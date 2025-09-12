Digitization Of Land Records – Government's Land Stack Vision: A Step Towards Transparent Land Governance

For corporates and investors, risks pertaining to land acquisition continue to play an important role in taking decisions on projects and capital deployment in India

Executive Summary

For corporates and investors, risks pertaining to land acquisition continue to play an important role in taking decisions on projects and capital deployment in India. Fragmented records, inconsistent state practices, and the prevalence of disputes have historically increased due diligence costs, delayed acquisitions, and increased financing risks. These challenges are all the more pronounced in sectors that are dependent on large land parcels, such as real estate, logistics, data centres, and renewable energy.

The Government of India's Land Stack project, under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP), has the objective of tackling of issue of improper land records through a unified, digital, and tamper-resistant land governance framework, targeted for a country-wide implementation by December 2025. The Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN) and the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS), which are integral to the land stack project, aim to bring uniformity to ownership records, streamline property registrations, and establish a reliable "single source of truth" for land-related data.

The implications for businesses are significant. Reliable and transparent land data will enhance investor confidence by reducing uncertainty in acquisitions and project executions. Renewable energy developers, for instance, may achieve shorter timelines in land acquisition, improved bankability of projects, and greater confidence from lenders financing capital-intensive assets. Real estate developers and logistics operators would benefit from more predictable approvals and reduced exposure to disputes.

However, critical challenges persist. The diverse nature of state-level record formats, the dismal condition of legacy property records, and India's overwhelming reliance on presumptive titles instead of conclusive land titles, restrict the level of certainty that digitization can singularly provide. Therefore, corporates would need to continue to supplement digital verification with robust title diligence, contractual safeguards, and risk management in land acquisitions.

Background

Land is one of India's most valuable resources and remains among the most secure forms of wealth. India is predominantly an agrarian economy, and nearly 60% of its population depends on land for their livelihood. Realizing the requirement for a more reliable and efficient system, the Government of India began the digitization of land records in 1988 through the Computerisation of Land Records (CLR) Programme. This programme was later expanded into the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) in 2008. The objective behind this was to transition from a disorganized, paper-based records to a system that is accessible, tamper-resistant, and efficient to operate. Whilst progress has been irregular across states, the reforms are showing positive outcomes, improving transparency and elevating investor confidence in the real estate sector of India.

Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP)

To pursue the vision of modernizing India's land record management, the Government of India launched the DILRMP in 2008, with the goal of building an Integrated Land Information Management System (ILIMS). The objective has been end-to-end transparency in records that are digitized, searchable, and connected across departments in real time.

The official target is nationwide digitization of land ownership records by December 2025. Current numbers show both progress and gaps. Around 95% of land records have been computerized, covering over 6.26 lakh villages. Digitization of cadastral maps has reached 68.02% at the national level. Additionally, 87% of Sub-Registrar Offices (SROs) have been integrated with land records. The Government has also added new features such as Aadhaar-based integration with land records and computerization of revenue courts.

At the heart of the Government's push for land records modernization is the Unique Land Parcel Identification Number (ULPIN). This 14-digit code, similar to Aadhaar, connects each parcel of land and links key details such as ownership, boundaries, and coordinates. It ensures faster verification and a reliable trail for future transactions and inheritance. Another important pillar is the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS), a common software platform to streamline property registrations. With this, states can provide services such as online deed entry, digital payments, appointment booking, and status tracking.

Some states have also started tackling language barriers by translating land records into standardized formats. Since many property documents are still preserved in local languages, progress is slow, but it is a practical step to make records useful beyond state boundaries. Maharashtra and Bihar have actively started this process, with Bihar also using AI to translate historical Kaithi script records through a partnership with BHASHINI, an AI-powered language translation platform.

Land Stack: The Government's Vision for Digital Land Governance

The Land Stack project is a government initiative to organize India's land records into a single, modern system. For decades, property documents have been scattered across offices, written in different formats, and often incomplete. The new system is envisaged as a unified platform, assimilating ownership details, boundaries, dispute-related information, and transaction history in one place, so that real estate investors and developers can access information without hassles. This system demarcates each plot and assigns a unique number to it. It updates records online, and puts more robust checks and parameters in place in order to prevent the records from being tampered with.

