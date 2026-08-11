WEBINAR: India’s DPDPA: Sectoral Analysis Of BFSI, Healthcare, Entertainment & GCCs (Video)

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act is reshaping India’s data privacy landscape and setting new compliance expectations for organisations that process digital personal data. With penalties of up to ₹250 crore per violation and oversight by the Data Protection Board of India, organisations must stay ahead of the evolving requirements.

In a webinar held on 29 July 2026, Acuity Law, in association with Legal 500, explored the practical impact of the DPDP Act and shared sector-specific insights to help organisations navigate the new framework with confidence. The discussion, led by Souvik Ganguly, along with Joran Diwan, and Srividya M S, focused on key implications for BFSI, healthcare, entertainment and GCCs, as well as the interaction between the DPDP regime and existing sectoral regulations.