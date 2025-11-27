[Live] Regulatory Framework For Doing Business In Cyprus And India: Opportunities & Challenges (Video)

self

A very warm welcome to this edition of our live legal talk show, where today we have brought together global experts to decode the legal regulatory and economic dynamics shaping international business in India and Cyprris. My name is Prraati Shravastav. I'm a legal associate at Hammurabi and Solomon partners India and I'll be moderating today's session. It is truly an honor to be hosting a session that brings together thought legal experts from India and Cyprus, two jurisdictions that are rapidly strengthening their economic, regulatory and investment linkages. Today's theme that is regulatory framework for doing business in Cyprus and India opportunities and challenges is one of immense global relevance.