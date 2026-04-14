Five Legal And Compliance Essentials For Setting Up A Family Office In India

The term "family office" appears in no Indian statute. It is a market construct that sits at the contested intersection of trust law, corporate governance, taxation, securities regulation, and foreign exchange management.

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The term "family office" appears in no Indian statute. It is a market construct that sits at the contested intersection of trust law, corporate governance, taxation, securities regulation, and foreign exchange management. In October 2025, SEBI expressly clarified that it is not examining any dedicated regulatory framework for family offices, a clarification that, paradoxically, underscores precisely why this space demands the most careful legal structuring.

The absence of a bespoke framework does not mean the absence of regulation. It means the opposite: families establishing wealth management structures must navigate a fragmented landscape, assembling compliance obligations from the Indian Trusts Act 1882, the Companies Act 2013, the LLP Act 2008, the Income-tax Act 1961, the Foreign Exchange Management Act 1999, and a web of SEBI regulations. Family offices typically fall into two categories: Single Family Offices ("SFOs"); and Multi-Family Offices ("MFOs"). The cost of getting that assembly wrong, in penalties, unwanted tax incidence, or regulatory mischaracterisation, can be severe.

In advising families across the spectrum of wealth and complexity, five legal and compliance considerations consistently determine whether a family office functions as intended or becomes a source of persistent friction.

Essential 1: Choosing the Right Legal Structure — Structure Shapes Everything Downstream

The principal structural options are a private family trust, a private limited company, a limited liability partnership, or a hybrid of these. The choice is not merely administrative, it determines tax treatment, creditor protection, succession character, and compliance density. Private trusts offer strong succession continuity and flexibility in distributing income but are taxed at the Maximum Marginal Rate unless specific beneficiaries are identified. Companies and LLPs are taxed at corporate rates and interface cleanly with regulated intermediaries, at the cost of heavier statutory compliance.

Many sophisticated Indian family offices adopt a tiered architecture: a trust at the apex holding shares in a wholly-owned LLP or private company that serves as the operational entity. When this structure is assembled reactively — entity by entity as needs arise — the result is often incoherent, creating GAAR exposure and AML opacity. The structure must be designed deliberately, from the outset.

Equally important is what structure alone cannot provide: governance. A well-drafted trust deed is necessary but insufficient. The office also requires an Investment Policy Statement defining asset allocation and risk appetite, an Authority Matrix specifying who can commit capital, a Related Party Framework governing co-investments and inter-entity loans, and a Conflict-of-Interest Policy. Families that defer these instruments invariably find informal arrangements becoming entrenched and undocumented decision-making is precisely what regulators find most concerning.

Essential 2: Tax Architecture: Clubbing, Succession, and GAAR

Tax planning for a family office is not about selecting a low-tax vehicle. It is about understanding the interaction between entity-level taxation, individual-level incidence, succession events, and anti-avoidance rules.

The Clubbing Trap

Sections 60 to 64 of the Income-tax Act 1961 are among the most frequently overlooked provisions in family wealth structuring. They operate to add back, to the original donor's taxable income, the income arising from assets transferred to a spouse, minor child, or daughter-in-law without adequate consideration. The provision is broader than most clients initially appreciate.

The Accretion Rule: If a gifted asset — say, shares — generates dividend income which is then reinvested into a fixed deposit, the interest from that deposit may still be clubbed with the original donor's income. The chain of attribution does not necessarily break on reinvestment.

If a gifted asset — say, shares — generates dividend income which is then reinvested into a fixed deposit, the interest from that deposit may still be clubbed with the original donor's income. The chain of attribution does not necessarily break on reinvestment. Remuneration Risk: Salary paid to a spouse from a family entity is clubbed with the income of the higher-earning spouse, unless the recipient possesses specific technical or professional qualifications for the role. Nominal designations do not suffice.

The practical implication is that family wealth structures must be modelled with these provisions in view from the outset — not revisited retrospectively when an assessment notice arrives.

GAAR: Commercial Substance is Non-Negotiable

The General Anti-Avoidance Rules ("GAAR") empower tax authorities to invalidate any "impermissible avoidance arrangement" lacking commercial substance. For family offices, the risk is highest when entities are layered solely for tax deferral, when transactions between family entities lack a documented business rationale, or when the office lacks operational substance, no physical premises, no professional staff, no documented decision-making records.

GAAR is not merely a theoretical risk. It is invoked with increasing frequency against structures that look, on paper, like legitimate holding arrangements but are, in practice, mechanisms for indefinite tax deferral. The defence against GAAR is not a clever legal argument; it is contemporaneous documentation of genuine business purpose and operational reality.

