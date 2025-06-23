Legalaxy - Monthly Newsletter - June 2025

In the June edition of our monthly newsletter "Legalaxy", our team analyses some of the key developments in securities market, corporate affairs, banking and finance, labour, environment and consumer affairs.

Below are the key highlights of the newsletter:

SEBI UPDATES

SEBI extends timeline for complying with the certification requirement for the key investment team of the AIF manager

SEBI clarifies investment scope for Category II AIFs

SEBI introduces amendments to master circular for InvITs

SEBI tweaks provisions pertaining to electronic book provider platform

RBI & IFSC UPDATES

Relaxations in investments by FPIs in corporate debt securities through the general route

RBI issues Digital Lending Directions, 2025 to strengthen consumer protection and data governance

Reporting of issuance of partly paid units by investment vehicles on FIRMS portal

IFSCA issues framework to facilitate co-investment by venture capital scheme and restricted scheme

IFSCA extends timeline for appointment of custodian under the FM Regulations

CORPORATE UPDATES

Extension of deadline to file Form CSR-2 – Notified

Substitution of company forms and additional disclosure requirements under financial statement and board's report – Notified

LABOUR UPDATES

Haryana publishes conditions for employing women in night shifts

Tamil Nadu permits all shops and establishments to keep open for 24×7 for a further period of 3 years

Tripura Government amends the Tripura Shops and Establishments Act, 1970

Andaman and Nicobar Islands revise the daily hours in factories

ENVIRONMENTAL UPDATES

Biological Diversity (Amendment) Rules, 2025 – Notified

Extension of return filing deadline under the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022

OTHER UPDATES

Rule 8 of the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 1957 – Amended

Credit Guarantee Scheme for startups

FSSAI advisory on discontinuation of "100%" claims in food labelling and advertising

DOWNLOAD PDF FILE

