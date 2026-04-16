When The Registrar Comes Calling: The Anatomy Of An ROC Prosecution And Its Defence Strategies

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“The right understanding of any matter and a misunderstanding of the same matter do not wholly exclude each other.”- Franz Kafka, The Trial

Key Takeaways:

The Problem: The MCA Data across the last 5 financial years consistently shows that approximately 28,000 criminal prosecutions under the Companies Act, 2013 remain pending at the end of each financial year and fresh prosecutions continue to be filed at a rate of 5 to 9 per working day. Behind these numbers lies a pattern that the data alone does not capture. ROC prosecutions, in a number of cases, are initiated years after the alleged default and tend to proceed on a standardised template. The entire board, including executive, non-executive and independent directors, is frequently arrayed as accused without a clear articulation of who was responsible for the default. This results in individuals with no direct role in the alleged lapse being drawn into criminal proceedings at the outset.

The Legal Answer: Among the defences available to an accused in an ROC prosecution, few stand out for their consistency and structural force in most of the ROC prosecutions: limitation under the CrPC/BNSS, the ‘officer who is in default’ definition under Section 2(60), the specific averment requirement in the complaint, and decriminalisation of offences under the Companies Act, 2013, through subsequent amendments.

Among the defences available to an accused in an ROC prosecution, few stand out for their consistency and structural force in most of the ROC prosecutions: The Court’s Obligation: The Court must independently examine all four before issuing a summoning order. If that examination is skipped, the order is an error of law and challengeable through remedies provided under the law.

Specific Shield for IDs and NEDs: Section 149(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and MCA General Circular No. 01/2020 explicitly exclude independent and non-executive directors from liability arising from defaults relating to filings, disclosures, or maintenance of statutory records where functional KMPs were in place, making their prosecution legally unsustainable in most ROC matters against such independent and non-executive directors.

The Final Step: Once the defences are mapped, the choice is between compounding to achieve finality or contesting the summoning order before the court. The right recourse depends on the strength of the defences and picking the wrong one can permanently close off remedies that would otherwise remain available under the law.

The Anatomy of an ROC Prosecution

The Companies Act, 2013 (“Act”) casts a wide enforcement net. Even a single procedural lapse such as a missed filing deadline, a minor deficiency in a board report, a delayed disclosure, or as simple as failing to attach a required document to a statutory form can set in motion a chain of events that begins with a show cause notice and, if not navigated carefully, ends with a criminal prosecution. What sits between those two points is a process that every director, KMP, and in-house counsel should understand before it arrives at their door. The notice is not the prosecution itself, but it is where the process begins.

Criminal prosecutions under the Act arise from following categories of default:

Categories of Default Relevant Sections (indicative list) Default in respect of maintenance of certain records in the registered office of the company 56(6), 88(5), 90(11), 128(6) Defaults on account of non-disclosures of interest of persons to the company, which vitiates the records of the company 89(5), 90(10), 184(4) Defaults related to certain corporate governance norms 53(3), 165(6), 191(5), 197(15), 203(5) Technical defaults relating to intimation of certain information by filing forms with the RoC or in sending of notices to the stakeholders 64(2), 86, 89(7), 92(5), 102(5), 105(3), 140(3), 159, 238(3) Defaults involving substantial violations which may affect the going concern nature of the company or are contrary larger public interest or otherwise involve serious implications in relation to the stakeholders 8(11), 26(9), 92(6), 129(7), 134(8), 147, 187(4), 188(5), 447, 451, 452(1)

Prosecutions arising from these defaults are not a distant possibility, they present a recurring reality for companies across the country. The numbers tell the story clearly. For past 5 financial year approximately 28,000 criminal prosecutions under the Act remain pending at the close of each year. Between November 2021 and October 2022, 2,336 fresh prosecutions were filed: nearly 9 every working day. Fresh filings continued at 5 to 6 prosecutions per working day through 2023 and into 2024. In the year 2025 itself, 1,593 fresh prosecutions were filed, and despite 1,825 disposals during the year, 28,102 prosecutions remained pending at its close. A special drive in 2017 withdrew over 14,000 prosecutions. A further 7,338 cases have since been identified for withdrawal. Decriminalisation under the 2018 and 2020 Amendments of the Act removed more than 50 offences from criminal enforcement entirely. And yet the pendency has not fallen below 28,000.

