A Benami Property Cannot Be Claimed Through A Benamidar’s Will: The Supreme Court Settles The Law

Benami transactions have long served in India as a device to circumvent statutory restrictions including property ownership and conceal beneficial ownership from tax and regulatory authorities. This mischief is well known when a person pays the consideration for a property but acquires it in the name of another, thereby separating real ownership from ostensible title.

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I. Introduction

Benami transactions have long served in India as a device to circumvent statutory restrictions including property ownership and conceal beneficial ownership from tax and regulatory authorities. This mischief is well known when a person pays the consideration for a property but acquires it in the name of another, thereby separating real ownership from ostensible title. Despite the enactment of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 19881 (“Benami Act”), which introduced a comprehensive framework for confiscation and prosecution, their interplay with civil procedure has continued to engage courts at all levels. The Supreme Court's recent decision in Manjula and Others v. D.A. Srinivas2 , addresses these strategies head-on and delivers a judgment that significantly strengthens the enforcement architecture of the Benami Act while also laying down important principles of the Code of Civil Procedure, 19083 (“CPC”).

The judgment in Manjula and Others v. D.A. Srinivas(supra), is a significant milestone in the evolving jurisprudence on benami transactions in India. The judgment addresses three important questions that arise frequently in civil litigation involving benami property: (i) the scope of rejection of plaints by the court at the threshold level under Order VII Rule 114 of CPC; (ii) the use of testamentary instruments to circumvent the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, and (iii) the scope of the fiduciary exception and the retrospective operation of the 2016 amendments to the Benami Act.

In resolving these questions, the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India (“Supreme Court”) has not only settled the dispute between the parties but has also laid down principles of considerable importance for property litigation, succession disputes, and the enforcement of benami law across India.

II. Facts and Background

The dispute in the present case arose out of rival claims to certain agricultural properties purchased through registered sale deeds executed in 2006 and 2011. Although the title documents stood in the name of Late Mr. K. Raghunath (“Deceased”), Mr. D.A. Srinivas (“Plaintiff”) claimed to be the real and beneficial owner of the properties, asserting that the entire consideration for the purchase had been paid by him since the Deceased was an employee in the company run by Plaintiff’s father. The properties were allegedly acquired in the name of Late Mr. K. Raghunath because statutory restrictions under the Karnataka Land Reforms Act, 1961, prevented the Plaintiff from directly purchasing agricultural land in his own name.

Following the demise of Late Mr. K. Raghunath rival testamentary claims emerged. The wife and legal heirs of the Deceased (“Defendants”), relied upon a registered will dated 28.01.2016, allegedly executed by the Deceased in their favour. The Plaintiff, however, sought to enforce a later will dated 20.04.2018, purportedly executed by the Deceased in his favour, and instituted a civil suit in the Trial Court seeking a declaration of title, possession, and consequential reliefs in respect of the suit properties.

III. Proceedings

The Defendants filed an application under Order VII Rule 11 of CPC, seeking rejection of the plaint, contending that the suit was barred under the Benami Act since the Plaintiff’s own pleadings disclosed the essential ingredients of a benami transaction. The Trial Court accepted this contention and rejected the plaint at the threshold, finding that the suit did not disclose a legally enforceable cause of action.

Aggrieved, the Plaintiff preferred an appeal before the High Court of Karnataka (“High Court”). The High Court took a contrary view to the Trial Court, holding that the questions of the benami nature of the transaction, the existence of a fiduciary relationship, and the validity of the will involve disputed questions of fact which could not be conclusively adjudicated at the preliminary stage without a full trial. Accordingly, the High Court set aside the Trial Court's order and restored the suit for adjudication on merits. It is against this order of the High Court that the Defendants approached the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court dealt with the following issues

Whether the plaint disclosed a legally enforceable cause of action or was liable to be rejected under Order VII Rule 11 of CPC, as being barred by law? Whether the Plaintiff’s own pleadings disclosed the essential ingredients of a benami transaction, thereby attracting the bar contained under Section 65 of the Benami Act? Whether the Plaintiff could invoke the fiduciary relationship exception under Section 2(9)(A)(ii)6 of the Benami Act, and whether the provisions introduced through the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2016 (“Amendment Act”), could apply retrospectively to transactions undertaken in 2006 and 2011? Whether a judicial declaration that a transaction is benami, by itself, is sufficient to trigger confiscation, or whether the authorities must still follow the statutory procedure contemplated under Sections 247 to 268 of the Benami Act, before ordering confiscation.

IV. Supreme Court’s Analysis

Order VII Rule 11 CPC: Expanding the threshold scrutiny

One of the central aspects of the judgment is the Supreme Court’s interpretation of Order VII Rule 11 of CPC. The Court clarified that the provision is not merely a procedural mechanism to reject plainly frivolous suits, but a substantive jurisdictional filter requiring courts to prevent claims barred by law from proceeding to trial.