Essential 3: SEBI Compliance: Knowing When Private Wealth Becomes Regulated Activity

A single-family office (SFO) managing proprietary wealth exclusively for a defined family group generally operates outside the SEBI regulatory net.1 However, the transition to a Multi-Family Office (MFO) or the pooling of external funds triggers mandatory registration under three primary frameworks.

Comparative Registration Thresholds

Feature Investment Adviser (IA) Portfolio Manager (PMS) Governing Regulation SEBI (IA) Regulations, 2013 SEBI (PMS) Regulations, 2020 Primary Function Providing investment advice for consideration Managing or administering a portfolio of securities or funds Minimum Net Worth Individual: INR 5 Lakh2; Body Corporate: INR 50 Lakh3 INR 5 Crore (Company or LLP only)4 Minimum Client Ticket Not applicable INR 50 Lakh5 Key Fees · Application Fees: Individuals – INR 2000; Body Corporate/LLP – INR 10,000 · Registration Fee: Individual – INR 3000; Body Corporate/LLP – INR 15,000 · 5 Year-Renewal Fee: Individual- INR 1000; Body Corporate/LLP – INR 50006 Application: INR 1 Lakh; Registration: INR 10 Lakh; Renewal: INR 5 Lakh Asset Custody Managed by the client Must be held with a third-party independent custodian







There is also a specific cross-border dimension that is often missed: SEBI has clarified that Indian managers providing discretionary portfolio management to offshore funds must register as a Portfolio Manager, even where the fund qualifies as an eligible investment fund under Section 9A of the IT Act. Offshore mandates do not insulate the Indian manager from SEBI's jurisdiction.

Essential 4: FEMA, Cross-Border Investments, and the GIFT-IFSC Opportunity

As Indian family wealth internationalises, FEMA compliance becomes a standing obligation. The architecture of outbound investment changed materially in 2022, and many families are operating under outdated assumptions.

Three Routes, Three Regulatory Regimes

Feature Individual Route (LRS) Entity Route (Corporate/LLP) GIFT-IFSC (Family Investment Fund) Primary Regulation RBI Master Direction on LRS (2022) FEMA (Overseas Investment) Rules, 2022 IFSCA (Fund Management) Regulations, 2022 Investment Limit USD 250,000 per financial year7 Up to 400% of net worth (last audit)8 Restricted by scheme or risk policy Permissible Use Securities, property, gifts, education, travel Subsidiaries, joint ventures, and portfolio investments Global wealth management and leveraging Key Advantage High flexibility for personal wealth Scalable for large family businesses No minimum net worth for Fund Management Entity Key Restriction Limit is per person, not per family Strict pricing and sector guidelines Must comply with Authorised FME norms







Layering Restrictions and the Round-Tripping Risk

The Foreign Exchange Management (Overseas Investment) Rules and Regulations, 2022, consolidated the framework for outbound investment by Indian entities, including companies, LLPs, and trusts. Two risks bear particular attention.

Layering restrictions: A common structuring error involves creating too many layers of offshore entities. Current rules generally restrict Indian entities from having more than two layers of subsidiaries, unless exempt.

A common structuring error involves creating too many layers of offshore entities. Current rules generally restrict Indian entities from having more than two layers of subsidiaries, unless exempt. Round-tripping risk: heightened scrutiny applies when offshore funds established by an Indian family re-invest back into India. If the structure is determined to be primarily a tax evasion mechanism, GAAR exposure follows. Round-tripping of a legitimate commercial character — properly documented — can survive regulatory scrutiny. Round-tripping that exists primarily to achieve tax outcomes that domestic structures do not permit cannot.

GIFT-IFSC: The Emerging Mid-Shore Option

The GIFT City International Financial Services Centre has emerged as a credible mid-shore jurisdiction for Indian family offices seeking to internationalise their wealth management without losing the familiarity of an Indian regulatory and tax environment. The Family Investment Fund ("FIF") structure, established under the IFSCA (Fund Management) Regulations, 2022, offers three specific advantages.

Core Benefits of the FIF Structure Leverage FME Relaxations Concentration Norms Unlike domestic AIFs, FIFs are permitted to borrow funds or engage in leveraging as per their internal risk policy. The minimum net-worth requirements usually applicable to Fund Management Entities (FMEs) are waived for Family Investment Funds. Per the December 2024 revisions, an FIF can invest up to100% in a single schemeif the beneficial owners are non-residents. For others, the limit is generally capped atone-third (33.3%)of the corpus in a single investee company.







Essential 5: Operational Compliance: KYC, AML, and Offshore Disclosure

A family office that is structured correctly but operated informally is structurally sound and operationally vulnerable. The fifth essential addresses the quotidian compliance obligations that determine whether a family office can, in practice, transact with banks, regulated intermediaries, and external advisors without friction.

