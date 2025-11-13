Webinar: 'Private Equity Trends And Deal Points Update In Japan, India & Taiwan' (Video)

Our, Managing Partner, Souvik Ganguly was one of the speakers in the ‘Private equity trends and deal points update in Japan...

We provide expert guidance on corporate, tax, regulatory, employment, disputes, and insolvency matters. Our forte lies in cross-border transactions, encompassing a wide array of industries and serving clients from diverse regions such as Japan, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Since our inception in 2011, we have garnered numerous accolades from prestigious international legal directories.

Article Insights

Acuity Law’s articles from Acuity Law are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)

in India Acuity Law are most popular: within Corporate/Commercial Law, Employment and HR and Finance and Banking topic(s)

with readers working within the Chemicals and Law Firm industries

Our, Managing Partner, Souvik Ganguly was one of the speakers in the 'Private equity trends and deal points update in Japan, India & Taiwan' webinar organized by Lexology on 23rd October 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.