When these prosecutions arrive, a recognisable pattern tends to emerge. A lapse or default usually surfaces through the MCA’s compliance monitoring system or a departmental inspection. Notices go out to directors across all designations. If the company’s response does not resolve the matter, it may escalate to the Regional Director and from there to a criminal complaint before a magistrate. By that stage, the alleged default may be three to five years old, the individuals directly responsible may have since left the organisation, directors with no operational role find themselves named as accused and, in some cases, the very default being prosecuted has been decriminalised by a subsequent amendment. So, how does the legal framework deal with such situations and what remedies are in fact available to those who find themselves arrayed as accused?

The present piece is not a critique of the enforcement framework. The ROC performs a necessary regulatory function, and prosecutions in appropriate cases serve a legitimate purpose. The difficulty arises in cases where the mechanics of enforcement do not account for individual roles and responsibilities. Understanding how that gap creates legal vulnerability, and how the law addresses it, requires tracing the lifecycle of a complaint from SCN to summoning order.

From SCN to Summoning Order: Why Each Stage Matters

Every prosecution initiated by the ROC or RD moves through a structured sequence of stages, and that sequence matters because each stage carries its own legal consequences and the window to act effectively narrows at every step.

Stage 1: The Show Cause Notice (“SCN”): SCN is the first formal communication from the ROC or RD. It identifies the alleged default, the provision violated, and the period in question, and calls upon the company and its directors to explain why prosecution should not be initiated against them. At this stage, no complaint has been filed and no court is involved, but the legal clock has already started.

Stage 2: Escalation to the Regional Director: If the company’s response is unsatisfactory or goes unacknowledged, the ROC forwards the matter to the RD with a recommendation to prosecute. It is worth noting that Section 439 of the Act does not itself impose an explicit requirement of prior sanction from the RD or the Central Government before a complaint is filed. However, given the allocation of functions between the ROC and the RD and the internal processes that govern enforcement decisions, the matter is ordinarily placed before the RD before a complaint is initiated.

Stage 3: The Complaint Before the Court: Once the matter moves beyond the administrative stage, whether following RD approval or directly by the ROC, a complaint is filed before the jurisdictional magistrate under Section 200 of the CrPC, or under Section 223 of the BNSS, 2023, for matters filed post 1 July 2024.

Stage 4: Cognizance and the Summoning Order: The summoning order is the most consequential moment in the entire lifecycle. A magistrate receiving a complaint under Section 200 CrPC read with Section s439 of the Act is required to independently apply their mind to decide whether a prima facie case is made out against each accused before issuing process. This obligation has been reinforced under the BNSS, which replaced the CrPC. Section 223 of the BNSS, which corresponds to Section 200 of the CrPC, introduces a significant new proviso: no cognizance of an offence shall be taken by a magistrate without first giving the accused an opportunity of being heard. For matters governed by the BNSS, this means the accused now has a statutory right to be heard at the cognizance stage itself, before any summoning order is issued.

The lifecycle described above matters because each stage is also a decision point, and the decisions taken, or not taken, at each stage directly determine which legal remedies remain available. Against this backdrop, while the defences available to an accused in an ROC prosecution are not confined to any fixed set, the ones discussed below are those that arise most consistently across such prosecutions and carry sufficient structural weight to be assessed first, before any other decision is made.

Defences That Matter Most: Starting Points, Not Endpoints

Every ROC prosecution presents its own fact pattern, and the complete defence strategy for any given accused will depend on the specifics of their matter. But before that strategy is built, certain foundational questions must be asked and answered. These are not the only questions worth asking, but they are the ones that must be answered first, because in a significant number of ROC prosecutions, they have proven sufficient to determine the outcome.

For prosecutions launched after 1 July 2024, to which the BNSS applies, these defences should be raised when the magistrate examines the complaint under Section 223 of the BNSS at the cognizance stage itself, before any summoning order is issued. For prosecutions initiated prior to 1 July 2024, to which the CrPC continues to apply, these points of contention must be raised either at the stage of challenging the summoning order or during the course of trial, as the case may be.

Nevertheless, in either case, the governing principle remains the same: these defences must be raised at the earliest possible stage.