Relying on T. Arivandandam v. T.V. Satyapal9, the Supreme Court reiterated that a plaint must be read “meaningfully” and not superficially. If the pleadings, taken as a whole, reveal that the claim is barred by statute, no amount of drafting can preserve the suit. The Court further clarified that the phrase “barred by law” under Order VII Rule 11(d) is broad enough to include substantive statutory prohibitions such as those contained in the Benami Act.

The Court also relied upon Dahiben v. Arvindbhai Kalyanji Bhanusali10 to hold that the documents annexed to the plaint form part of the plaint itself and may be examined at the threshold stage. Reading the plaint together with the sale deeds, the Court found that the Plaintiff himself had disclosed that the consideration flowed from him while the properties stood in another person’s name, thereby clearly attracting the statutory bar under the Benami Act.

Substance Over Form: The will could not mask the real nature of the claim

The Supreme Court emphasised that the true nature of a claim must be determined from its substance and not from the form in which it is presented.

A meaningful reading of the plaint made it evident that the real foundation of the suit was the assertion of beneficial ownership arising from a benami arrangement, where the consideration for the properties had been provided by the Plaintiff while the title stood in the name the Deceased. The Court refused to accept that merely routing the claim through a will could change its true character and held that the label attached to a claim in the pleadings is irrelevant if the substance of what is being asserted is barred by law.

Accordingly, the Court held that the Benami Act cannot be circumvented by disguising a benami claim in the form of a succession or testamentary dispute.

Fiduciary exception under section 2(9)(A)(ii) of the Benami Act.

The 2016 amendment introduced the concept of fiduciary capacity as a statutory exception to the definition of benami transactions under Section 2(9)(A)(ii) of the Benami Act, providing that where a person holds property in a fiduciary capacity for the benefit of another, such arrangement shall not be treated as a benami transaction. It is in this context that the Plaintiff’s own averments in the plaint stated that the Deceased was employed in the company of the Plaintiff's father, and it was on this basis that the Plaintiff sought to characterise the relationship as fiduciary in nature.

However, the Supreme Court rejected the contention that the transaction fell within the fiduciary exception under Section 2(9)(A)(ii) of the Benami Act. The Court held that an employer-employee relationship does not automatically constitute a fiduciary relationship for the purposes of the statutory exemption.

Referring to Sangramsinh P. Gaekwad v. Shantadevi P. Gaekwad11 , the Court explained that fiduciary duties arise where one party is legally bound to protect the interests of another and cannot derive personal benefit from the position of trust. The Court observed that company law recognises fiduciary duties primarily between directors and the company, and not between employers and employees in ordinary commercial settings.

The Court further noted that the transaction itself was commercial in nature, involving Memorandum of Understandings (“MOUs”) and agreed consideration between the Plaintiff and the Deceased. Such arrangements, even if founded on personal confidence, cannot be treated as fiduciary holdings exempt from the Benami Act.

The retrospective nature of the 2016 amendment to the Benami Act

TheSupreme Court held that the 2016 amendment to the Benami Act was clarificatory and intended to cure the deficiencies in the original Benami Act, which lacked an effective procedural framework for enforcement. While considering the argument on retrospectivity, the Court noted that Union of India v. Ganpati Dealcom Private Limited12 , which had earlier declared certain provisions unconstitutional, had subsequently been recalled in review proceedings on the ground that the constitutional validity of those provisions had never been specifically challenged. The Court therefore examined the issue independently and held that amendments intended to remove defects or operational gaps in an existing law may operate retrospectively.

Confiscation as a Civil Consequence

A notable aspect of the judgment is the Court's discussion of the broader statutory framework of the Benami Act. While the dispute before the Court did not concern confiscation proceedings, the Court clarified that confiscation under the Benami Act is a civil consequence directed against the property, whereas prosecution is directed against the persons involved in the transaction. Since both operate in separate fields and pursue different objectives, simultaneous confiscation and prosecution do not amount to double jeopardy under Article 20(2)13 of the Constitution. Once a judicial determination declaring a transaction benami attains finality, confiscation follows directly as a consequence, and the Adjudicating Authority cannot sit in appeal over such a determination.

V. Analysis

Order VII Rule 11: A welcome but double-edged expansion

The Supreme Court’s expansion of Order VII Rule 11 from a passive procedural filter to a mandatory jurisdictional obligation is one of the most practically significant aspects of this judgment. The direction that trial courts are duty-bound to examine plaints suo motu, even without an application from the defendant, addresses a long-standing procedural concern that plaints are often admitted and summons issued without an adequate examination of their maintainability. The result has been that defendants in suits involving benami property, land reform statutes, or other statutory bars have had to endure years of litigation before the inevitable rejection of the claim. The Court's approach seeks to restore the gatekeeping function of Order VII Rule 11 by ensuring that such defects are identified and addressed at the earliest possible stage.

