MCA Notifies Companies (Removal Of Names Of Companies From The Register Of Companies) Amendment Rules, 2025.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA"), through notification dated 31.12.2025, notified the Companies (Removal of Names of Companies from the Register of Companies) Amendment Rules, 2025 ("Removal of Names Amendment Rules")1 to amend the Companies (Removal of Names of Companies from the Register of Companies) Rules, 2016 ("Removal of Names Principal Rules").

The Removal of Names Amendment Rules insert a proviso to rule 4, sub-rule (3) of the Removal of Names Principal Rules, after the existing proviso:

"Provided further that in case of any other Government Company, including its subsidiaries, the indemnity bond in Form STK-3A, in respect of one or more directors appointed or nominated by the Central Government or State Government, shall be given by an authorised representative not below the rank of under secretary or equivalent, in the administrative Ministry or Department of the Government of India or the State Government, as the case may be, on behalf of such company."

The Removal of Names Amendment Rules came into force on the date of its publication in the Official Gazette, i.e., 31.12.2025.

Footnote

1. Companies (Removal of Names of Companies from the Register of Companies) Amendment Rules, 2025.

