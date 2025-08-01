SC Holds That Arbitral Tribunal Has Power To Implead Non-Signatories To Arbitration Agreement On Its Own Accord

AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.
The SC in ASF Buildtech (P) Ltd. v. Shapoorji
Pallonji & Co. (P) Ltd.,1 held
that an arbitral tribunal has the power to implead a non-signatory
to an arbitration agreement as a party to the arbitration, even
when such a party was not before the referral Court under Section
11 of the Arbitration Act.