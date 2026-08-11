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11 August 2026

WEBINAR: India’s DPDPA: Sectoral Analysis Of BFSI, Healthcare, Entertainment & GCCs (Video)

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India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act is transforming how organisations handle data privacy, introducing stringent compliance requirements and penalties reaching ₹250 crore per violation. A recent webinar by Acuity Law examined the practical implications of this landmark legislation across key sectors including BFSI, healthcare, entertainment, and global capability centres, offering strategic guidance for navigating the new regulatory framework.
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The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act is reshaping India’s data privacy landscape and setting new compliance expectations for organisations that process digital personal data. With penalties of up to ₹250 crore per violation and oversight by the Data Protection Board of India, organisations must stay ahead of the evolving requirements. 

In a webinar held on 29 July 2026, Acuity Law, in association with Legal 500, explored the practical impact of the DPDP Act and shared sector-specific insights to help organisations navigate the new framework with confidence. The discussion, led by Souvik Ganguly, along with Joran Diwan, and Srividya M S, focused on key implications for BFSI, healthcare, entertainment and GCCs, as well as the interaction between the DPDP regime and existing sectoral regulations.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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