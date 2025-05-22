Sagus Speaks - May| Part I

This Newsletter covers key Regulatory & Policy Updates, Government Notifications and Judicial Pronouncements.

REGULATORY AND POLICY UPDATES

SEBI notifies SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2025.

The Securities Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") notified the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2025 ("Second Amendment") on 01.05.20251 , by notification bearing reference no. F. No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2025/244, to amend certain regulations of the SEBI(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("LODR Regulations"). The Second Amendment shall come into force on the date of notification in the official gazette.

Certain key provisions of the Second Amendment are as follows:

i. Grievance Redressal Mechanism: Regulation 13(2) of the LODR Regulations mandates listed entities to ensure registration on the SEBI Complaints Redressal System ("SCORES") platform, in order to handle investor complaints electronically in the manner specified by SEBI from time to time. A new proviso has been inserted under Regulation 13(2) of the LODR Regulation wherein it has been clarified that in case of Securitised Debt Instruments("SDIs"), SCORES registration shall be undertaken at the trustee level for all special purpose distinct entities, they are trustee of. ii. Certain additional disclosures by listed entities having SDIs – Certain additional disclosures have been added to Schedule III, Part D of the LODR Regulations to be disclosed by listed entity having listed SDI's or their trustee appointed in this regard, in relation to: (i) outstanding litigations and material developments concerning the originator, servicer, or any other party involved in the transaction that could potentially harm investor interests; and (ii) annual disclosure regarding any defaults related to servicing obligations undertaken by the servicer shall be disclosed by the entity or its trustee to the stock exchanges.

SEBI notifies SEBI (Issue and Listing of Securitised Debt Instruments and Security Receipts) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025.

SEBI notified SEBI (Issue and Listing of Securitised Debt Instruments and Security Receipts) (Amendment) Regulations, 20252 ("Amended Regulations") by notification bearing F. No. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2025/247 dated 05.05.2025 to amend the SEBI (Issue and Listing of Securitised Debt Instruments and Security Receipts) Regulations, 2008 ("ILSD Regulations"). The Amended Regulations shall come into force on the date of their notification in the official gazette.

The Amended Regulations apply to all listed SDIs issuances, covering financial and non-financial issuers. The Amended Regulations have, inter alia, made the following changes:

i. Regulations 2 of the ILSD Regulations: SEBI has revised Regulation 2 to define "advertisement", "issue", and "minimum holding period", and narrows "debt or receivables" to exclude re-securitisation, short-term instruments, and certain debts (e.g., revolving credit). It aligns "registration certificate" with the definition provided under the SEBI (Debenture Trustees) Regulations, 1993. ii. Regulations 10A, 11, 11B of the ILSD Regulations: SEBI introduces Regulation 10A, mandating originators to submit quarterly asset pool performance reports and auditor certificates for securitisation trusts. Regulation 11 strengthens trustee duties, requiring trust deed compliance, SEBI reporting of non-compliance, quarterly servicer updates, and auditor certificates. It mandates investor meetings via video-conferencing with e-voting (>50% majority) and adds sub-regulations for trustee accountability, asset protection, and Schedule III compliance. Regulation 11B requires SPDEs/trustees to submit half-yearly data to SEBI for automated processing. iii. Regulation 14 of the ILSD Regulations: The Amended Regulations, inter alia, requires regulated liquidity providers to offer arm's-length facilities for short-term use only. It prohibits use for credit enhancement or loss coverage, deems non-compliant facilities as credit enhancement, and limits facilities to non-consecutive repayment cycles. iv. Regulations 23 of the ILSD Regulations: SEBI revises Regulation 23(2) to mandate dematerialised issuance and transfers of SDIs. v. Regulations 30B, 30C, 30D of the ILSD Regulations: SEBI introduces Regulation 30B, requiring originators to retain 10% of securitised debt (5% for short-term or mortgage-backed securities) with restrictions on risk reduction. Regulation 30C mandates a three-month (tenors up to two years) or six-month (longer tenors) holding period, with rules for project loans and mortgages. Regulation 30D permits clean-up calls at up to 10% of asset value, prohibiting loss avoidance or credit enhancement. vi. Schedule III of the ILSD Regulations: SEBI adds clause 3A to Schedule III, mandating corporate governance policies, prohibits sharing price-sensitive information, and inserts provisions for client identification, conflict resolution, investor grievance redressal, and SEBI compliance.

SEBI notifies SEBI (Real Estate Investment Trusts) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025 and the SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025.

