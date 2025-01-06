ARTICLE
Fair Trade Made Easy: "eMaap" The National Legal Metrology Portal Is Here

The Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, has launched the National Legal Metrology Portal (eMaap) on December 4, 2024.
The Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India, has launched the National Legal Metrology Portal (eMaap) on December 4, 2024. This initiative marks a significant step towards streamlining legal metrology processes, ensuring fair trade practices, and enhancing consumer protection. The portal integrates State Legal Metrology Departments and their individual portals into a unified national system, fostering transparency, efficiency, and ease of doing business.

A Unified Portal for Legal Metrology

Currently, State Governments operate independent portals for functions such as the registration of packaged commodities, issuance of licenses, and verification or stamping of weighing and measuring instruments. However, many enforcement activities, such as compounding of offences, remain offline. To address these inefficiencies, eMaap consolidates all state portals into a single, centralized platform. This integration provides a comprehensive solution covering all legal metrology functions, including enforcement, while creating a unified database for stakeholders.

Stakeholder Engagement in Portal Development

The development of eMaap involved extensive consultations with key stakeholders under the guidance of the Secretary of Consumer Affairs.

  • August 30, 2024: A hybrid meeting was held with Controllers of Legal Metrology and representatives from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to discuss the portal's initial framework.
  • November 28, 2024: Another meeting, chaired by the Secretary (Consumer Affairs), brought together industry associations such as FICCI, CII, PHD, and ASSOCHAM, along with State Legal Metrology Departments and the NIC team. This session focused on refining the portal to better serve diverse stakeholders, including traders, manufacturers, packers, importers, and repairers of weighing and measuring instruments.

Suggestions from these discussions have been incorporated to ensure the portal is user-friendly and meets the needs of all stakeholders.

Simplifying Processes and Promoting Transparency

The eMaap portal simplifies critical procedures, including the issuance, renewal, and amendment of licenses, verification and stamping of weighing and measuring instruments, and the handling of registration certificates and appeals. By minimizing compliance burdens, reducing paperwork, and ensuring timely adherence to the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, the portal creates a more transparent and business-friendly environment.

Benefits for Key Stakeholders

For Businesses and Industries

  • Streamlined processes for obtaining legal metrology approvals, licenses, and registration certificates online.
  • Reduced paperwork and compliance burdens.
  • Enhanced ease of doing business and improved adherence to legal provisions.

For Consumers

  • Increased confidence in market transactions through the verification of trade instruments for accuracy.
  • Transparent access to legal metrology certificates.
  • Greater awareness of consumer rights and responsibilities.

For Governments

  • Access to a unified, data-driven system for decision-making and policy formulation.
  • Streamlined enforcement activities and enhanced regulatory efficiency.
  • Support for manufacturing growth through improved accountability and efficiency.

Launch of eMaap

The National Legal Metrology Portal (eMaap) was officially launched on December 4, 2024, underscoring the Government of India's commitment to fair trade, consumer protection, and a robust regulatory framework. Businesses and industries can now apply for and obtain legal metrology approvals, licenses, and registration certificates online through this portal.

Boosting Economic Growth and Consumer Confidence

The eMaap portal is expected to significantly boost India's manufacturing sector by fostering efficiency and accountability in trade practices. For consumers, it ensures a transparent legal metrology system, strengthening confidence in the accuracy of trade instruments and enhancing the overall market experience.

By integrating state-level systems into a unified national platform, eMaap highlights the Government's dedication to creating a transparent, efficient, and consumer-centric marketplace.

