Industry Standards On Verification Of Market Rumours

SEBI, vide notification dated May 21, 2024, in order to facilitate the ease of doing business issued a circular for the requirement to verify market rumours and has made it applicable to the top 100 listed entities with effect from June 1,2024 and to the top 250 listed entities with effect from December 01, 2024. The Industry Standard Forum comprising from representatives from ASSOCHAM, CII and FICCI on a pilot basis has formulated industry standards in consultation with SEBI for effective implementation of the requirement to verify market rumours under Regulation 30(11) of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015. Stock Exchanges are advised to bring the contents of this circular to the notice of their listed entities and ensure its compliance.