1. Limitation:

Limitation is perhaps the most decisive of the defences discussed here. Where it applies, it does not merely weaken the prosecution, it ends it at the very threshold, before the proceedings properly begin. To understand how this defence operates, two distinct scenarios must be kept clearly in mind:

prosecutions initiated prior to 1 July 2024, to which the CrPC applies, and

prosecutions initiated after 1 July 2024, to which the BNSS applies.

The distinction matters because while the legal position under the two regimes remains broadly consistent, however the BNSS brings with it a clarification that resolves certain ambiguities that were the subject of active litigation under the CrPC framework. The more pressing concern in practice, however, is the pre-BNSS framework, the overwhelming majority of ROC prosecutions presently pending before courts across the country were initiated under the CrPC, and it is in those matters that the limitation defence retains its full force and practical significance.

The CrPC Framework: Sections 468 and 469

For complaints filed prior to 1 July 2024, the governing provisions are Sections 468 and 469 of the CrPC. Section 468 prescribes limitation periods calibrated to the nature of the punishment: six months for offences punishable only with a fine; one year for offences punishable with imprisonment of up to one year; and three years for offences punishable with imprisonment of up to three years.

It is Section 469, however, that carries the greater strategic weight because it governs when the limitation clock begins to run, and it is here that the ROC’s position is most vulnerable. Section 469 provides that the period of limitation with respect to an offence commences from one of three points: the date of the offence; or, where the commission of the offence was not known to the complainant, the first day on which the offence comes to the knowledge of the complainant; or, where the offender is not known, the first day on which the identity of the offender is known. In the present context, it is the second situation “the knowledge trigger”, that is most frequently in contest.

The Knowledge Trigger: What Courts Have Held

The defence of limitation under Section 469 of the CrPC can be meaningfully dissected into three distinct positions each marking a progressively later point at which knowledge of the default can be attributed to the ROC. The first task of any accused person or company upon receiving a summon is therefore not to engage with the merits of the default but to examine, against each of these three scenarios, whether the complaint was filed within limitation at all. In practice, it has been observed with striking regularity that ROC complaints are filed well beyond the expiry of the limitation period under not one but all three scenarios making this the most immediate and often the most decisive question to be asked.

The first scenario arises from the date of the default or missed filing itself. Under Section 469(1)(a) of the CrPC, the period of limitation commences from the date of the offence. For a straightforward filing default, the date of the offence is the date the obligation to file arose and was not met. Given that the MCA portal gives the ROC real-time visibility over all filings and non-filings, the argument that knowledge of a missed filing did not arise on the date of default is difficult to sustain. That said, courts have generally not pressed this position in isolation, recognising that not every filing default is self-evidently identifiable on the date of default itself, particularly where the deficiency lies in the quality or accuracy of a disclosure rather than in its complete absence.

It is the second scenario “the actionable knowledge trigger”, that courts have consistently treated as the operative commencement point, and it is here that the ROC’s position is most exposed. Courts have held that the six-month clock begins to run from the date the ROC gained actionable knowledge of the default which is, at the latest, the date on which the SCN was issued or the date on which an investigation or inquiry into the default was formally commenced, whichever is earlier. The Delhi High Court in Webcity Infosys Ltd. v. Registrar of Companies (Delhi and Haryana) (Crl. M.C. Nos. 644 and 646/2005, decided on 26 September 2007) held that limitation commences when actionable knowledge is gained by the competent authority anchoring the clock firmly to the point of knowledge, not the point of action. In Nusun Genetic Research Ltd. v. Registrar of Companies (Criminal Petition Nos. 1360, 1412 and 1414 of 2018, decided on 17 October 2023), the High Court of Telangana held that the date of knowledge of ROC will be the date on which SCN was issued by the ROC. If the complaint is filed more than six months after the date of the SCN, the limitation expires.

The third scenario represents the absolute outer boundary, the point beyond which no arguable case for a later knowledge date can be maintained. Limitation commences, in no case later than, the date on which the investigation or inquiry into the default was completed and its findings came into the hands of the competent authority. In NALCO and Ors. v. Registrar of Companies (Criminal Misc. Case Nos. 2311, 2312 and 2313/1995, decided on 28 August 2003), the High Court of Orissa held that knowledge is attributed from the date the inspecting officer identified the anomaly and the Regional Director sought clarification from the company. Once such inquiry is complete and the default is in the hands of the authority with the power to act, the offence cannot be said to remain unknown. Time runs from that point, at the absolute latest, regardless of the internal administrative steps such escalation to the RD, obtaining Central Government sanction, or any other process that follow.

