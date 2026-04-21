Between Oversight And Autonomy: Arbitration In Special Economic Zones

Entrepreneurs and developers operating within Special Economic Zones (SEZs) typically expect that disputes arising under development agreements will be resolved through arbitration clauses contained in those contracts. However, recent judicial pronouncements indicate that such expectations may not always hold true.

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Introduction

Entrepreneurs and developers operating within Special Economic Zones (SEZs) typically expect that disputes arising under development agreements will be resolved through arbitration clauses contained in those contracts. However, recent judicial pronouncements indicate that such expectations may not always hold true.

Section 42 of the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005 (SEZ Act) introduces a statutory dispute resolution mechanism that may override consensual arbitration agreements. Courts have, in certain instances, treated privately negotiated arbitration clauses as “misconceived” and “of no legal effect” in light of this provision.

This issue extends beyond a narrow doctrinal question within Indian arbitration law. It directly impacts the commercial certainty of SEZs, which account for a significant portion of India’s exports and employment generation. The efficiency and predictability of dispute resolution mechanisms in SEZs are critical to investor confidence and operational stability. While SEZs are often described as “deemed foreign territory” for limited purposes such as customs, they remain subject to Indian law for dispute resolution.

Despite extensive judicial and legislative development surrounding the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, relatively limited attention has been paid to statutory arbitration frameworks under sector-specific legislation such as the SEZ Act. Section 42 represents a marked departure from consensual arbitration, raising important questions about party autonomy and jurisdiction.

Statutory Framework and Objectives of Section 42

Textual Framework

Section 42 of the SEZ Act establishes a two-tier dispute resolution framework:

Where designated courts (as contemplated under Section 23) are notified, disputes between:

two or more entrepreneurs,

two or more developers, or

an entrepreneur and a developer

are to be adjudicated by such courts.

are to be adjudicated by such courts. In the absence of designated courts (which remains the prevailing situation in practice), disputes are to be referred to arbitration, with arbitrators appointed by the Central Government.

The provision begins with a non obstante clause (“Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law…”), indicating its overriding effect. This is reinforced by Section 51 of the SEZ Act, which grants the Act overriding effect over inconsistent laws or instruments.

Accordingly, Sections 42 and 51 together create a strong statutory override, capable of displacing contractual dispute resolution mechanisms, including arbitration clauses agreed upon by parties.

Legislative Intent

The legislative intent underlying Section 42 appears to be threefold:

Expeditious dispute resolution within SEZs Uniformity and consistency in adjudication of SEZ-related disputes Regulatory oversight by the Central Government over SEZ operations

Given the hybrid nature of SEZs, physically located in India but treated as foreign territory for limited fiscal purposes, Parliament appears to have envisaged a controlled and insulated dispute resolution framework.

By centralising dispute resolution, the legislature sought to minimise protracted litigation and inconsistent interpretations that could undermine investor confidence in export-oriented zones.

The Arbitration Conundrum

While Section 42 refers to “arbitration,” the mechanism it contemplates differs fundamentally from arbitration under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.

Feature Arbitration Act, 1996 Section 42 SEZ Act Basis Party autonomy Statutory mandate Appointment Party-driven Central Government Consent Essential Not required Procedure Flexible Largely undefined

This raises a critical jurisprudential question:

Whether arbitration under Section 42 constitutes true arbitration, or is more accurately characterised as statutory adjudication in the form of arbitration.

The answer has significant implications for the enforceability of contractual arbitration clauses within SEZ frameworks.

Judicial Interpretation: Primacy of Section 42

Ranganath Properties Precedent

In Ranganath Properties Pvt. Ltd. v. Phoenix Tech Zone Pvt. Ltd.1, the Telangana High Court considered development agreements containing arbitration clauses providing for party-appointed arbitrators.

The Court held that such clauses were “misconceived” and “of no legal effect” in light of Section 42. It reasoned that:

The SEZ Act is a special statute, prevailing over the Arbitration Act (general law)

The principle of lex specialis derogat legi generali applies

Importantly, the Court treated the issue as one of jurisdiction, holding that:

Jurisdictional defects cannot be cured by consent, acquiescence, or contractual agreement

Party autonomy cannot override a statutorily prescribed forum

This reasoning effectively excludes contractual arbitration where Section 42 applies.