The aim is to bring down the number of disputes, improve urban planning, and create a favourable environment for investors. If implemented as envisioned, it is anticipated to significantly reduce the issue of manual errors and the existence of middlemen, making the system more reliable. Transparency could be the difference between hesitation and confidence for potential investors. By serving as a "single source of truth," the Land Stack system would reduce duplication, fraudulent sales, and red tape that currently create bottlenecks in obtaining permissions and approvals.

The inspiration for this concept comes from the success of Aadhaar and UPI, which have transformed India's social security and financial ecosystems, respectively.

The Government has selected Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu to launch the project on a pilot basis. The pilot will run for six months and will be followed by nationwide implementation. Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer has been appointed as Chairman of a high-level committee constituted by the Union Rural Development Ministry's Department of Land Resources to pilot the project in the two states.

Foreign Investment and Global Benchmarks

For foreign investors, particularly in commercial real estate, logistics, and data centres, land risk is often the single biggest deterrent to investing in India. Verified, accessible, and tamper-proof records can change this perception. With cleaner and more organized data, land due diligence would become easier, and disputes would reduce significantly.

Some countries provide useful examples that India can replicate. Singapore's digital land registry offers a seamless experience under its Integrated Land Information System (ILIS). Under this system, all stakeholders can search for property information, making transactions more efficient. Another example is Estonia, where the e-Land Register provides real-time transparency. It integrates electronic data with other basic registers, the cadastre, and the population registry. The software encompasses the complete registration procedure and has made electronic conveyancing convenient. It has improved the quality, speed, and security of land title registration. The information in the e-Land Register carries legal authority, and anyone can obtain it online.

India is yet to reach this level of digitization; however, the Land Stack model suggests a similar ambition. Beyond investments, digitization also matters domestically, as land disputes account for a large share of India's pending cases, and cleaner records could reduce litigation significantly.

Our Analysis

The digitization of land records is more than an administrative exercise, as it could reshape how India's real estate and infrastructure markets function. The progress so far, in digitization of Records of Rights, online registrations, and updated maps, shows the government's intent to implement a transparent and modern ecosystem.

From a corporate and investment perspective, the implications are significant. Organized and verified land records reduce the risk quotient that investors take into account for computing project costs. Renewable energy developers, large parcels of land are needed for solar parks, wind farms, and hybrid projects. The absence of verifiable ownership data leads to delays, disputes and increased costs. Transparency in the land record system and unique parcel identifiers can reduce due diligence timelines, improve acquisition processes, and give confidence to lenders funding capital-intensive projects.

This has direct consequences for India's renewable energy transition. The government's ambition of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 can be achieved through seamless project execution, and verifiable ownership of land are critical factors. By lowering transaction costs and dispute risks, digitized records can bring down the cost of capital, attract foreign investments in green infrastructure, and expedite timelines for clean energy deployment.

Corporate developers and global investors will also derive benefit from improved benchmarking. For instance, Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) would operate with higher level of confidence once verifiable and uniform land data is available.

For companies setting up global capability centres, warehouses, or data centres in India, digitised land records can be more than an administrative reform. They can become part of the compliance toolkit and assist in ownership checks, reduce uncertainty, and bring local practices closer to international governance standards. But the problems on the ground are still very real. Land comes under the State List of the Constitution, which means every state follows its own system. Land records are inconsistent, many old ones are still handwritten, and are in fragile condition. Uploading them online without proper checks could even create fresh disputes. As India still works on presumptive titles rather than conclusive ones, a digital entry does not, by itself, guarantee ownership. In practice, companies will still need boots-on-the-ground verification, title insurance where available, and strong protections written into contracts.

Even with these hurdles, the bigger picture looks positive. The real estate sector drew about USD 5.8 billion in FDI during 2023–24, although inflows slowed in early 2025 as global markets turned uncertain. Yet, investors with a long view — especially in infrastructure, logistics, and renewable energy — see digitisation of land records as a fundamental shift. It trims due diligence costs, helps avoid disputes, and can speed up acquisitions. Most of all, it offers a degree of predictability. And for funds and corporate developers working in a volatile global market, predictability itself is often the most valuable asset.

