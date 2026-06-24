Breaking Cartels: Will India’s Leniency Plus Regime Transform Competition Enforcemen

Cartels remain the most serious form of anti-competitive conduct under competition law. By coordinating prices, restricting output, rigging bids, allocating customers, or dividing territories, cartel participants replace competitive market forces with collusion, causing significant harm to consumers, businesses, and the economy. Such arrangements typically operate in secrecy, making detection one of the most challenging aspects of competition law enforcement worldwide.

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Introduction

Cartels remain the most serious form of anti-competitive conduct under competition law. By coordinating prices, restricting output, rigging bids, allocating customers, or dividing territories, cartel participants replace competitive market forces with collusion, causing significant harm to consumers, businesses, and the economy. Such arrangements typically operate in secrecy, making detection one of the most challenging aspects of competition law enforcement worldwide.

Recognising these challenges, competition authorities across jurisdictions have increasingly relied upon leniency programmes to destabilise cartels from within. These programmes encourage cartel participants to voluntarily disclose anti-competitive conduct in exchange for reduced penalties or immunity. The underlying philosophy is simple yet powerful: create sufficient distrust among cartel members so that each participant fears another may confess first.

India adopted this approach through its leniency framework under Section 46 of the Competition Act, 2002. More recently, the Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023 introduced the concept of “Leniency Plus”, representing the most significant reform to India’s cartel enforcement framework since the inception of the Competition Act.1

This article examines the evolution of India’s leniency regime, analyses the newly introduced Leniency Plus mechanism, compares India’s framework with leading international jurisdictions, and evaluates whether the reforms are likely to strengthen cartel detection and enforcement.

Cartels and the Enforcement Challenge

Section 3 of the Competition Act, 2002 prohibits anti-competitive agreements that cause or are likely to cause an appreciable adverse effect on competition in India.2 Among such agreements, cartels receive the strictest treatment. Section 3(3) creates a presumption that agreements involving:

Price fixing;

Output restriction;

Market allocation;

Bid rigging or bid manipulation;

have an appreciable adverse effect on competition.

Unlike many other competition law violations, cartels rarely leave a public trail. Evidence is typically concealed through informal communications, coded messages, private meetings, and coordinated business practices. Consequently, competition authorities worldwide increasingly depend on insiders to expose cartel conduct.

This explains why leniency programmes have become the cornerstone of modern cartel enforcement.

India’s Leniency Framework: Evolution and Objectives

India’s leniency regime is governed by:

Section 46 of the Competition Act, 2002; and

The Competition Commission of India (Lesser Penalty) Regulations.

The framework empowers the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to grant a reduction in penalties to members of a cartel who make a full, true, and vital disclosure regarding anti-competitive conduct.

The policy objective is not merely to reward cooperation. Rather, it seeks to create instability within cartels by encouraging members to betray the arrangement before others do. In competition law theory, leniency programmes function as a strategic enforcement tool rather than a concession to offenders. The threat that a co-conspirator may seek immunity significantly increases the likelihood of cartel detection.

Evolution of the Lesser Penalty Regime

Initial Framework

Under the original framework:

The first applicant could receive up to 100% reduction in penalty.

The second applicant could receive up to 50%.

The third applicant could receive up to 30%.

The level of reduction depended upon the value of information provided and its contribution to the investigation.

2017 Reforms

Recognising the need to improve effectiveness, the CCI amended the Lesser Penalty Regulations in 2017. Key reforms included:

Extension of benefits to individuals in addition to enterprises;

Removal of restrictions on the number of applicants eligible for reduced penalties;

Greater confidentiality protections;

Enhanced procedural clarity.

Despite these reforms, India’s leniency programme continued to witness relatively modest participation compared with mature jurisdictions such as the United States and the European Union.

Judicial and Regulatory Experience: Lessons from Enforcement

Several cartel investigations illustrate both the strengths and limitations of India’s leniency framework.

Brushless DC Fans Cartel Case

In one of the most prominent leniency cases, the CCI granted substantial penalty reductions to cooperating parties involved in cartelisation relating to brushless DC fans. The decision demonstrated that even disclosures made after investigations have commenced can generate meaningful benefits if the information materially advances the investigation.

Dry Cell Batteries Cartel Case

The CCI’s decision involving Panasonic Energy India Co. Ltd., Eveready Industries India Ltd., and Indo National Ltd. represented a landmark development in cartel enforcement. Panasonic, as the first leniency applicant, received full immunity, while subsequent applicants received lower reductions based upon the value of their cooperation. The case highlighted the practical importance of timing, quality of evidence, and ongoing cooperation.

Emerging Concerns

Although the CCI has successfully used the leniency framework in several investigations, businesses frequently identify concerns regarding:

Uncertainty surrounding “vital disclosure”;

Lack of detailed guidance regarding “significant added value”;

Variations in the extent of penalty reductions;

Limited predictability regarding outcomes.

