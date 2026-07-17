The Hidden Compliance Risks Of Managing Multi-Entity Businesses Across The UAE, Singapore, And India

Most businesses running entities across the UAE, Singapore and India assume their compliance position is solid because each entity files on time in its own jurisdiction. However, that assumption is rarely tested until an audit exposes the gaps.

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Most businesses running entities across the UAE, Singapore and India assume their compliance position is solid because each entity files on time in its own jurisdiction. However, that assumption is rarely tested until an audit exposes the gaps. The real exposure lies not inside the filings of any single entity, but in the space between them. The gap exists because no one is specifically responsible for joining the dots across entities. Read on to understand why these blind spots exist and where they typically hide. We have also recommended a practical framework to address these compliance issues.

Why Multi-Entity Structures Create Blind Spots

Each entity typically manages its own compliance calendar with its own local advisor, local finance team and local regulatory deadlines. That works fine for standalone obligations like statutory audits or annual returns. It breaks down at the points where two or more entities interact, like:

A service charged from Dubai to Bengaluru

A director appearing on three boards

An employee seconded from Singapore for eighteen months

No single team owns that intersection. The entity in the UAE sees the half of the transaction on its side, while the Indian entity sees its half. Neither sees the full picture, and neither is checking whether the two halves actually reconcile.

Where the Gaps Actually Hide: Four Intersection Points

Compliance gaps typically appear at four intersection points.

1. Related-party transactions and transfer pricing

Businesses often assume free zone-to-mainland transactions within the UAE fall outside the scope of transfer pricing because both entities remain in the same country. In reality, they do not. The arm's length principle under the UAE Corporate Tax Law applies to intra-UAE related-party dealings just as it does to cross-border ones. The FTA has been explicit that domestic transactions between a mainland operating company and its free zone affiliate carry no exemption.

Meanwhile, Singapore raised the bar on the other side of the chain. IRAS issued its 8th Edition Transfer Pricing Guidelines in November 2025, introducing a pilot Simplified and Streamlined Approach, essentially an Amount B safe harbor, for qualifying distribution activities from January 2026. It is optional, narrowly scoped, and only useful if the counterparty jurisdiction has adopted the same framework, which makes it one more variable a business has to track rather than a blanket simplification.

2. FEMA, ODI and FDI reporting

Indian entities that have made overseas direct investment must file an Annual Performance Report for every overseas entity, every single year, regardless of whether any fresh investment was made in that period. It is arguably the single most missed FEMA obligation, precisely because it feels like nothing happened that year, so nothing gets filed.

3. Beneficial ownership and substance

This is where a single ownership chart doesn’t work across three jurisdictions. The UAE and Singapore both use a 25% threshold to identify a beneficial owner. India does not. Following the 2023 amendment to the PMLA Rules, India's threshold is 10%, in line with the significant beneficial owner definition outlined by the Companies Act. A shareholder who clears no disclosure bar in Dubai or Singapore can trip India's threshold entirely on their own, which means one UBO register drafted to a single standard will be wrong somewhere.

4. Employment and secondment

The Indian Supreme Court's ruling in Northern Operating Systems reshaped how secondment arrangements are taxed. It held that reimbursements paid to the overseas entity for seconded staff could be treated as manpower supply, exposing the arrangement to service tax, and by extension to GST and withholding tax risk under the current regime. Companies that let secondees take on real decision-making authority in India add a further layer of exposure in the form of permanent establishment risk.

There is also a cost factor that often goes unbudgeted... India, the UAE and Singapore have no totalization agreements between them, so an employee seconded across these jurisdictions can end up making social security contributions in more than one country at once, with no treaty relief to claim it back.

A Practical Framework for Closing the Gaps

Closing these gaps is less about hiring more advisors and more about building three specific mechanisms. Established professionals offering company secretarial services often recommend three strategies to close these gaps.

First, a unified compliance calendar has to be in place above the three local calendars. It should flag every cross-entity obligation, APR filings, TP disclosures, and UBO updates, in one place.

Second, intercompany agreement discipline is a necessity. Every related-party transaction, secondment and cost-sharing arrangement needs a signed agreement that matches what actually happens operationally. It shouldn’t be a template pulled from another jurisdiction.

Third, a single point of accountability for cross-entity reporting is crucial. This has to be someone whose job is specifically to scrutinize all three entities at once rather than to examine any one of them in detail.

The Strategic Point

Compliance gaps in multi-entity structures usually appear during a tax audit, a restructuring, or a fundraise, exactly the moments when a group can least afford to discover them. Building visibility across entities before those events happen, rather than after, is what separates businesses that treat cross-border compliance as a structural priority from those still discovering it the hard way. This is the kind of gap-mapping work IMC does regularly for companies structuring across the UAE, Singapore and India. The professionals also provide dedicated corporate secretarial services to keep the structure ready for audits.

For guidance on managing multi-entity compliance across these jurisdictions, connect with Shriya Mandal on LinkedIn and discuss your business requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.