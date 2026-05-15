Group Governance Framework: An Imperative For Today

Group governance is the framework of policies, processes, controls and reporting lines through which a parent company exercises oversight, sets standards and aligns the conduct of its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates with the strategy, values and risk appetite of the group as a whole. It moves the unit of governance from the standalone company to the corporate group.

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What is Group Governance?

Group governance is the framework of policies, processes, controls and reporting lines through which a parent company exercises oversight, sets standards and aligns the conduct of its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates with the strategy, values and risk appetite of the group as a whole. It moves the unit of governance from the standalone company to the corporate group. Where conventional corporate governance focuses on the relationship between the board, management and shareholders of a single entity, group governance recognises that decisions, capital flows, contracts, brand and reputation traverse legal boundaries within a corporate group, and that the parent's accountability extends — in substance, if not always in form — to the conduct of its controlled entities.

Why is Group Governance Required?

First, regulatory expectation. SEBI, the Reserve Bank of India and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs increasingly hold the parent answerable for governance lapses at subsidiaries — particularly where the subsidiary is material, foreign-incorporated, or operates in a regulated sector. Second, risk transmission. Compliance failures, fraud, related-party leakages and reputation events at one entity propagate rapidly across the group through consolidated reporting, common branding and intra-group exposures. Third, capital efficiency. A coherent group framework permits centralised treasury, shared services, common audit and consistent risk assessment without duplicating cost at every entity. Fourth, investor expectation. Proxy advisors and institutional investors increasingly score listed parents on the quality of their oversight of subsidiaries and on whether minority interests at the subsidiary level are protected. Finally, strategic alignment — without a group governance overlay, well-meaning subsidiary boards can take decisions that are individually rational but collectively suboptimal for the group.

Current Group Governance Framework:

The Indian regulatory architecture for the holding–subsidiary relationship principally draws on the Companies Act, 2013, and the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 (“LODR”). The principal provisions are set out below.

Source Provision and Group Governance Touch-point Companies Act, 2013 — S. 2(46), 2(87) Defines "holding company" and "subsidiary company". S. 129(3) and Rule 5 Mandatory consolidated financial statements and Form AOC-1 capturing salient features of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures. S. 177 and LODR Reg 23 Audit Committee approval of related-party transactions, including those between the parent and subsidiaries, and arm's length / ordinary course of business assessment. S. 186 Restrictions on inter-corporate loans, guarantees and investments. Layers of subsidiaries restricted under S. 2(87) proviso and rules thereunder. LODR Reg 16(1)(c) & 24 Defines "material subsidiary" (10% threshold of consolidated income or net worth). Appointment of at least one Independent director of the company on the board of an unlisted material subsidiary. Non-disposal of shares or assets in its material subsidiary beyond the prescribed thresholds without passing a special resolution by shareholders of the parent company. LODR Reg 23 Approval framework for related-party transactions including those of subsidiaries to which the parent is not a party by Audit Committee of parent entity ; shareholder approval for material RPTs and material modifications; voting restrictions on related parties. LODR Reg 34(2)(f) Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report at the parent level; group-wide ESG, human rights, workforce and governance metrics. SEBI PIT Regulations Group-wide Code of Conduct for Designated Persons; consolidated structured digital database for UPSI; coverage of subsidiary employees with access to UPSI of the listed parent.

The Reserve Bank of India's directions on group structures of banks and NBFCs, the IRDAI's group-level corporate governance guidelines for insurance groups and the overlapping requirements applicable to housing finance companies and listed NBFCs all add layers to the framework.

What should a Group Governance Programme consist of?

A robust programme is best thought of as five concentric layers. Each layer is set out below with the specific action points the parent company should put in place.

Group Governance Charter

Adopt a board-approved Group Governance Charter articulating the group's governance philosophy, the parent's reserved matters and the principles of subsidiary oversight.

