31 July 2025

Elevating The Sense Of Belonging – Diversity, Equality & Inclusion For All (Podcast)

Dhir & Dhir Associates

Contributor

Dhir & Dhir Associates, founded in 1993, is a full-service law firm with offices in New Delhi and Mumbai. The firm works closely with clients and partners across India, offering legal expertise across diverse sectors. Key practice areas include Restructuring & Insolvency, Corporate/M&A, Real Estate, Banking & Finance, Litigation & Arbitration, Capital Markets, AI & Tech Governance, TMT, Infrastructure & Energy, White Collar Crime, ESG, Labour & Employment, and more. Its clients span business houses, MNCs, banks, PSUs, NGOs, and government bodies. Dhir & Dhir has been recognized for excellence in Restructuring & Insolvency, Dispute Resolution, Banking & Finance, Capital Markets, TMT, Environment, and Private Equity by leading publications like Chambers & Partners, Legal 500, IFLR1000, India Business Law Journal, Benchmark Litigation, and more.
India Corporate/Commercial Law
Sonal Verma
The 6th Podcast of ESG Decibel series with Ms. Roma Balwani, CEO & Brand Custodian, Indian Deaf Cricket Association, is a take on the current status of DE&I in the corporate world and ESG Transformation in companies. Through her talk, Ms. Balwani has been kind enough to share her personal journey of transitioning to key leadership roles at some of the leading corporate houses in the country. She talks about how there is a need for change in the thought processes and how initiatives focused on promoting diverse representation are required to champion the spirit of inclusion and equality. Ms. Balwani shares how collaborative efforts can help change the narrative and thrive towards a diverse ecosystem. She also illustrates the ESG Scoring and transformation stories in India Inc! Join us to listen to Ms. Balwani share her thoughts on how DE&I is a non-negotiable approach! ESG Transformation is happening.

This article is for information purpose only. It is not intended to constitute, and should not be taken as legal advice, or a communication intended to solicit or establish commercial motives with any. The firm shall not have any obligations or liabilities towards any acts or omission of any reader(s) consequent to any information contained herein. The readers are advised to consult competent professionals in their own judgment before acting on the basis of any information provided hereby.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