Interestingly, in many cases it has been observed that the ROC advances a specific argument to explain the delay in filing the complaint namely, that the complaint could not be filed until sanction was obtained from the Regional Director or the Central Government, and that the time consumed in obtaining such sanction should therefore be excluded from the computation of limitation. This argument takes an even broader form in cases where the default was identified not by the ROC but by the Regional Director directly, where the entire investigation was conducted by the RD, and the ROC filed the complaint only upon receiving the RD’s direction to initiate prosecution. In such cases, the ROC’s position is that limitation should run not from the date on which the RD gained knowledge of the default, but from the date of its own knowledge i.e., the date the RD directed it to act, effectively seeking to treat the ROC and the RD as two separate and independent authorities, each with their own distinct knowledge, notwithstanding that both operate as constituent arms of the same Ministry of Corporate Affairs and function within a single integrated structure.

However, neither argument carries legal weight. The Delhi High Court in Kavi Arora and Ors. v. The Registrar of Companies and Ors. (Crl. M.Cs. 5224, 5225, 5226 and 5391 of 2014, decided on 17 September 2015) addressed both contentions directly and rejected them. In that case the Court held that there is no provision under the Act contemplating prior sanction for prosecution, and that the time taken by the RD to decide and direct the ROC to launch prosecution cannot be excluded for the purposes of computing the period of limitation. The reasoning is significant: both the RD, and the ROC were competent to launch prosecution once they had knowledge of the commission of the offences. The internal allocation of functions between the ROC and the RD, and the time consumed in moving the matter from one to the other, is irrelevant to the computation.

The governing principle that emerges across all three scenarios is this: the ROC cannot shelter behind its own internal process of escalation whether that takes the form of awaiting Central Government sanction, routing the matter through the Regional Director, or treating the ROC and the RD as distinct authorities with independent and sequential knowledge to defer the commencement of limitation indefinitely. The clock runs from when the competent authority knew, or must be taken to have known, not from when it chose to act on that knowledge. The RD and the ROC are not separate enforcement silos; they are constituent arms of a single integrated structure, and knowledge attributed to one is knowledge attributed to the whole. For the accused, the exercise is therefore straightforward: identify the earliest date on which knowledge can be attributed to any competent authority within that structure under any of the three scenarios, add six months, and compare that date against the date the complaint was actually filed.

The Position Under the BNSS

For complaints filed after 1 July 2024, the BNSS applies. Sections 514 and 515 of the BNSS, which are the direct successors to Sections 468 and 469 of the CrPC respectively, retain the same framework for computation of limitation: the period, the categories of offences, and the commencement triggers remain substantively unchanged. The only addition is an Explanation introduced in Section 514 of the BNSS, which clarifies that for the purposes of taking cognizance of an offence, the relevant date shall be the date of filing of the complaint under Section 223 of the BNSS. What this clarification effectively establishes is that the limitation clock ends on the date of filing of the complaint, meaning that for an offence attracting a six-month limitation period, the complaint must be filed within six months from the date of the offence or from the date on which actionable knowledge was gained by the competent authority, whichever is earlier. This Explanation in Section 514 effectively incorporates into the statute the principle laid down by the Supreme Court in Sarah Mathew v. Institute of Cardio Vascular Diseases ((2014) 2 SCC 62 decided on 26 November 2013), where the Court had clarified the point at which the limitation clock stops running for the purposes of taking cognizance. Beyond this added Explanation, the BNSS introduces no departure from the CrPC framework. The law discussed in the preceding paragraphs: the three scenarios of knowledge attribution, the judicial construction of the actionable knowledge trigger, and the principle that the ROC cannot defer the commencement of limitation through internal escalation remains good law and applies with equal force to prosecutions governed by the BNSS.

2. Officer Who Is in Default: A Narrower Category Than Most Assume

While the concept of “officer who is in default” is itself a broad and nuanced subject that warrants separate treatment, what is relevant for the present discussion is a more focused question: when an ROC prosecution names every director of a company, who does the law actually hold accountable?

