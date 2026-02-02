Extension Of Deadline For Submission Of Annual Filings By Companies

In view of the recent updates to the v3 portal on its website, MCA, by way of a Circular dated December 30, 2025, has allowed companies to complete their annual filings in e-Forms MGT-7, MGT-7A, АОС-4, АОC-4 CFS, AOC-4 NBFC (Ind AS), AOC-4 CFS NBFC (Ind AS), and AOC-4 (XBRL) for the financial year 2024-25 by January 31, 2026, without payment of additional fees.

Originally published 30 January 2026

