ARTICLE
31 July 2024

Rupinder Malik | The Regulatory And Legal Developments Dealing With M&A Transactions (Video)

J
JSA

Contributor

JSA logo
JSA is a leading national law firm in India with over 400 professionals operating out of 7 offices located in: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. Our practice is organised along service lines and sector specialisation that provides legal services to top Indian corporates, Fortune 500 companies, multinational banks and financial institutions, governmental and statutory authorities and multilateral and bilateral institutions.
Explore
The Regulatory and legal developments dealing with M&A transactions and the way forward in 2024.
India Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Rupinder Malik
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Regulatory and legal developments dealing with M&A transactions and the way forward in 2024.

The Government of India is taking relevant measures to sustain market momentum by proactively removing regulatory or and legislative bottlenecks, streamlining processes to facilitate business, and accelerate market expansions.

In this podcast, our Partner Rupinder Malik delves into some of the major regulatory developments of 2023 impacting the M&A transactions. She also envisions the way forward for 2024.

Originally Published 23 February 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Rupinder Malik
Rupinder Malik
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More