For a leniency programme to function effectively, certainty is almost as important as generosity. Potential applicants must be able to reasonably assess the benefits of cooperation before deciding whether to self-report.

The Introduction of Leniency Plus

The Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023 introduced Section 46(4), creating the statutory foundation for Leniency Plus.The framework has subsequently been operationalised through the Competition Commission of India (Lesser Penalty) Regulations, 2024.

Leniency Plus addresses a recurring enforcement problem. Frequently, a company under investigation for one cartel may possess information regarding another unrelated cartel. Under a traditional leniency programme, there is limited incentive to disclose the second cartel. Leniency Plus seeks to change that calculation.

How Leniency Plus Works

Under the new framework, an enterprise already seeking leniency in one cartel investigation may obtain additional benefits by disclosing another cartel that was previously unknown to the CCI. The mechanism creates two potential rewards:

First Benefit: The applicant may receive reduced penalties or immunity in relation to the newly disclosed cartel.

Second Benefit: The applicant may also obtain an additional reduction of up to 30% in the penalty imposed in the original cartel investigation.

This creates a multiplier effect that incentivises broader disclosures and increases the probability of uncovering multiple cartels simultaneously.

Conditions for Obtaining Leniency Plus

Applicants must satisfy several requirements, including:

Ceasing participation in the cartel;

Making full, true, and continuous disclosure;

Providing all relevant evidence and information;

Maintaining complete cooperation throughout the investigation;

Refraining from concealing, destroying, or tampering with evidence.

Failure to satisfy these requirements may result in withdrawal or denial of benefits. The 2024 Regulations also introduce procedural safeguards, including opportunities for applicants to be heard before benefits are denied.

International Perspective: What India Can Learn

United States

The U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division administers what is widely regarded as the world’s most successful cartel leniency programme. The success of the U.S. framework stems from a combination of:

Automatic immunity for qualifying first applicants;

Strong confidentiality protections;

Criminal liability for cartel conduct;

Amnesty Plus incentives;

Penalty Plus sanctions.

The existence of criminal prosecution significantly increases the incentive to cooperate.

European Union

The European Commission similarly relies heavily upon leniency applications and whistleblower mechanisms. The EU experience demonstrates that transparency, predictability, and procedural certainty are critical to encouraging self-reporting.

The Missing Piece: Should India Consider Penalty Plus?

One of the most significant differences between India’s framework and the U.S. model is the absence of a Penalty Plus mechanism. Under Penalty Plus, a company that fails to disclose another cartel despite possessing relevant knowledge may face enhanced penalties if that cartel is subsequently discovered.

The approach combines incentives and deterrence:

Leniency Plus rewards disclosure.

Penalty Plus punishes strategic silence.

Many commentators argue that India’s framework currently contains the incentive without the corresponding deterrent. Whether India should adopt a Penalty Plus framework remains an important policy question for future reforms.

Practical Implications for Businesses

The introduction of Leniency Plus significantly alters the risk assessment landscape for companies operating in India. Boards, compliance officers, and in-house legal teams should reassess:

Competition compliance programmes;

Internal cartel detection mechanisms;

Whistleblower reporting systems;

Dawn raid preparedness;

Internal investigation protocols.

The possibility that a cartel participant may receive additional benefits by exposing unrelated cartel conduct substantially increases enforcement risks for businesses engaged in anti-competitive practices.

Will Leniency Plus Be a Game Changer?

Leniency Plus has the potential to strengthen cartel enforcement in India by increasing the flow of information available to the CCI and encouraging broader cooperation. However, its success will depend on several factors:

Greater transparency in CCI decision-making;

Consistent application of eligibility criteria;

Predictable penalty reductions;

Clear guidance on “significant added value”;

Robust confidentiality protections.

Without these measures, businesses may remain reluctant to make disclosures despite the additional incentives available.

Conclusion

The introduction of Leniency Plus represents a significant milestone in the evolution of Indian competition law. By encouraging cartel participants to disclose additional anti-competitive arrangements, the framework seeks to improve cartel detection and enhance enforcement efficiency.

However, incentives alone may not be sufficient. The long-term success of India’s leniency regime will depend on the CCI’s ability to provide certainty, predictability, and confidence to potential applicants.

If effectively implemented, Leniency Plus could create the “race to confess” that competition authorities worldwide seek to encourage. If accompanied by further reforms, including greater procedural transparency and potential consideration of a Penalty Plus mechanism, it may become one of the most effective tools in India’s competition enforcement arsenal.

Footnotes

1. The Competition Commission of India Notification’ (2009) https://www.cci.gov.in/images/legalframeworkregulation/en/cci-lesser-penalty-regulations 20091652175951.pdf

2. https://www.cci.gov.in/images/legalframeworkregulation/en/cci-lesser-penalty-regulations 20091652175951.pdf

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