Define "Group" expressly, and classify entities into tiers — listed, material unlisted, non-material unlisted, foreign incorporated, joint ventures and associates — with the level of oversight calibrated to each tier.

Maintain a current organization chart showing legal entity relationships, percentage shareholdings, principal place of business, and regulated status of each entity.

Board Architecture and Director Nominations

Appoint at least one independent director of the parent on the board of every material unlisted subsidiary, in accordance with Regulation 24(1) of the SEBI LODR Regulations.

Adopt minimum standards for the composition and competencies of subsidiary boards — independence ratios, committee constitution thresholds, and skills matrix — calibrated by entity tier.

Maintain a group-wide directors' database capturing directorships, committee memberships, disclosures of interest, and PIT-related declarations.

Run a common familiarisation programme covering the group's strategy, business segments, principal regulators and risk landscape, and document attendance at each subsidiary.

Adopt a Board Diversity Policy applied across the group, with explicit succession planning for material subsidiary boards.

Committees, Policies and Codes

Adopt and cascade group-wide codes — Code of Conduct, Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Policy, Whistleblower / Vigil Mechanism, Insider Trading Code, Related Party Transactions Policy, Document Preservation Policy and ESG Policy — with each subsidiary board adopting the same on a "comply or specifically deviate" basis.

Constitute, at material subsidiaries, mirror committees for Audit, Nomination & Remuneration, Risk Management and Stakeholders' Relationships, with charters aligned to those of the parent.

Empower the parent's Audit Committee to review the related-party transactions and material modifications of material subsidiaries to which the parent is not a party (Regulation 23 of LODR).

Maintain a single "Policy Master" tracking each policy, its regulatory anchor, last review date, next review date, owner and website-disclosure status.

Calibrate local adaptation of group codes only where local mandatory law so requires, and require subsidiary board approval for any departure.

Information Flow and Oversight

Identify key decisions, at the level of subsidiaries, which will need the express approval of the parent company

Establish an information sharing framework on a need-to-know basis.

Place quarterly compliance certificates from each material subsidiary before the parent's Audit Committee, covering statutory, regulatory, sectoral and contractual compliance.

Place minutes of board meetings of every unlisted subsidiary before the parent board (Regulation 24(3) of LODR).

Place a statement of significant transactions and arrangements entered into by unlisted subsidiaries before the parent board (Regulation 24(4) of LODR).

Vest the internal audit function at material subsidiaries in, or formally coordinate it with, the group internal audit team, with a unified annual audit plan approved by the parent's Audit Committee.

Establish a periodical forum — the parent's Company Secretary, Compliance Officer, Internal Auditor and CFO with their counterparts at each material subsidiary — to review pending disclosures, exceptions and open audit findings.

Use a common board portal across the group's listed and material unlisted entities to standardise pack quality and document retention.

Group Risk, Assurance and Reporting

Adopt a group-wide Risk Appetite Statement and Risk Management Policy, supplemented by entity-level risk registers feeding into a consolidated group risk register.

Operate an integrated whistleblower channel covering the parent and all subsidiaries, with direct access to the Chairperson of the parent's Audit Committee.

Run group-wide internal financial controls under Section 134(5)(e) of the Companies Act, 2013, with a single ICFR control matrix and a coordinated annual testing plan.

Disclose consolidated information in the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report under Regulation 34(2)(f) of LODR, with subsidiary data captured at source through a common HR/ESG data inventory.

Undertake an external group governance health-check at least once every three years to validate the framework against evolving regulatory expectation and peer practice.

The Bottom Line

Group governance is no longer a discretionary good practice for diversified Indian groups; it is increasingly the lens through which regulators, auditors and investors evaluate the parent. A purposeful, board-owned group governance programme — anchored in a charter, operationalised through standardised committees, codes, information flows and assurance, and continuously calibrated to the group's evolving footprint — is the most reliable means by which a parent company can both discharge its statutory accountability and unlock the strategic value of its group.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.