Almost every penal provision in the Act visits liability on “every officer of the company who is in default.” This phrase, repeated across dozens of provisions, is frequently read as casting a wide net, one that imposes overarching liability on every director named in the company’s records. That reading is wrong, and the statute makes it so expressly.

The operative definition appears in Section 2(60) of the Act, which identifies the officers who are “in default” in a precise order of primacy: the Managing Director, Whole-Time Directors, the Chief Financial Officer, the Company Secretary, any person in accordance with whose instructions the Board is accustomed to act, and any person charged with responsibility for the specific compliance in question. Independent and non-executive directors appear only in the residual category and only where no MD, WTD, or KMP is in place at the time of the default. The structure of the definition is deliberate: it channels primary criminal accountability to those who hold operational authority, and it reaches independent and non-executive directors only where that layer of operational authority is entirely absent.

The legal position that flows from this is structural, not fact specific. Where functional KMPs were in place at the time of the default, independent and non-executive directors do not fall within the definition of “officer who is in default” for that default, regardless of how the complaint is worded or how many directors are named in it. This is not a defence that requires examination of individual conduct; it is a threshold question answered by the composition of the company’s leadership at the relevant time.

Section 149(12) of the Act reinforces this with an overriding protective framework specifically crafted for independent and non-executive directors. Under this provision, liability can attach to an independent or non-executive director only in respect of acts or omissions that occurred with the director’s knowledge, attributable through Board processes and with their consent or connivance, or where they failed to act diligently. Mere board membership, without more, is not sufficient.

MCA General Circular No. 01/2020 dated 02 March 2020 operationalises this protective framework in the prosecution context with even greater specificity. Paragraph 4 of the Circular states expressly that the filing of information or records with the registry, the maintenance of statutory registers or minutes, and compliance with orders of statutory authorities are not the responsibility of independent or non-executive directors unless a specific requirement to that effect is provided in the Act or relevant orders. The responsibility of non-executive directors arises ordinarily only where there are no Whole-Time Directors and KMPs in place. Read alongside Section 149(12) and Section 2(60), the Circular removes any remaining ambiguity: where functional KMPs are in place, independent and non-executive directors are categorically outside the zone of criminal accountability for defaults relating to filings, disclosures, or maintenance of statutory records.

3. The Specific Averment Requirement: Why Omnibus & Vague Allegations Fail

Another important point of consideration in preparing a defence against an ROC prosecution is that the complaint must contain specific averments against each accused named in it, with a clear role in the default attributed to them individually. This defence is rooted in a settled principle of criminal law: to fasten criminal liability on a person, there must be clear evidence of their active role in the act or omission in question, coupled with the requisite criminal intent. The primary responsibility to make such specific averments rests squarely on the complainant, it is not for the accused to disprove a role that was never properly alleged in the first place. For the purposes of fastening criminal liability on an officer of a company, there is no presumption that every officer of a company has knowledge of every transaction, filing obligation, or compliance lapse. That knowledge must be specifically alleged, and it must be alleged against each accused individually.

The Supreme Court restated this principle with clarity in Sanjay Dutt & Ors. v. State of Haryana & Anr. (Criminal Appeal No. 11 of 2025, decided on 02 January 2025), affirming that there is no vicarious liability in criminal law unless the statute specifically provides for it, and that specific averments establishing active role and criminal intent are a prerequisite to prosecution. The Delhi High Court in Brightstar Telecommunications India Ltd. v. State of NCT of Delhi and Ors. (2025: DHC: 8606, decided on 25 September 2025) applied this principle directly in the ROC prosecution context, quashing proceedings against directors where the complaint made only general allegations without attributing any specific role in the default to the directors concerned. The Court held that directors who were never in charge of the company’s business cannot be made liable on an omnibus allegation where no supporting facts are pleaded and characterised the continuation of such proceedings as an abuse of process.

What, then, does a legally sufficient complaint look like in the context of an ROC prosecution? For each named accused, the complaint must do four things.

First, it must identify what that person personally did or failed to do in relation to the specific default alleged, not what the company failed to do, but what that individual, by their own act or omission, contributed to the default.

Second, it must allege that the default came to that person’s knowledge through the Board’s own processes through an agenda item, a resolution, a minute, or a specific communication rather than simply inferring knowledge from the fact of board membership.

