ARTICLE
1 August 2025

SC Holds That Arbitral Tribunal Has Power To Implead Non-Signatories To Arbitration Agreement On Its Own Accord

AP
AZB & Partners

Contributor

AZB & Partners logo
AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.
Explore Firm Details
The SC in ASF Buildtech (P) Ltd. v. Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. (P) Ltd., held that an arbitral tribunal has the power to implead a non-signatory to an arbitration agreement as a party...
India Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The SC in ASF Buildtech (P) Ltd. v. Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. (P) Ltd.,1 held that an arbitral tribunal has the power to implead a non-signatory to an arbitration agreement as a party to the arbitration, even when such a party was not before the referral Court under Section 11 of the Arbitration Act.

Footnote

1. ASF Buildtech (P) Ltd. v. Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. (P) Ltd., 2025 SCC OnLine SC 1016.

Originally published 29 July 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More