MCA Issues Advisory For Stakeholders For Name Reservation And Incorporation Of Company And LLP

MCA has issued an Advisory for Stakeholders for Name Reservation and Incorporation of Company and LLP on 12.03.2026 , providing guidance on common issues observed in applications relating to name reservation, incorporation and change of name of companies and limited liability partnerships.

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MCA has issued an Advisory for Stakeholders for Name Reservation and Incorporation of Company and LLP on 12.03.20261 (“Advisory”), providing guidance on common issues observed in applications relating to name reservation, incorporation and change of name of companies and limited liability partnerships (“LLP”). The Advisory highlights considerations to be taken into account while filing applications with the Central Registration Centre (“CRC”).

The key clarifications include:

Distinctive names: Proposed names must be unique and should not closely resemble existing or wellknown names. NOCs from existing entities will not be considered where the proposed name is identical or closely similar.

Restricted names: Certain previously used names cannot be adopted for specified periods, including names of companies dissolved through liquidation (2 years), struck-off companies (20 years), struckoff or liquidated LLPs (up to 5 years), and the previous name of a company that has changed its name (3 years).

Use of regulated words or expressions: Certain words may be used in a proposed name only with prior approval or supporting documentation. For instance, words such as “Bank”, “Insurance”, or professional designations (e.g., “Chartered Accountant”, “Company Secretary”, “Cost Accountant”, “Architect”) require approval or NOC from the relevant regulator or professional institute. References to foreign countries or cities require documentary evidence demonstrating collaboration or association with entities from such jurisdiction. The words “Nidhi Limited” may be used only where the company has been declared a Nidhi under the Companies Act, 2013, and names implying association with the Central or State Government or statutory authorities are not permitted unless such connection exists.

Additional compliance checks: Applicants should verify trademark conflicts, ensure proper registered office documentation, maintain consistency in incorporation forms and constitutional documents, and obtain regulatory approvals where activities fall within regulated sectors.

Footnote

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