SEBI has amended the disclosure requirements for Real Estate Investment Trusts ("REITs") and Infrastructure Investment Trusts ("InvITs") under the SEBI (Real Estate Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 ("REIT Regulations") and SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 ("InvIT Regulations") by notifying the SEBI (Real Estate Investment Trusts) (Amendment) Regulations, 20253 and the SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) (Amendment) Regulations, 20254 respectively, both dated 01.05.2025 (collectively, the "Amended Regulations") effective immediately from the date of notification, except for Chapter 4 provisions of the respective Amended Regulations, which shall apply to financial information disclosures from 01.04.2025 onwards.

i. A new Schedule IIIA, titled 'mandatory disclosures in scheme offer document', has been inserted into the REIT Regulations and InvIT Regulations, respectively, mandating disclosures such as the trust's name, address, registration status, principal place of business, contact details, and background information. For Initial Public Offerings ("IPOs"), audited combined financial statements must be disclosed in the offer document/placement memorandum. Follow-on offers require audited consolidated financial statements for the last three financial years and stub period (if applicable), or for the period of existence if less than three years, with stub period financials required if audited financials are older than six months from the filing date. ii. The use of condensed financial statements has been discontinued, requiring full financial statements in offer documents and post-listing disclosures, aligning with the provisions of the SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("ICDR Regulations"), and LODR Regulations. Additional audited disclosures include project-wise operating cash flows, contingent liabilities, and commitments, audited by peer-reviewed auditors approved under the respective REIT Regulations and InvIT Regulations. iii. For continuous compliance, REITs and InvITs must submit quarterly and year-to-date financial results within 45 (forty-five) days of the quarter-end (except the final quarter) and annual financial results within 60 (sixty) days of the financial year-end, reconciling full-year audited figures with third-quarter reports. Unit holding patterns must be reported one day prior to listing, quarterly within 21 (twenty-one) days, and within 10 (ten) days of any capital restructuring exceeding a two percent change in total outstanding units, as per the Amended Regulations.

SEBI extends timeline for AIF key investment team NISM Certification to 31.07.2025

SEBI by way of Circular No. SEBI/HO/AFD/AFD-PoD1/P/CIR/2025/0665 dated 13.05.2025 ("Circular"), has extended the timeline for compliance with the certification requirement for the key investment team of the manager of Alternative Investment Funds ("AIFs"). This Circular is issued in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 11(1) of the SEBI Act, 1992, read with Regulations 4(g)(i) and Regulation 36 of the SEBI (Alternative Investment Funds) Regulations, 2012, and follows the earlier SEBI circular dated 13.05.2024 ("SEBI AIF Circular").

SEBI has extended the deadline for schemes of AIFs existing as on 13.05.2024 and schemes with pending applications as on 10.05.2024 to obtain the 'NISM Series-XIX-C: Alternative Investment Fund Managers Certification Examination' from 09.05.2025 to 31.07.2025, while maintaining all other provisions of the SEBI AIF Circular.

RBI relaxes limitations on Investments in Corporate Debt Securities by FPIs.

The Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") through notification no. RBI/2025-26/35 dated 08.05.20256 ("RBI Notification on FPI") has provided certain relaxations to Foreign Portfolio Investors ("FPIs") investing in Corporate Debt Securities ("CDS") through the general route. The notification amends the provisions of the Master Direction - Reserve Bank of India (Non-resident Investment in Debt Instruments) Directions, 2025, dated 07.01.2025 ("Master Direction") to withdraw the requirement for investments by FPIs into CDS to comply with the short-term investment limit and the concentration limit to provide greater ease of investment to FPIs.

Earlier, investments made by FPIs into CDS with residual maturity of up to 1 (one) year through the general route were subject to the short-term investment limit of a maximum of 30% (Thirty Percent) of total investment of the FPI for investments in CDS, as prescribed in paragraphs 4.4(iii) of the Master Direction, and the concentration limit of 15% (Fifteen Percent) of prevailing investment limit for long term investments in CDS and 10% ("Ten Percent") of prevailing investment limit for other investments by the FPI (including their related FPIs taken together) as prescribed in paragraphs 4.4(v) of the Master Direction. Both above-mentioned paragraphs have now been deleted from Master Directions by the RBI Notification on FPI.

RBI notifies RBI (Digital Lending) Directions, 2025

RBI has issued notification bearing no. RBI/2025-26/36 dated 08.05.2025 to notify RBI (Digital Lending) Directions, 20257 ("Directions") which consolidate the earlier instructions and guidelines issued by RBI along with certain new measures for arrangements involving Lending Service Providers ("LSPs") partnering with multiple regulated entities, and for creation of a directory of digital lending apps.

