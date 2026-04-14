Waiver And Acquiescence In Challenges To Arbitral Tribunal Constitution

The decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai v. M/s R.V. Anderson Associates Ltd. is a significant development in Indian arbitration jurisprudence. The Hon'ble Supreme Court has addressed a pertinent issue, i.e., whether a party

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INTRODUCTION

1. The decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai v. M/s R.V. Anderson Associates Ltd. is a significant development in Indian arbitration jurisprudence. The Hon'ble Supreme Court has addressed a pertinent issue, i.e., whether a party that has silently participated in the formation of the Arbitral Tribunal can subsequently challenge such formation on the grounds of lack of jurisdiction due to improper constitution of the arbitral Tribunal. The Hon'ble Court provided much-needed clarification on the interplay between Section 16 and Section 4 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 ("the Act") by affirming that parties that remain silent during the constitution process of arbitral tribunals cannot later challenge its constitution.

2. This decision is particularly significant against the backdrop of India's ongoing efforts to position itself as a centre for international commercial arbitration. The Hon'ble Supreme Court's approach aligns with the pro-arbitration ethos of the Act and its subsequent amendments by curbing opportunistic/strategic challenges to the constitution process of arbitral tribunals and reinforcing the doctrine of minimal judicial interference in arbitration.

3. The Court drew a careful distinction between two observations. First, the Court noted that a challenge under Section 16 of the Act may still be considered within time if it is raised before the filing of statement of defense, as clearly indicated in Section 16 (2) of the Act that such a challenge can be taken even though the party may have participated in the appointment of the arbitrator and/or may have himself appointed the arbitrator. Secondly, once such an objection is not raised, even though the waiver under Section 4 of the Act is not attracted, the prior conduct of the parties becomes a relevant consideration.

Facts of the case

4. In the present case, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai ("MCGM") entered into a consultancy contract on 18.09.1995 ("the Agreement") with R.V. Anderson Associates Ltd. ("the Respondent"), a Canadian engineering firm. The dispute arose between the parties regarding outstanding payments after the completion of Works in June 2001. The Respondent invoked arbitration in August 2005 pursuant to Clause 8.3(b) of the Agreement. Both parties appointed their nominee arbitrators. The co-arbitrators appointed a presiding arbitrator who subsequently resigned. Two further presiding arbitrators were appointed in succession, with MCGM not objecting to the co-arbitrators' authority to make these appointments.

5. However, after the Tribunal's preliminary meeting, MCGM first contended that the appointments were contrary to the Agreement. MCGM alleged that once the co-arbitrators failed to appoint the third arbitrator within thirty days, the only course of action was to approach the Secretary General of the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes ("ICSID") for appointment. MCGM filed an application under Section 16 of the Act challenging the Tribunal's jurisdiction. The Tribunal rendered an award against MCGM. MCGM's subsequent challenges under Sections 34 and 37 of the Act were dismissed as well, and the matter came before the Hon'ble Supreme Court.

6. The Hon'ble Supreme Court dismissed the appeals and upheld the arbitral award. It reaffirmed the view taken by the Tribunal, the Single Judge, and the Divisional Bench.

Hon'ble Supreme Court's Reasoning: Conduct, Acquiescence, And Procedural Good Faith

7. The Court clarified that even when a statutory waiver under Section 4 of the Act is not strictly applicable, the conduct of the parties remains a relevant consideration when the objection is with regard to alleged non-compliance with the arbitration clause. The Hon'ble Supreme Court acknowledged that "the subsequent conduct of the parties serves as a powerful practical tool to understand their contractual intent."1

8. The Hon'ble Supreme Court refused to allow a party to exploit the statutory obligations when the arbitral award was against the party, using it as a fallback mechanism to gain favor in appeals. The Court insisted that the reliance on a party's original understanding of an obligation under a contract, as well as their actions, prevents a party from later on adopting a legalistic interpretation that supports their case in stark contradiction of how they actually operated on the ground. This approach, therefore, discourages such exploitative practices used by parties to gain favour in arbitral proceedings and promotes procedural fairness, as well as strengthening the principle of minimal judicial interference.

9. The Court's reasoning draws upon the equitable principle that a party cannot approbate and reprobate, i.e., take inconsistent positions to suit its own convenience. This doctrine is well-established in Indian Contract law as well, as it prevents a party from asserting a right or position contrary to its prior conduct when the other party has relied upon that conduct.

Alignment With International Arbitration Practice

10. The Court's approach is in resonance with the international arbitration law and practices. Article 4 of the UNCITRAL Model Law on International Commercial Arbitration2 provides that a party which continues with arbitration with the knowledge of non-compliance with any requirement under the arbitration agreement, without stating his objection to such non-compliance without undue delay, is deemed to have waived the right to object. Similarly, institutional rules such as Article 6 of ICC Rules3 and Article 23 of LCIA Rules4 also impose strict timelines for jurisdictional challenges, reflecting a universal policy against tactical objections raised by parties after adverse outcomes.

Reinforcement Of The Competence-Competence Principle

11. The Hon'ble Court in the present judgement reinforces the competence-competence principle embodied in Section 16 of the Act, which empowers arbitral tribunals to rule on their own jurisdiction. By upholding the Tribunal's determination that it was properly constituted, and by

affording deference to the Tribunal's interpretation of the arbitration clause as a "plausible view," the Court reaffirmed that judicial interference with such determinations should be minimal. This approach promotes arbitral autonomy and efficiency.

Practical Takeaways For Parties And Counsels

12. The present case highlights several key takeaways for both the parties and counsels engaged in arbitration. The most important aspect to consider is that any objection to the constitution of an arbitral tribunal had to be raised at the earliest opportunity, which was ideally at the time of appointment and certainly before filing of a statement of defense. Further, the passive involvement of a party in the appointment process, even in the asbsence of formal consent, may be treated as acquiescence thereby barring any subsequent jurisdictional challenges. However, the court in the present case does not clearly explain as to when conduct amounts to sufficient acquiescence to preclude a jurisdictional challenge, specifically, whether participation in a single appointment would suffice or whether consistent or repeated participation is necessary.

The final takeway is that procedural requirements under the arbitration clause, such as recourse to an appointing authority, should not be viewed as automatic bars to alternative appointment methods unless such contractual mechanisms are actually invoked. Thus, the decision in the present case underscores that courts will scrutinize the conduct of parties throughout the arbitral process when evaluating jurisdictional challenges.

Conclusion

13. The Supreme Court's decision in Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai v. M/s R.V. Anderson Associates Ltd. is a significant contribution to Indian arbitration jurisprudence. The Court has reinforced the importance of procedural good faith in arbitration by recognising that a party's conduct and acquiescence during constitution of the Tribunal remains relevant even when the statutory waiver under Section 4 of the Act is not technically attracted. This decision strongly discourages opportunistic and tactical challenges intended to undermine arbitral awards after adverse outcomes. It promotes the finality of arbitral proceedings, and reaffirms the principle of minimal judicial interference in arbitration.

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