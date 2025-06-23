Regulatory Compliance Newsletter | June 2025

This June newsletter covers categories of updates relating to labour, environment, corporate and industry related laws. New guidelines for employing women in night shifts in commercial establishments and factories in Haryana; private establishments in Mumbai to register ICCs on SHE BOX Portal; deadline extended for filing E-Waste returns; measures issued for safeguarding business operations against cyber security threats by CERT-In; notification of Explosives (Amendment) Rules, 2025; Companies (Accounts) Amendment Rules, 2025 and Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2025 are some of the major updates covered in this newsletter.

Central/ state labour laws updates

Haryana Government introduces new guidelines for employing women in night shifts in commercial establishments

In a major step towards improving the safety and well-being of women employees, the Haryana Government issued a notification specifying stringent conditions for employing women during night shifts (from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM) in certain commercial establishments.

Source

Haryana Government revises the conditions for employing women during night shifts in factories

The Government of Haryana has updated the safety and security requirements for factories seeking exemption under the Factories Act, 1948, to employ women during night shifts (between 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM), subject to certain conditions.

Source

Private establishments urged to register ICCs on SHE BOX Portal - Mumbai

To promote safer work environments for women, the District Women and Child Development Officer, Mumbai City, has issued a public appeal urging all private establishments with 10 or more employees to register their Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) on the SHE BOX portal by May 15, 2025.

Source: Public Notice DGIPR/2025-26/480

Maharashtra Factories (1st Amendment) Rules, 2025

Safety precautions for reactors used for exothermic chemical reactions has been added to the Maharashtra Factories Rules, 1963.

Source: Notification No: FAC-2024/C.R.67/Labour-4; Dated- 13th May 2025

Permission to all shops and establishments to keep open for 24x7 on all days of the year in Tamil Nadu

The Government of Tamil Nadu has extended the permission for all shops and establishments to keep open for 24x7 on all days of the year, for a further period of three years, effective from 5th June, 2025.

Source

PF transfer process amid overlapping service periods - EPFO circular

The circular relates to transfer claim requests that are required to be processed by the Transferor (Source) Office even though there may be overlapping services.

Source

Increase of spread-over limit of adult worker in any factory - Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The Andaman and Nicobar Administration has issued an Order revising the daily spread-over limit for adult workers in factories from ten and a half hours to twelve hours on any given day.

Source

Increase of daily hours in factories - Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The Andaman and Nicobar Administration has issued an Order revising the daily hours for adult workers to ten hours in any day.

Source

Increase of intervals of rest in factories - Andaman & Nicobar Islands

The Andaman and Nicobar Administration has issued an Order wherein periods of work of adult workers in a factory should not exceed six hours.

Source

Environmental laws updates

Deadline extended for filing E-Waste returns

The Central Pollution Control Board has extended the deadline for filing quarterly and annual returns under the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, for the financial year 2024–25. The new deadline is now 30th June, 2025, replacing the earlier deadline of 30th April, 2025.

Source: Notification No: CP/14/2024-WM-III-HО-СРСВ-НО; dated: May 21, 2025

Corporate laws updates

The Companies (Accounts) Amendment Rules, 2025

The due date for filing Form CSR-2 has been extended to 30th June, 2025.

Source

Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2025

Amendments have been notified under 'Ind AS 21' with regard to transactions in foreign currency.

Source

Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2025

Form No. MGT-7, Form No. MGT-7A and Form No. MGT-15 have been substituted with new forms.

Source

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Amendment Rules, 2025

The auditor reporting frauds should henceforth submit the report online in Form ADT- 4.

Source

Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2025

Form CRA-2 has been substituted with new form.

Source

Industry related laws updates

Sugar (Control) Order, 2025

The Sugar (Control) Order, 2025 has been issued in supersession of the Sugar (Control) Order, 1966 and the Sugar Price (Control) Order, 2018.

Source

Guidelines for the prevention and regulation of illegal listing and sale of Radio Equipment including Walkie Talkies on E-Commerce Platforms, 2025

These guidelines aim to prevent unauthorized sale, distribution, and use of wireless telegraphy apparatuses including walkie-talkies on e-commerce platforms, ensuring compliance with national telecommunications and security regulations.

Source

Mandatory submission of Closure Report on expiry of FSSAI License/Registration

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has instructed all Food Business Operators (FBOs) with licenses or registrations that expired in the financial year 2024-25 to compulsorily submit a Closure Report.

Source

FSSAI bans use of "100%" claim on food product labels and related promotion materials

All Food Business Operators (FBOs) have been advised to discontinue the usage of the term "100%" on food product labels, packaging and promotional content.

Source

Revised export NOC guidance document for manufacture of unapproved / approved new drugs

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has issued a revised Guidance Document for issuance of No Objection Certificate for manufacture of unapproved/approved new drugs for export purpose.

Source

Guidelines on disposal of expired/unused drugs

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has issued guidelines for safe disposal of expired / unused drugs which will be an important step in combating Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) in our country.

Source

Measures for safeguarding business operations against cyber security threats - CERT-In

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory relating to essential measures for Industry for safeguarding business operations against Cyber security threats.

Source

Measures for MSMEs for safeguarding business operations against cyber security threats - CERT-In

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued an advisory for MSMEs relating to essential measures for safeguarding business operations against Cyber security threats.

Source

Removal of port restrictions and testing requirements for export of finished leather, wet blue leather, el tanned leather and crust leather

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has revoked the export conditions with regard to port restrictions on export of finished leather, wet blue leather, el tanned leather and requirement for testing and certification by Central leather Research Institute (CLRI).

Source

Explosives (Amendment) Rules, 2025

The amended Rules has extended the validity of explosives licenses from five financial years to ten financial years.

Source

Miscellaneous laws updates

Professional Tax return to be submitted online in West Bengal

New system has been introduced in West Bengal for submission of professional tax return online and no hard copy of the return should be submitted to the authority.

Source