The Directions have provided detailed frameworks to be adhered to by the Regulated Entities ("RE") with respect to the following:

i. Agreements with LSPs and their diligence and periodic checks. ii. Default loss guarantee contracts for losses in the loan portfolio of REs. iii. Initial cooling-off period for prepayment of loans by the borrowers. iv. Borrower's control over data collection, audit trails, and consent for third-party access to their data. v. Data Storage rules for deletion and transfer of data stored in servers outside India. vi. Interface for grievance redressal mechanism and borrowers' options to make complaints through apps and websites, apart from nodal officers. vii. Reporting of the LSPs and digital lending apps by the RE on the centralisí information management system portal of the RBI and compliance certification, along with public disclosure in this respect. viii. Prohibitions on the usage of dark patterns, bias, and misleading designs to unfairly push offers and disclosure of clear and fair information regarding all options. ix. Rules for treatment of non-performing assets, capital provisioning, and loss sharing arrangements in case of defaults.

CERC issued Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (Deviation Settlement Mechanism and Related Matters) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2025.

The Central Electricity Regulatory Commission ("CERC") on 10.05.2025 has issued Draft Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (Deviation Settlement Mechanism and Related Matters) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 20258 ("Draft Amendment") amending Regulation 8 of the CERC (Deviation Settlement Mechanism and Related Matters) Regulations, 2024 ("DSM Regulations").

The following amendments have been made under Regulation 8(8) of the DSM Regulations:

i. Regulation 8(8)(2) of the Draft Amendment provides that where the infirm power injected (in case of thermal generating stations) into the grid from the date of first synchronization of the unit up to the successful completion of the trial run shall be paid @ normal rate of charges for deviation for each time block with a price ceiling of Rs. 2.86/kWh. ii. Regulation 8(8)(3) provides that if the infirm power is scheduled from a thermal generating station after its successful trial run in terms of the Grid Code, the charges for deviation over the scheduled infirm power applicable shall be determined based on the nature of seller i.e., general seller or wind / solar / hybrid seller. iii. Regulation 8(8)(4) provides that if the system frequency is greater than 50.5 Hz, notwithstanding clauses (2) and (3), the charges for injection of infirm power or for deviation of scheduled infirm power after successful trial run by way of over injection by a seller, shall be zero.

The Draft Amendment shall come into force from 01.07.2025. Further, CERC has also invited comments from all stakeholders which shall be submitted on or before 10.06.2025.

BCI introduced regulated framework for foreign legal practice and expand cross-border scope for Indian law firms amending the Bar Council of India Rules for Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India, 2022.

The Bar Council of India ("BCI"), through its notification dated 13.05.20259 ("BCI Amended Rules"), has notified the amended BCI Rules for Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms in India, 2022 ("BCI Rules"), originally published on 10.03.2023.

The BCI Amended Rules aim to regulate the practice of foreign law, international law, and arbitration in India by foreign lawyers and foreign law firms and further encourage reciprocal legal collaboration.

The key highlights of the BCI Amended Rules are inter-alia as follows:

i. Rule 2 provides for definitions wherein several key terms have been defined such as foreign lawyer, foreign law firm, Indian-Foreign law firm, international commercial arbitration. ii. Rule 3 provides for registration requirements for foreign lawyers and foreign law firms and the eligibility criteria for practicing in India. Notably, registration with the BCI has been mandated unless the foreign lawyer or foreign law firm qualifies for the Fly-In-Fly-Out ("FIFO") exemption, which permits advisory services for up to 60 days annually without office presence. iii. Under Rule 4 the Indian advocates and Indian law firms may seek registration as foreign lawyers or foreign law firms in other jurisdictions while retaining their rights to practice Indian law domestically. However, foreign lawyers may be registered in India only if there is reciprocal treatment available to Indian lawyers in the foreign jurisdiction, supported with a certification from the relevant foreign government. iv. Rule 8 provides for the scope of permitted practice of foreign lawyers and foreign law firms whereunder the foreign lawyers and foreign law firms may only handle non-litigious matters involving international law and international arbitration. Further, foreign lawyers and foreign law firms are barred from court appearances, filing of pleadings, and conveyancing. v. Under Rule 10, the foreign lawyers and foreign law firms are subject to BCI's Code of Ethics. Further, in case of violations BCI may issue warnings, suspend or cancel registration, or refer cases to foreign disciplinary bodies, while retaining final decision-making authority.

Footnotes

1 SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2025.

2 SEBI (Issue and Listing of Securitised Debt Instruments and Security Receipts) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025.

3 SEBI (Real Estate Investment Trusts) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025.

4 SEBI (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025.

5 SEBI extends timeline for AIF key investment team NISM Certification to 31.07.2025

6 RBI Notification on Investments by Foreign Portfolio Investors in Corporate Debt Securities.

7 RBI (Digital Lending) Directions, 2025.

8 Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (Deviation Settlement Mechanism and Related Matters) (Second Amendment) Regulations, 2025.

9 BCI notifies BCI rules for Registration and Regulation of Foreign Lawyers and Foreign Law Firms.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.