KYC, AML, and UBO Disclosure

Family offices interface with SEBI and RBI-regulated intermediaries on a daily basis. Under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002, the identification of the Ultimate Beneficial Owner ("UBO") is a mandatory requirement. Structures that involve multiple trusts, layered holding companies, or nominee arrangements create precisely the opacity that AML frameworks are designed to address. The practical consequence is frozen transactions, delayed account openings, and regulatory notices.

UBO disclosure must be approached proactively. Every layer of the family office structure should be mapped, beneficial ownership thresholds identified, and disclosure documentation maintained in a form that can be produced to a regulated intermediary on request.

The Offshore Disclosure Obligation

Indian residents have mandatory annual disclosure obligations in respect of foreign financial interests that are frequently underestimated in their scope.

Category Compliance Requirement / Penalty Mandatory Reporting Indian residents must disclose all foreign financial interests, signing authority in foreign accounts, and trust roles (Settlor, Trustee, or Beneficiary) in annual tax returns. Tax on Undisclosed Assets A flat 30% tax is levied on the value of Undisclosed Foreign Assets or Undisclosed Foreign Income. Monetary Penalties Penalties can reach up to 3× (300%) of the tax liability. Criminal Liability Rigorous imprisonment ranging from 6 months to 7 years, plus additional fines for furnishing false information.







The scope of what must be disclosed is broad: foreign financial interests, signing authority over foreign accounts, and trust roles including as Settlor, Trustee, or Beneficiary in offshore trusts must all be reported in annual income tax returns. Non-disclosure, whether intentional or inadvertent, carries consequences that are disproportionate to the omission.

Statutory Compliance by Entity Type

Entity Type Primary Obligations Private Company Quarterly board meetings (maximum 120-day gap between meetings); annual filings of Forms MGT-7 and AOC-4; maintenance of statutory registers. LLP Annual filings and maintenance of books of account under the LLP Act, 2008. Private Trust Lighter compliance footprint; primarily Income Tax returns and TDS compliance.







Beyond these core obligations, family offices that handle personal data of family members, staff, or third-party investors will, as India's data protection framework matures, need to address consent management, data minimisation, and breach notification as standing compliance obligations. This area is nascent but clearly headed in a certain direction.

Conclusion

The absence of a dedicated Indian family office statute is not a reason for complacency, it is a reason for rigour. The families who invest early in legal architecture, governance documentation, and compliance infrastructure find that investment returned many times over in avoided disputes, seamless succession, and the ability to transact without regulatory friction. Those who defer inevitably pay a higher price at a moment when the distraction is most costly. Structure without governance is incomplete. Governance without operational compliance is theoretical. The five essentials described are not a checklist to be completed at inception; they are ongoing obligations that must keep pace with the evolution of the family, its assets, and the regulatory environment.

Footnotes

1. "SEBI | Clarification on Media Reports Regarding Regulatory Oversight of Family Offices." Sebi.gov.in, 2025, www.sebi.gov.in/media-and-notifications/press-releases/oct-2025/clarification-on-media-reports-regarding-regulatory-oversight-of-family-offices_97047.html. Accessed 14 Mar. 2026.

2. Regulation 8(2), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Investment Advisers) Regulations, 2013 [Last amended on August 18, 2023] (Available at: https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/regulations/aug-2023/securities-and-exchange-board-of-india-investment-advisers-regulations-2013-last-amended-on-august-18-2023-_76357.html)

3. Regulation 8(1), Securities and Exchange Board of India (Investment Advisers) Regulations, 2013 [Last amended on August 18, 2023] (Available at: https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/regulations/aug-2023/securities-and-exchange-board-of-india-investment-advisers-regulations-2013-last-amended-on-august-18-2023-_76357.html)

4. Regulation 9, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 2020 [Last amended on September 03, 2025] (Available at: https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/regulations/sep-2025/securities-and-exchange-board-of-india-portfolio-managers-regulations-2020-last-amended-on-september-03-2025-_96560.html)

5. Regulation 23, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, 2020 [Last amended on September 03, 2025] (Available at: https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/regulations/sep-2025/securities-and-exchange-board-of-india-portfolio-managers-regulations-2020-last-amended-on-september-03-2025-_96560.html)

6. Second Schedule, SEBI (IA) Regulations, 2013 [Last updated on August 18, 2023] (Available at: https://www.sebi.gov.in/legal/regulations/aug-2023/securities-and-exchange-board-of-india-investment-advisers-regulations-2013-last-amended-on-august-18-2023-_76357.html)

7. Para A, Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) of USD 2,50,000 for resident individuals, Master Direction - Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) (Updated as on September 06, 2024) (Available at: https://rbi.org.in/scripts/BS_ViewMasDirections.aspx?id=10192#1)

8. Schedule 1, Para 3 - FEMA (Overseas Investment) Rules, 2022(Available at: https://rbidocs.rbi.org.in/rdocs/content/pdfs/GazetteRules23082022.pdf)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.