Personal Data vs Sensitive Personal Data: Understanding The Legal Difference

For businesses operating in India, understanding the difference between personal data and sensitive personal data is important for building an effective privacy compliance framework. However, the legal position in India requires some care because the terminology used under the older Information Technology Rules, 2011 is different from the terminology used under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023.

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For businesses operating in India, understanding the difference between personal data and sensitive personal data is important for building an effective privacy compliance framework. However, the legal position in India requires some care because the terminology used under the older Information Technology Rules, 2011 is different from the terminology used under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023. The DPDP Act does not create a separate statutory category called sensitive personal data. The distinction remains relevant during the transition because the Information Technology framework continues to govern specified processing activities until the relevant DPDP provisions take effect.

This distinction is important for companies handling financial information, health records, biometric information, passwords, employee information, customer records or other data capable of identifying individuals.

What Is Personal Data Under Indian Privacy Law?

The DPDP Act uses the expression “personal data” rather than maintaining the older distinction between ordinary personal information and sensitive personal data. Personal data broadly means any data about an individual who is identifiable by or in relation to such data. The Act applies to digital personal data within its statutory scope. It can also apply to processing outside India where the processing relates to offering goods or services to Data Principals in India, subject to the Act's conditions. This means personal data can cover a wide range of information. A person's name, mobile number, email address, customer identification number, photograph, location information or online account details may all constitute personal data where the individual can be identified. The important point is simple: personal data is defined primarily by identifiability, not by whether the information appears commercially or socially sensitive.

What Was Sensitive Personal Data Under the Earlier Framework?

The expression sensitive personal data or information comes from the Information Technology Rules, 2011, made under section 43A of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Rule 3 identified specific categories of sensitive personal data or information. These included passwords, financial information such as bank account and payment instrument details, physical, physiological and mental health information, sexual orientation, medical records and history, and biometric information. The Rules also covered certain information relating to these categories when provided for services or received for processing. The framework imposed additional requirements concerning collection, consent, disclosure, retention, security and grievance handling.Businesses therefore need to distinguish between the historical SPDI framework and the new DPDP framework when reviewing older privacy documents.

Does the DPDP Act Recognise Sensitive Personal Data?

No.

This is one of the most important points for businesses to understand. The DPDP Act, 2023 does not establish a separate statutory category called “sensitive personal data”. Its central concept is personal data. This does not mean information such as financial records, health information or biometric information has become unimportant from a privacy and risk perspective. Instead, the DPDP framework approaches heightened obligations differently. Additional requirements can arise from factors such as the nature of the Data Fiduciary, the processing of children's data, security obligations and other provisions under the Act and Rules. Therefore, a business should not simply transfer the old SPDI classification system into its DPDP compliance programme.

Personal Data vs Sensitive Personal Data: The Practical Difference

Under the older framework, the distinction was relatively direct. Personal information could fall within the broader definition of information capable of identifying an individual. Certain specified categories were separately classified as sensitive personal data or information. The SPDI Rules then imposed additional requirements for those specified categories. Under the DPDP Act, the approach is different. Personal data is the principal statutory category. For example, a person's name and mobile number may be personal data. A bank account number can also be personal data. A medical record can be personal data. Biometric information can be personal data. The DPDP Act does not place the latter categories into a separate statutory class called sensitive personal data. For compliance teams, the practical lesson is important: do not assume a category based on its sensitivity alone. First identify whether the information is personal data and then determine which provisions of the applicable legal framework govern the processing.

Why the Older SPDI Rules Still Matter During the Transition

The transition period makes the legal position more nuanced. The Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025 were notified on 13 November 2025. They use a phased commencement structure. Rules 1, 2 and 17 to 21 came into force upon publication. Rule 4 takes effect one year after publication. Rules 3, 5 to 16, 22 and 23 take effect eighteen months after publication. The Government has also expressly stated that during the eighteen month implementation period, data protection continues to be governed by the Information Technology SPDI Rules, 2011 for relevant processing. This creates an important compliance window for businesses. A company should not discard its existing SPDI controls merely because the DPDP Act does not use the term sensitive personal data. At the same time, it should not assume the old framework represents the final compliance position. Businesses should prepare for the transition while maintaining the obligations currently applicable to their processing activities.