Third, it must assert consent or connivance as an affirmative act on the part of that director, not as a conclusion drawn from their designation alone.

A complaint that cannot satisfy each of these requirements for a given accused does not make out a prima facie case against that person and cannot sustain cognizance against them. The specific averment deficiency is most powerfully argued at the cognizance stage itself, before the proceedings acquire a momentum of their own and before what is, in law, a fundamentally deficient complaint begins to be treated as a sufficient one merely by virtue of having gone unchallenged.

4. Decriminalisation and the Beneficial Construction Principle

Over the years, the Companies Act, 2013 has been amended multiple times, most significantly through the Companies (Amendment) Acts of 2018 and 2020 with the primary intention of decriminalising certain categories of offences under the Act. The driving objectives behind these amendments were clear: to improve the ease of doing business, to reduce the volume of prosecutions initiated by the ROC in respect of procedural and technical defaults, and to shift the adjudication of such defaults away from criminal courts and towards an in-house penalty adjudication mechanism. The legislative policy, in other words, was a deliberate recalibration a recognition that the criminal court was not the appropriate forum for every procedural lapse, and that monetary penalties imposed through a civil adjudication process were a more proportionate and efficient response to defaults of a technical or administrative character.

The practical consequence of this overhaul was significant. More than 50 provisions that previously mandated prosecution before a criminal court including several filing and reporting defaults under such as Sections 92, 117, 137, and 134 were re-categorised as civil defaults attracting only monetary penalties. The effect was to remove courts from the enforcement chain entirely for a large swathe of procedural non-compliances, replacing criminal prosecution with a penalty regime that is faster, less adversarial, and does not carry the consequences that are attach to a criminal action.

This legislative shift creates a distinct and powerful defence for accused persons facing criminal prosecution for defaults that have since been decriminalised. Where a criminal complaint has been filed or a summoning order issued for an offence that has subsequently been converted to a civil penalty regime, the continuation of criminal proceedings is legally unsustainable.

The legal foundation for this position was laid by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in T. Barai v. Henry Ah Hoe and Another (1983 SCR (1) 905, decided on 07 December 1982), which established the rule of beneficial construction in the context of penal amendments. The Court held that where an amendment reduces, abates, or removes the punishment for an offence, the accused must have the benefit of that reduction and that this principle applies even to amendments enacted after the alleged offence was committed. The rule of beneficial construction is not confined to reductions in quantum of punishment; it extends to the removal of criminal liability altogether, and to the substitution of a civil penalty regime in place of prosecution. Mitigating amendments, whenever enacted, must be applied in favour of the accused.

This principle has been applied with consistency in the specific context of ROC prosecutions and decriminalisation under the Act. In Air Asia (India) Private Limited v. The Registrar of Companies, Karnataka(Writ Petition No. 10493 of 2024 (GM-RES), decided on 07 February 2025), KHS Machinery Private Limited and Ors. v. Registrar of Companies and Ors. (R/Special Criminal Application No. 9563 of 2017, decided on 07 July 2025), and B. Kannan v. The Deputy Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu (Crl. O.P. No. 2735 of 2017, decided on 12 December 2022), courts have expressly applied the principle laid down in T. Barai and held that the benefit of decriminalisation and the rule of beneficial construction extend to ROC prosecutions meaning that where the provision under which a complaint was filed has since been decriminalised, the accused is entitled to the benefit of that change in law.

An accused being prosecuted under a provision that has since been converted to a civil penalty regime cannot be subjected to criminal punishment for a pre-amendment default. Where decriminalisation applies, the correct response is not to defend the prosecution on its merits but to challenge the maintainability of the prosecution itself, on the ground that the criminal court no longer has jurisdiction to entertain it.

Choosing the Right Response: A Decision Framework

A defence identified but pursued through the wrong route is a defence half-used. Once the applicable grounds are mapped, the decision of how to raise them, before which forum, at which stage, and through which procedural vehicle, is itself a critical strategic choice and one that carries its own consequences if made without care.

