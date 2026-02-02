SEBI Revises Block Deal Framework

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (‘SEBI'), by way of a Circular dated October 8, 2025, has introduced the following key amendments to the block deal framework...

Price Range: The price range for placing block deal orders has been liberalised from +/- one per cent to +/- three per cent of the applicable reference price; and Minimum Order: The minimum block deal order size has been increased from INR 100 million (approx. USD 1.10 million) to INR 250 million (approx. USD 2.75 million).

The Circular came in effect from December 7, 2025.