How Consent Requirements Differ in Practice

The SPDI Rules contain specific consent requirements for collecting sensitive personal data or information. Rule 5 requires consent regarding the purpose of use before collection and requires collection to be connected with a lawful purpose and considered necessary for that purpose. The DPDP Act takes a different approach to consent. Where consent is relied upon, it must be free, specific, informed and unambiguous, with a clear affirmative action. The Data Principal should also be able to withdraw consent. The DPDP Rules, 2025 provide further requirements concerning privacy notices and mechanisms for exercising rights and withdrawing consent. The notified Rules require notices to provide clear information about the personal data being processed and the purposes involved. Therefore, businesses should review existing consent forms rather than simply retaining language prepared under the SPDI framework.

Financial Information Requires Careful Handling

Financial information deserves particular attention because it was expressly included within the SPDI definition under the 2011 Rules. Bank account information, credit card details, debit card details and other payment instrument information were included within the specified category. Under the DPDP Act, such information remains personal data where it relates to an identifiable individual. The absence of a separate sensitive data category under the DPDP Act does not make financial information low risk. A payment platform, lender, fintech business or e commerce company should still consider strong access controls, appropriate security safeguards, vendor oversight, retention practices and clear processing purposes.

Health and Medical Information

Health information also requires careful treatment. Medical records, medical history and health conditions were expressly included within the SPDI Rules. Under the DPDP framework, health information can fall within personal data where it identifies or relates to an individual. Businesses processing health information may also be subject to sector specific requirements beyond general privacy law. Hospitals, diagnostic providers, health technology companies and employee health benefit providers should therefore consider the wider regulatory environment rather than relying solely on the DPDP Act.

Biometric Information and Identity Data

Biometric information was another category expressly identified under the SPDI Rules. Fingerprints, facial patterns, iris information and other biometric characteristics can have serious security implications because a compromised biometric identifier cannot be replaced as easily as a password. Although the DPDP Act does not create a separate sensitive personal data category, businesses using biometric systems should conduct careful privacy and security assessments. The same applies to businesses using identity verification technologies, facial recognition systems or biometric authentication.

Children's Data Is Treated Differently Under the DPDP Framework

The DPDP Act does create special rules for children's personal data. Section 9 requires a Data Fiduciary to obtain verifiable consent of the parent before processing personal data of a child, subject to the statutory framework. The Act also restricts tracking, behavioural monitoring and targeted advertising directed at children, subject to specified provisions and exemptions. This is a useful example of how the DPDP framework approaches heightened protection. The additional obligation arises because of who the data relates to, rather than because children's data is categorised as sensitive personal data.

Security Obligations Apply Beyond Sensitive Information

A common misunderstanding is to assume enhanced security is required only for information traditionally classified as sensitive. Businesses should avoid this approach. Section 8 of the DPDP Act places responsibility on Data Fiduciaries to comply with the Act and rules in respect of processing carried out by them or on their behalf. The framework also requires reasonable security safeguards to prevent personal data breaches. The security programme should therefore reflect the volume and nature of personal data, the processing environment, technology risks and consequences of unauthorised access. A company should not wait for a separate sensitive data classification before strengthening security.

What Businesses Should Do During the Transition

Businesses should begin by creating a clear data inventory. The inventory should identify what personal data is collected, where it originates, why it is processed, who can access it, which vendors receive it and how long it is retained. Next, the business should identify information previously treated as SPDI. Financial information, health records, biometric information and other categories covered by the 2011 Rules deserve particular review. Existing privacy policies, consent mechanisms, vendor contracts and security controls should then be compared against the DPDP framework. This exercise can reveal provisions written using outdated terminology or controls which may not satisfy future requirements. Businesses seeking data privacy legal services can use this transition period to conduct a structured legal and operational review rather than waiting until the complete DPDP framework becomes applicable.

How Businesses Should Update Their Privacy Policies

A privacy policy should accurately describe the organisation's present processing activities. It should not automatically label certain information as “sensitive personal data” under the DPDP Act because the Act does not use this classification. Where older policies contain SPDI terminology, businesses should assess whether the terminology remains relevant because of currently applicable transitional requirements or whether the document should be revised. The policy should also align with actual business operations. If a company collects location information, uses analytics tools, shares information with processors or processes children's data, its documentation should reflect those activities accurately.

