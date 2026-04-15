FEMA And Nominee Share Transfers: A Regulatory Analysis

The nominee shareholding arrangement is a structural constraint in a foreign owned Indian subsidiary. In a typical inbound investment scenario, a foreign parent company incorporates a wholly owned subsidiary in India. Since the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) mandates a minimum of two shareholders at the time of incorporation of a private limited company.

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Introduction

The nominee shareholding arrangement is a structural constraint in a foreign owned Indian subsidiary. In a typical inbound investment scenario, a foreign parent company incorporates a wholly owned subsidiary in India. Since the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) mandates a minimum of two shareholders at the time of incorporation of a private limited company1 and because the foreign parent company may not wish to dilute its economic interest, it is common and market practice for one share to be held by a resident Indian individual as a nominee of the foreign entity. The nominee holds the share in the name only, the beneficial interest, the voting rights vests entirely with the foreign parent.

This arrangement is legally recognised and well understood in the Indian corporate law. Yet it gives rise to a deceptively complex question under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (“FEMA”), and the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019 (“NDI Rules”) i.e when the time comes to transfer the nominee share, particularly to a non-resident, is that transfer a resident to resident transfer or a resident to non-resident transfer and further can this transferee be done at a nil consideration?

These questions are more than academic. A transfer executed in contravention of FEMA’s pricing guidelines may expose all parties i.e the transferor, transferee and the company to penalties under the FEMA. This article examines the regulatory framework and arrives at a concluding position on the stance.

1. Regulatory Framework

1.1 FEMA and NDI Rules

FEMA regulates all transactions that involve a foreign exchange element or a cross-border capital flow. FEMA delegates to Reserve Bank of India (“RBI”) the power to regulate capital account transactions including the acquisition and transfer of equity instrument in Indian companies by person resident outside India (“PROI”).2 This power is exercised principally through the NDI Rules, which consolidate the rules governing foreign direct investment in India.

1.2. The definition of foreign investment and the beneficial ownership

Rule 2(s) of the NDI Rules defines “foreign investment” as any investment made by a PROI on a repatriable basis in equity instruments of an Indian company. The definition, read on the face of it, might appear to limit its reach on the investment made actually by a PROI. However, the explanation to 2(s) materially widens its scope:

“If a declaration is made by a person as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 or any other applicable law, as the case may be, about a beneficial interest being held by a person resident outside India, then even though the investment may be made by a resident Indian citizen, the same shall be counted as a foreign investment.”

This explanation under 2(s) is the legislative bridge between the nominee holding structure and the foreign exchange regime. It operates to ensure that economic substance of a transaction, not merely the legal form determines whether FEMA applies. Where the beneficial interest in shares held by a resident Indian individual has been declared in favour of a PROI pursuant to Section 89 of the Act, the investment is treated as a foreign investment, regardless of whose name appears on the register of members.

2. The Pricing Guidelines under NDI Rules

2.1 The architecture of the pricing regime

Chapter III, Rule 21 of the NDI Rules set out the mandatory pricing guidelines for transfer of equity instruments of Indian companies. The pricing regime is directional i.e it prescribes separate floors and ceiling depending on the flow of transfer.

Resident to non-Resident transfer – Rule 21(2)(b) prescribes that the price shall not be less than the fair market value (“FMV”) of the equity For an unlisted Indian company, fair market value is arrived at using internationally accepted pricing methodology on an arms length’s basis, duly certified by a Chartered Accountant, a SEBI registered Merchant Banker or a practicing Cost Accountant.

Non-Resident to Resident - Rule 21(2)(a) prescribes that the price shall not be more than the fair market value of the equity instrument.

The policy rationale for this is clear. The floor for outbound transfers (resident to non-resident) prevents undervaluation that could facilitate capital flight or the artificial transfer of value at below market prices. The ceiling on in bound transfers (non-resident to resident) prevents overvaluation that could be used as a mechanism for forms of exchange manipulation.

2.2 What the guidelines do not address

Rule 21 prescribes pricing guidelines exclusively for transfers involving one resident party and non-resident party. The guidelines are entirely silent on transfers that take place between two PROIs. The textual silence is not inadvertent; it reflects the regulatory intent that FEMA’s pricing guidelines are designed to govern the resident to non-resident and vice versa interface.

