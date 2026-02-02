ARTICLE
2 February 2026

SEBI Revises Block Deal Framework

AP
AZB & Partners

Contributor

AZB & Partners logo
AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.
Explore Firm Details
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (‘SEBI'), by way of a Circular dated October 8, 2025, has introduced the following key amendments to the block deal framework...
India Corporate/Commercial Law
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
AZB & Partners are most popular:
  • within International Law, Environment and Criminal Law topic(s)
  • in India
  • with readers working within the Law Firm industries

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (‘SEBI'), by way of a Circular dated October 8, 2025, has introduced the following key amendments to the block deal framework:

  1. Price Range: The price range for placing block deal orders has been liberalised from +/- one per cent to +/- three per cent of the applicable reference price; and
  2. Minimum Order: The minimum block deal order size has been increased from INR 100 million (approx. USD 1.10 million) to INR 250 million (approx. USD 2.75 million).

The Circular came in effect from December 7, 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Person photo placeholder
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More