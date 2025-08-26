Legal Podcast Powered By INDIA LAW LLP Episode No 2 ( MSME )

The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.

How TReDS is Transforming MSME Payments | Legal Podcast ft. Saswata Banerjee | IndiaLaw LLP

In this episode of the Legal Podcast powered by IndiaLaw LLP, host Riddhi Agarwal is joined by Saswata Banerjee, an expert in compliance, ESG, and legal strategy, to unpack the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS)—a game-changer for MSMEs across India.

From persistent payment delays to new government mandates and legal reforms like Section 43B(h) of the Income Tax Act, we cover how TReDS is driving transparency, liquidity, and accountability in public procurement and corporate payments.

Key highlights:

What is TReDS and how does it work?

Mandatory onboarding of CPSEs and large corporates

Payment disclosure requirements by March 31, 2025

Legal and financial consequences of payment delays

The ESG and compliance angle behind recent reforms

Whether you're an MSME owner, a legal or compliance professional, or part of a CPSE or large enterprise, this episode breaks down everything you need to know about using TReDS as more than just a finance tool, it's a step towards a more inclusive and responsible business ecosystem.