Route Best Suited When Critical Trade-off Criminal Revision Petition (Sessions Court) Summoning order passed without application of mind on limitation, officer status, or averments Faster than High Court; court may remand rather than quash, giving the prosecution another opportunity Section 482 CrPC / BNSS Petition (High Court) Limitation clearly exceeded; no specific averments; decriminalisation apparent on the face of the record High Court may decline to interfere at an early stage Compounding (Section 441) Default is genuine; limitation defence is uncertain; finality is preferable to protracted proceedings Compounding fee payable; waives all procedural defences; cannot be reversed

One point warrants particular emphasis: for non-executive and independent directors, compounding is almost never the right exit. Compounding is a formal admission of the default and concedes a liability that for directors who were not officers in default does not exist in law. Further, the revision or quashing route should be initiated before or immediately after the summoning order not after years of court appearances.

What Directors, KMPs, and In-House Counsel Should Do

In ROC prosecutions, the response must be legally structured from the outset. The first exercise is to assess the nature of the default, test the maintainability of the proposed prosecution, and identify which individuals, in law, can be held liable for the alleged default.

Acting out of order, by compounding before exposure is mapped, or responding to the ROC without first examining whether the SCN contains any specific allegation against the accused can foreclose the very defences that the law otherwise makes available. The table below sets out the correct sequence of actions and the reason each cannot be deferred.

Stage Action Required Why It Cannot Wait Default occurs Identify the exact provision, the date of default, and the financial year; remedy the default immediately; KMPs and officers in default should evaluate compounding at this stage Remedying the default early demonstrates good faith; compounding at this stage is appropriate for officers in default where the liability is clear, it is not appropriate for independent and non-executive directors where functional KMPs were in place SCN received Map each named accused against Section 2(60); check decriminalisation status; reply to the SCN clearly, the company’s reply and each director’s reply must separately articulate their respective positions and roles A reply that conflates the company's position with that of individual directors, or that acknowledges facts without examining legal exposure, may inadvertently narrow available defences for all accused Investigation / inquiry Preserve all documents: MCA e-Form filings with timestamps, Board minutes for the default period, Form 32/DIR-12 for each accused, appointment and resignation letters for all KMPs These documents establish designation, tenure, and role at the time of default and form the evidentiary foundation for every defence that follows Sanction obtained and complaint filed Verify the date of complaint against the limitation computation; confirm whether a condonation application was filed alongside the complaint If the complaint is filed beyond the limitation period without condonation, cognizance is bad in law, this must be identified before any other step Complaint filed: pre-summoning stage (BNSS matters) For prosecutions governed by the BNSS, raise all applicable defences: limitation, officer-in-default, specific averments, and decriminalisation, when the magistrate examines the complaint under Section 223 of the BNSS, before any summoning order is issued Under the BNSS, the cognizance stage itself is the earliest and most powerful opportunity to raise these defences Summoning order issued Raise all applicable defences: limitation, officer-in-default, specific averments, and decriminalisation through the correct procedural vehicle, being a Criminal Revision Petition before the Sessions Court or a petition under Section 482 CrPC or Section 528 of BNSS before the High Court The Criminal Revision Petition route is time-sensitive; inconsistent positions across accused create evidentiary problems

Conclusion: Law That Calibrates to the Pattern

The four defences examined in this article represent a curated selection from the broader landscape of defences available in an ROC prosecution, chosen for their structural consistency, and their capacity to be raised at the threshold of proceedings before a trial begins. They did not emerge in a vacuum. They are the product of decades of litigation between companies, directors, and enforcement authorities, each defence sharpened through contested proceedings, judicial scrutiny, and legislative correction. The knowledge trigger for limitation was always there in the law, what courts had to establish, was what would constitute the date of knowledge for the ROC. The protection of independent directors was not always explicit; the legislature had to codify it. The specific averment requirement was not always enforced at the cognizance stage; the Supreme Court had to insist on it and decriminalisation did not happen automatically; it took a deliberate policy intervention to remove criminal courts from the enforcement chain for procedural defaults.

The framework that exists today is therefore not a concession to the accused it is a considered and calibrated legal architecture, built over time, that reflects a mature understanding of where criminal liability should and should not reach. The task for directors, KMPs, and in-house counsel is not to discover these defences under pressure but to understand them in advance, apply them in sequence, and engage them at the stage where they are most powerful. The law provides the tools, but their value depends entirely on when they are picked up. As the saying goes, forewarned is forearmed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.