.

Common Compliance Mistakes

Many organizations face compliance challenges due to avoidable mistakes, including:

Relying on outdated privacy policies.

Collecting more personal data than necessary.

Using unclear or bundled consent requests.

Failing to maintain proper consent records.

Delaying responses to consent withdrawal requests.

Overlooking third-party data processing arrangements.

Treating compliance as a one-time exercise instead of an ongoing responsibility.

Identifying and addressing these issues early can help businesses build a stronger compliance framework.

DPDP Act Compliance: Quick Comparison

Traditional Data Practices DPDP Act Compliance Approach Generic consent forms Clear, purpose-specific consent Limited transparency Detailed privacy notices Manual consent tracking Structured consent management Inconsistent data governance Documented compliance processes Reactive privacy measures Proactive compliance and accountability

Key Takeaways

The DPDP Act introduces a structured framework for digital personal data protection in India.

Consent Managers are expected to facilitate transparent consent management for individuals.

Businesses should review consent mechanisms, privacy notices, and internal governance processes.

Maintaining proper documentation and accountability is essential for long-term compliance.

Early preparation can help organizations adapt more effectively as the regulatory framework evolves.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is DPDP Act Compliance?

DPDP Act Compliance refers to meeting the legal obligations under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, for collecting, processing, storing, and protecting digital personal data in India.

2. Who needs to comply with the DPDP Act?

Any organization processing digital personal data within the scope of the Act may be required to comply with its applicable provisions.

3. What is the role of a Consent Manager?

A Consent Manager enables individuals to provide, review, manage, and withdraw consent for processing their personal data through a transparent platform.

4. Why is consent important under the DPDP Act?

Consent forms one of the lawful bases for processing personal data under the Act and should be free, informed, specific, and capable of being withdrawn.

5. What should businesses review before the Consent Manager framework becomes operational?

Businesses should review privacy notices, consent mechanisms, data processing practices, internal governance frameworks, and record-keeping processes.

6. Does DPDP Act Compliance only apply to large companies?

No. Compliance obligations may apply to organizations of different sizes depending on their data processing activities and the provisions applicable to them.

Conclusion

As India's data protection landscape continues to evolve, businesses should take proactive steps to strengthen their DPDP Act Compliance programs. Reviewing consent practices, improving transparency, maintaining proper records, and implementing effective data governance measures can help organizations build greater accountability and customer trust.

Preparing in advance not only supports regulatory readiness but also demonstrates a commitment to responsible handling of personal data in an increasingly digital business environment.