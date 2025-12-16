ARTICLE
16 December 2025

Execution Of Foreign Decrees (Video)

Can a foreign court decree be executed in India while parallel proceedings are ongoing abroad? This episode breaks down the Delhi High Court judgment in BNP Paribas Suisse SA v. Ashok Kumar Goel & Ors.
Tune in as we dissect Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav's ruling on the execution of a USD 118.79 million decree from the Sharjah Court of Appeal (UAE) against the Goel family. We clarify the scope of Section 44A of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908, and discuss the Court's analysis on:

  1. The finality and conclusiveness of a foreign decree from a reciprocating territory.
  2. The permissibility of simultaneous execution in both the cause country (UAE) and the forum country (India).
  3. How the Court distinguished the Bank of Baroda v. Kotak Mahindra Bank judgment.

This decision strengthens India's commitment to international comity and ensures effective, timely recovery for foreign decree holders. A must-listen for legal professionals and anyone involved in cross-border debt recovery.