3. Analysis: The nil consideration transfer of a nominee share

The core question in evaluating a nil consideration transfer of a nominee share is one of characterisation. Is the transaction a resident to non-resident transfer, thereby engaging Rule 21(2)(b) and its mandatory price floor or is it, correctly construed, a PROI to PROI transfer to which the pricing guidelines have no application?

Consider the following fact pattern. An Indian company is incorporated by a foreign entity (the "Foreign Principal"). At the time of subscription, a resident Indian individual (the "Nominee") holds one equity share as a nominee of the Foreign Principal. Pursuant to Section 89 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Nominee files Form MGT-4 declaring that the beneficial interest in the share vests with the Foreign Principal and the Foreign Principal files Form MGT-5 by way of reciprocal declaration. The Foreign Principal subsequently desires to transfer the nominee share to another entity resident outside India (the "Incoming Non-Resident") at nil consideration, so that the Incoming Non-Resident assumes the nominee role.

The answer to the characterisation question turns not on who appears on the register of members, but on who bears the beneficial interest in the share being transferred. This is where the Explanation to Rule 2(s) of the NDI Rules does its principal work. The Nominee's holding, by virtue of the Section 89 declarations, is treated as a foreign investment attributable to the Foreign Principal, a PROI for all regulatory purposes.

It follows that the transfer cannot be characterised as one from a person resident in India to a person resident outside India. The transferor, in substance and in law, is a PROI. The transferee is the Incoming Non-Resident, equally a PROI. The transfer is, correctly characterised, a PROI to PROI transfer.

Once this characterisation is settled, the applicability of Rule 21 resolves cleanly. Rule 21(2)(b) is triggered only where equity instruments are transferred "from a person resident in India to a person resident outside India. Since the transferor, is a PROI, this factual predicate is absent and the pricing floor is not triggered.

With FEMA's pricing guidelines not engaged, the question of whether the transfer may be executed at nil consideration falls to the Companies Act, 2013. The Companies Act does not prescribe a minimum consideration for a private transfer of shares in an unlisted private limited company. The statute requires a valid instrument of transfer in Form SH-4, board approval for registration, and compliance with any pre-emption rights or transfer restrictions in the articles of association. None of these requirements mandate that consideration must be paid. A transfer at nil consideration is not, of itself, prohibited subject to any contractual restrictions that may exist between the shareholders. It is prudent to note, however, that the tax consequences of such a transfer under the Income Tax Act, 1961 ought to be separately evaluated by the parties.

Practical Takeaways

The analysis above has a number of practical takeaways for counsel and parties managing nominee share arrangements in Indian subsidiaries of foreign groups.

Declarations are the cornerstone: The entire analytical edifice rests on the declarations filed under Section 89 of the Companies Act, 2013. Without these declarations, the Explanation to Rule 2(s) of the NDI Rules cannot be invoked, and the transfer may be treated as a resident-to non-resident transfer thereby engaging the pricing floor. Nominee arrangements must be supported by complete beneficial ownership filings to ensure that the regulatory characterisation of the investment is accurate from the outset. Pricing guidelines track parties, not forms: The reach of FEMA’s pricing guidelines is determined by the residency status of the effective parties to a transfer, not merely the names appearing on the transfer deed. Practitioners advising on nominee share transfers must assess, as a threshold matter, whether the transferor is resident or non-resident in substance and law. Nil consideration is not inherently impermissible: In the specific scenario of a non-resident-to-non-resident transfer of a nominee share, the absence of consideration does not, of itself, trigger a FEMA violation. The Companies Act imposes no minimum consideration for such transfers. That said, structuring such a transfer as one for nil consideration should be undertaken with awareness of applicable stamp duty, withholding tax, and deemed income provisions under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

4. Conclusion:

This analysis underscores a broader point about the architecture of the NDI Rules i.e FEMA's pricing controls are calibrated to the resident-non-resident interface, they are not designed to regulate arrangements that are wholly non-resident in character, even where those arrangements concern shares in an Indian company. Reading the NDI Rules with attention to both the textual scope of the pricing guidelines and the definitional breadth of the Explanation to Rule 2(s) yields a position that is legally sound, commercially workable, and consistent with the regulatory purpose that the pricing regime was designed to serve.

Footnotes

1 Section 3(1)(b) of the Companies Act, 2013

2 Section 6(2) read with Section 47 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.