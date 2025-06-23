Legalaxy - Monthly Newsletter - June 2025

In the June edition of our monthly newsletter "Legalaxy", our team analyses some of the key developments in securities market, corporate affairs, banking and finance, labour, environment and consumer affairs.
Below are the key highlights of the newsletter:
SEBI UPDATES
- SEBI extends timeline for complying with the certification requirement for the key investment team of the AIF manager
- SEBI clarifies investment scope for Category II AIFs
- SEBI introduces amendments to master circular for InvITs
- SEBI tweaks provisions pertaining to electronic book provider platform
RBI & IFSC UPDATES
- Relaxations in investments by FPIs in corporate debt securities through the general route
- RBI issues Digital Lending Directions, 2025 to strengthen consumer protection and data governance
- Reporting of issuance of partly paid units by investment vehicles on FIRMS portal
- IFSCA issues framework to facilitate co-investment by venture capital scheme and restricted scheme
- IFSCA extends timeline for appointment of custodian under the FM Regulations
CORPORATE UPDATES
- Extension of deadline to file Form CSR-2 – Notified
- Substitution of company forms and additional disclosure requirements under financial statement and board's report – Notified
LABOUR UPDATES
- Haryana publishes conditions for employing women in night shifts
- Tamil Nadu permits all shops and establishments to keep open for 24×7 for a further period of 3 years
- Tripura Government amends the Tripura Shops and Establishments Act, 1970
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands revise the daily hours in factories
ENVIRONMENTAL UPDATES
- Biological Diversity (Amendment) Rules, 2025 – Notified
- Extension of return filing deadline under the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022
OTHER UPDATES
- Rule 8 of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957 – Amended
- Credit Guarantee Scheme for startups
- FSSAI advisory on discontinuation of "100%" claims in food labelling and advertising
