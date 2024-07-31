Rupinder Malik | The Regulatory And Legal Developments Dealing With M&A Transactions (Video)

The Regulatory and legal developments dealing with M&A transactions and the way forward in 2024.
The Government of India is taking relevant measures to sustain market momentum by proactively removing regulatory or and legislative bottlenecks, streamlining processes to facilitate business, and accelerate market expansions.
In this podcast, our Partner Rupinder Malik delves into some of the major regulatory developments of 2023 impacting the M&A transactions. She also envisions the way forward for 2024.
Originally Published 23 February 2024
