Extension Of Deadline For Submission Of Annual Filings By Companies

AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.
In view of the recent updates to the v3 portal on its website, MCA, by way of a Circular dated December 30, 2025, has allowed companies to complete their annual filings in e-Forms MGT-7, MGT-7A, АОС-4, АОC-4 CFS...
within International Law, Environment and Criminal Law topic(s)
in India
with readers working within the Law Firm industries
In view of the recent updates to the v3 portal on its website,
MCA, by way of a Circular dated December 30, 2025, has allowed
companies to complete their annual filings in e-Forms MGT-7,
MGT-7A, АОС-4, АОC-4 CFS, AOC-4 NBFC
(Ind AS), AOC-4 CFS NBFC (Ind AS), and AOC-4 (XBRL) for the
financial year 2024-25 by January 31, 2026, without payment of
additional fees.
Originally published 30 January 2026
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.