The Role of Contracts With Data Processors

Businesses often share personal data with external service providers. Cloud hosting providers, payroll platforms, customer relationship systems, marketing platforms, payment processors and analytics providers may all process personal data on behalf of an organisation. The legal agreement should clearly address responsibilities, security measures, confidentiality, incident handling, access and deletion requirements. This becomes particularly important where information previously classified as SPDI is involved. A business should also know whether its vendor receives the information for its own purposes or processes it on behalf of the business. The legal consequences can differ considerably.

Common Mistakes Businesses Should Avoid

One common mistake is assuming every piece of important information is automatically “sensitive personal data” under current Indian law. Another is assuming the absence of a sensitive category under the DPDP Act means financial, health or biometric information requires no special attention. Businesses also sometimes copy old SPDI provisions into new privacy policies without checking whether they align with the DPDP framework. Another problem is maintaining a privacy policy which does not reflect actual data flows. Finally, some organisations focus on consent while overlooking security, retention, vendor management and rights handling. A sound privacy programme should address all of these areas together.

Conclusion

The phrase sensitive personal data remains important in India's privacy landscape, but its legal meaning needs to be understood in context. The Information Technology SPDI Rules, 2011 expressly created a category of sensitive personal data or information and imposed additional obligations around collection, consent, disclosure, retention and security. The DPDP Act, 2023 takes a different approach. It does not create a separate sensitive personal data category. Instead, it establishes a broader personal data framework and introduces specific obligations based on factors such as processing activities, children's data, security and the status of certain Data Fiduciaries. For businesses, the practical approach is to avoid treating the two frameworks as interchangeable. Existing SPDI obligations should be respected during the transition, while privacy programmes should simultaneously be prepared for the DPDP regime. A careful review of data inventories, consent mechanisms, privacy notices, security controls, vendor contracts and retention practices can help businesses move from the older terminology to the new framework without creating compliance gaps. India's privacy regime is evolving. Businesses should therefore rely on the notified legislation and Rules, rather than outdated descriptions of sensitive personal data, when designing their compliance strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the difference between personal data and sensitive personal data?

Under the older SPDI framework, sensitive personal data or information was a defined subset of personal information covering specified categories such as financial information, health information, medical records, passwords and biometrics. The DPDP Act, 2023 does not create a separate statutory category called sensitive personal data.

Q2. Does the DPDP Act classify health information as sensitive personal data?

No. Health information can constitute personal data under the DPDP Act, but the Act does not classify it separately as sensitive personal data.

Q3. Is financial information still protected under Indian privacy law?

Yes. Financial information relating to an identifiable individual can constitute personal data. During the transition period, relevant SPDI requirements also remain important for covered entities.

Q4. Are biometric details covered by the DPDP Act?

Biometric information can constitute personal data where it relates to an identifiable individual. The DPDP Act does not create a separate statutory category called sensitive personal data.

Q5. Are children's data and sensitive personal data the same?

No. Children's data receives specific protection under section 9 of the DPDP Act because of the age of the Data Principal. It is not treated as a separate sensitive personal data category.

Q6. Are the SPDI Rules, 2011 still relevant?

Yes, during the transition period. The Government has stated that data protection continues to be governed by the SPDI framework during the eighteen month period provided for implementation of relevant DPDP provisions.

Q7. Should companies remove the term sensitive personal data from their privacy policies?

Not automatically. Businesses should first assess whether their existing policies refer to the SPDI Rules, which remain relevant during the transition. They should then update the documents so the terminology accurately reflects both current and future legal requirements.

Q8. Does personal data always require consent?

No. The DPDP Act provides for processing based on consent and specified legitimate uses. Businesses should identify the appropriate statutory basis for each processing activity.

Q9. Should businesses consult a lawyer when updating their privacy framework?

Businesses with substantial personal data processing, complex vendor relationships, children's data, health or financial information, biometric systems or international operations may benefit from specialist legal review. Legal advice can help reconcile the transitional SPDI requirements with the DPDP framework.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.