What makes this direction particularly significant is the Court's clarification that documents annexed to the plaint are part of the plaint itself and must be read at the threshold stage. Trial courts are now required to apply their minds to the legal sustainability of the claim before issuing even a summons, and the word ‘shall’ in Rule 11 leaves no room for discretion.

The will as a cloak: Substance over form as a necessary corrective

The Court's treatment of the will issue carries a pointed and practical warning for any person who has financed a benami transaction and is considering litigation to enforce his claim. The moment a Plaintiff asserts in any proceeding that he paid the consideration while the property stood in another's name, he has disclosed the essential ingredients of a benami transaction on his own pleadings. A will executed in his favour by the benamidar cannot save him. A will can only transfer what the testator legitimately held, and since the benamidar held no legally recognisable beneficial interest, there is nothing capable of devolving through the testamentary instrument.

More critically, by filing such a suit, the Plaintiff does not merely lose his claim. He actively exposes the property to confiscation under the Benami Act. In this sense, the assertion of a benami claim may itself trigger consequences far more severe than the dismissal of the suit. Once a suit is filed and the benami nature of the transaction is judicially declared, confiscation follows directly, and there is no remedy available.

The Fiduciary Exception: A deliberate narrowing

The Court's narrowing of the fiduciary exception under Section 2(9)(A)(ii) of the Benami Act is consistent with the legislative intent behind the exception. The exception was introduced to protect arrangements that are genuinely fiduciary in nature, such as property held by a trustee, an executor, a partner, or a director of a company in their recognised legal capacity. It was never intended to protect arrangements of personal confidence dressed up as fiduciary holdings.

By holding that an employer and employee relationship does not constitute a fiduciary relationship, and that a commercial arrangement supported by consideration falls entirely outside the exception, the Court has drawn clear and workable boundaries. Where a party seeks to invoke the fiduciary exception, the arrangement must satisfy two conditions. First, it must fall within a recognised legal category of fiduciary relationships. Second, and critically, it must be pleaded expressly in the plaint. The present judgment makes clear that a statutory exception cannot be invoked beyond the pleadings. A party who has not pleaded a fiduciary relationship in the plaint cannot seek to introduce it subsequently as a ground to resist rejection under Order VII Rule 11.

On retrospectivity, the recall of Ganpati Dealcom and the definitive holding that the 2016 amendments to the Benami Act are a development of considerable practical importance. The consequences, including confiscation of property, apply with full force regardless of when the transaction took place.

Confiscation without adjudication: Enforcement streamlined

The Court’s holding that a judicial determination declaring a transaction as a benami transaction, without requiring a fresh adjudication by the Adjudicating Authority, ensures that issues conclusively decided by a competent court are not reopened through parallel proceedings under the Benami Act. This approach promotes finality and reduces the scope for procedural delays in the enforcement of the Benami Act.

Accordingly, parties to arrangements susceptible to being classified as benami must be mindful that a final judicial declaration has far-reaching consequences, as the statutory framework does not contemplate a fresh examination of the same issue by the Adjudicating Authority.

VI. Conclusion

The judgment in Manjula and Others v. D.A. Srinivas (supra) marks a significant development in the jurisprudence relating to benami transactions and civil procedure in India. The Supreme Court clarified that the power under Order VII Rule 11 of the CPC is not a mere procedural discretion but a mandatory jurisdictional duty requiring courts to meaningfully scrutinize plaints and annexures at the threshold before admitting them. The decision also firmly rejects attempts to use testamentary instruments as indirect mechanisms to enforce claims that are, in substance, prohibited benami arrangements, thereby preventing parties from circumventing the statutory bar. Further, by holding that the 2016 amendments to the Benami Act operate retrospectively and that confiscation can directly follow a judicial finding of a benami transaction, the Court has considerably reinforced the effectiveness and enforcement framework of the Benami law in India. Therefore, no amount of structuring, testamentary or otherwise, will save a claim that is benami in substance.

The article is authored by Rishab J, Associate Partner, Prahalad Sriram and Saindhavi Sridhar, Associates at Shivadass & Shivadass (Law Chambers), Bangalore.

Footnotes

1. The Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, Act No. 45 of 1988.

2. 2026 SCC OnLine SC 831

3. Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, Act No. 5 Of 1908.

4. O.VII R. 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, Act No. 5 Of 1908.

5. S. 6 of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, Act No. 45 Of 1988.

6. S. 2 of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, Act No. 45 Of 1988.

7. S. 24 of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, Act No. 45 Of 1988.

8. S. 26 of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988, Act No. 45 Of 1988.

9. (1977) 4 SCC 467.

10. (2020) 7 SCC 366.

11. (2005) 11 SCC 314.

12. (2023) 3 SCC 315.

13. India Const. art. 20.

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