Kerala High Court’s Interpretation of Section 42

In Musthafa & Almana International Consultants v. Smartcity (Kochi) Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.2, the Kerala High Court held that:

Section 42 creates a mandatory and exclusive dispute resolution mechanism

Arbitration under the provision is the sole means of dispute resolution

Applying the “pith and substance” doctrine, the Court held that:

Even disputes relating to rent and eviction (ordinarily governed by state rent laws)

Would fall within Section 42 if they arise out of the developer–entrepreneur relationship

This approach significantly broadens the scope of Section 42 by focusing on the underlying relationship, rather than the nature of the claim.

Supreme Court: Sector-Specific Arbitration

While not directly interpreting the SEZ Act, the Supreme Court in M.P. Power Trading Co. Ltd. v. Narmada Equipments Pvt. Ltd.3 affirmed that:

Sector-specific statutory arbitration mechanisms prevail over general arbitration law

Jurisdictional defects cannot be cured by consent

Orders passed without jurisdiction are nullities

These principles reinforce the view that statutory dispute resolution frameworks override party autonomy, supporting the interpretation of Section 42 as conferring exclusive jurisdiction.

Definitional Boundaries of Section 42

Section 42 only applies to disputes arising between two or more entrepreneurs, two or more developers, or an entrepreneur and a developer; all of which have exhaustive definitions in Section 2 of the SEZ Act; thus creating a specific jurisdictional limit.

Consequently, parties that fall outside of those definitions; i.e., banks, contractors, suppliers or service providers; cannot be forced into Section 42 arbitration nor can they rely upon it.

Exclusion of Third Parties

Entities such as banks, contractors, suppliers and service providers fall outside the scope of Section 42. In New Tech Pipes Ltd. v. State Bank of India (DRAT, Allahabad)4, it was held that:

A bank cannot be classified as a “developer” or “entrepreneur”

Therefore, disputes involving banks are not governed by Section 42

This highlights the jurisdictional limits of the provision.

Contractual and Interpretational Challenges

The narrow definitional scope may give rise to:

Jurisdictional ambiguity at the contract formation stage

Disputes over whether parties qualify as “entrepreneurs” or “developers”

Complex scenarios involving co-developers, co-entrepreneurs, or hybrid arrangements

Such ambiguity may undermine the objective of expeditious dispute resolution.

Critical Issues

Erosion of Party Autonomy

Party autonomy is a cornerstone of arbitration, recognised by the Supreme Court in Vidya Drolia v. Durga Trading Corporation. Section 42 significantly restricts this autonomy by:

Removing the ability to appoint arbitrators

Limiting procedural flexibility

Imposing a statutory forum

While regulatory oversight is justified, the complete exclusion of party choice may be viewed as disproportionate, particularly for sophisticated commercial actors.

Absencd Courtse of Designate

Although Section 42 prioritises designated courts, such courts have largely not been notified in practice. As a result:

Government-appointed arbitration has become the default mechanism

There is limited transparency regarding appointment procedures, qualifications of arbitrators and procedural rules

This creates uncertainty for investors and stakeholders.

Risk of Forum Shopping

Despite its rigidity, Section 42 may inadvertently encourage:

Strategic pleading to avoid its application

Disputes over whether claims fall within its scope

While the “pith and substance” test mitigates this risk, it introduces subjectivity, potentially leading to preliminary litigation on jurisdiction.

The Path Forward

Practical Guidance

Parties engaging in SEZ transactions should:

Acknowledge the overriding effect of Section 42 in contractual drafting

Carefully assess whether they qualify as “entrepreneurs” or “developers”

Anticipate jurisdictional challenges in mixed disputes

Consider bifurcation of claims or early determination of jurisdiction

Legislative and Administrative Reform

To improve the framework:

The Central Government should issue clear procedural guidelines for arbitration under Section 42

Consider introducing institutional arbitration models, subject to regulatory oversight

Notify and operationalise designated SEZ courts

Enhance transparency in arbitrator appointment processes

Such reforms would help strike a balance between regulatory control and commercial flexibility.

Conclusion

Judicial interpretation has firmly established that Section 42 constitutes a mandatory and exclusive dispute resolution mechanism for disputes falling within its scope. While this advances the legislative objective of regulatory oversight and uniformity, it simultaneously constrains party autonomy and introduces practical challenges.

As India continues to position itself as an arbitration-friendly jurisdiction, there is a compelling case for revisiting the SEZ dispute resolution framework. A calibrated approach preserving statutory oversight while accommodating measured party autonomy would better align Section 42 with contemporary commercial realities and investor expectations.

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