Secundum Allegata ET Probata: The Perils Of Variance Between Pleadings And Evidence

The Latin maxim “secundum allegata et probata” lays a fundamental rule of civil litigation, and it means that a case should be decided on what is pleaded and what is proved or according to the pleadings and proof.

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I. INTRODUCTION

The Latin maxim “secundum allegata et probata” lays a fundamental rule of civil litigation, and it means that a case should be decided on what is pleaded and what is proved or according to the pleadings and proof.1 Indian civil procedure is squarely built upon this idea.

At the outset, the parties must state the material facts in their pleadings. The court then frames issues on that basis and then decides the matter based on the evidence led on those issues. This is the discipline behind Order VI (pleadings) and Order XVIII (evidence) of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908.

In practice, however, parties frequently attempt to stray far beyond the boundaries of their pleadings. Out of nowhere, new calculations or fresh factual theories may appear for the first time in witness statements, expert reports, or even during the dying moments of final arguments. Including new facts and evidence at a later stage creates unfairness as the other side is left without having adequate notice and cannot prepare a proper defence. The hon’ble courts and tribunals, therefore, insist that relief must rest on the facts pleaded and proved, not on surprises raised mid‑hearing.

This article aims to hit the balance wherein the rule should not be used to defeat justice through rigid procedures, but it cannot be diluted to allow ambush or shifting the goalposts.

II. Tracing the Roots of the Maxim

The Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, while explaining this concept in Trojan & Co. v. R.M.N.N. Nagappa Chettiar, held that, “It is well settled that the decision of a case cannot be based on grounds outside the pleadings of the parties and it is the case pleaded that has to be found. Without an amendment of the plaint the court was not entitled to grant the relief not asked for.”2 This boundary is reinforced by the settled rule that, “in case of variance between pleadings and evidence, such evidence cannot be relied upon.”

In Kashi Nath v. Jaganath,3 the Court reaffirmed the Privy Council’s decision in Siddik Mahomed Shah v. Mt. Saran4 that “no amount of evidence can be looked into upon a plea which was never put forward,” and applied it to disregard evidence not consistent with the pleadings put forth.

Furthermore, in Shah v. Saran, it was also reiterated that where evidence is not in line with the pleadings, an adverse inference follows, and such evidence cannot be relied upon.

III. The Mechanics of Order Vi and Xviii

To understand how this works procedurally, one must look at Order VI, Rule 2 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (“CPC”), which requires a concise statement of material facts (not the evidence) on which the party pleading relies for his claim or defence. Furthermore, Order XVIII sets out how each side states its case and leads the evidence. Reading the two together shows a simple sequence that needs to be followed, i.e., plead the material facts (Order VI Rule 2), settle issues, then lead and test evidence (Order XVIII Rule 2), and decide only on what was pleaded, put into issue, and ultimately proved.

The Indian courts have consistently warned the parties that the facts required to prove/ support any legal point must be pleaded. The Hon’ble Supreme Court in Bharat Singh v. State of Haryana has held that, “when a point which is ostensibly a point of law is required to be substantiated by facts, the party… must plead and prove such facts by evidence which must appear from the writ petition…[or] the counter‑affidavit.”5

IV. Variance Between Pleadings and Proof: Consequences & Qualifications

The basic rule is clear, a case must stand or fall on the pleadings. Any evidence that goes beyond what has been pleaded is disregarded, and the key question is whether the other side would be unfairly harmed by allowing it. Thus, in Kashi Nath v. Jaganath, the Supreme Court reiterated that where evidence is “not in line with the pleadings and is at variance with it, the evidence cannot be looked into or be depended upon.”6 In Trojan & Co., the Court held that, without amendment, a court is “not entitled to grant the relief not asked for,” and it cannot decide on “grounds outside the pleadings.”7 Parties rely on these precedents to shut down attempts made by the other party to recast or reformulate their cases mid-way.

The Hon’ble court of law does not necessarily follow the said rules regarding variance between the pleadings and evidence. Courts have an understanding that the pleadings should be interpreted prudentially and reasonably. Petty drafting mistakes or errors should not deprive a party from getting a fair trial. It is pertinent to understand that in cases where both parties know what the real dispute at hand is and, on that same understanding, they proceed to trial, the lack of immaculately drafted pleadings does not become final and binding on the party at fault. The Hon’ble High Courts have time and again adopted this pragmatic approach, wherein they have given priority to fairness rather than strict and rigid procedures.

The Supreme Court’s decisions similarly balance discipline with fairness. While in Ram Sarup Gupta v. Bishun Narain Inter College,8 the Court urged liberal construction of pleadings to advance justice, in Bachhaj Nahar v. Nilima Mandal,9 it reiterated that no relief can be granted on facts not pleaded and proved, and that a court cannot make out a new case for a party. Taken together, these decisions show that the key factors are notice and prejudice. A variance becomes serious when one party is faced with something they had no chance to respond to. But when both sides understand the real issue and have addressed it during the case, small pleading defects are usually ignored.

V. AMENDMENTS IN CPC AND THE COURT’S DISCRETION

Order VI Rule 17 permits amendment “at any stage”, but since 2002, there has been a proviso that tightens the rule once the trial has begun. The Supreme Court has set out clear considerations. Pertinently, in Revajeetu Builders & Developers v. Narayanaswamy,10 the Court also set out the factors to be considered while allowing amendments. These include avoiding multiple proceedings, ensuring that a party does not replace its case with a new and inconsistent one, and preventing any serious prejudice to the other side. Further, in Vidyabai v. Padmalatha,11 the 2002 proviso was explained, wherein, after the trial begins, an amendment cannot be allowed “unless the court came to the conclusion that in spite of due diligence the party could not have raised the matter before the commencement of the trial.” Mere inadvertence or delay will not do.

These principles connect with the rule of secundum allegata et probata in two clear ways. First, if a party wants to introduce a different factual position or seek a new type of relief, it must ask for an amendment at the earliest. If it does not, any evidence supporting that new point may be rejected. Second, courts and tribunals must clearly separate amendments that simply clarify what is already pleaded from those that try to bring in a completely new case. Clarifications are usually allowed, but late attempts to change the case entirely are not, because they undermine fairness in the proceedings.

VI. Application In Infrastructure Arbitration

Commercial arbitration involves voluminous paperwork, expert analyses and changing ways of calculating financial losses. In such high‑value disputes, proper pleadings are not just a procedural formality they are essential to ensure a fair process. A good example is the Hon’ble Delhi High Court’s decision in wage‑escalation dispute in Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam v. Jaiprakash Hyundai Consortium.12 It clearly demonstrates how springing unpleaded computational formulas on a tribunal can fatally undermine an arbitral award. Allowing financial claims based on brand new mathematical clculations without a proper basis in the pleadings creates a huge disadvantage to the other side. The Division Bench rightly held that the arbitrator adopted a formula “in complete derogation to the specific terms of [the] Contract… for which there was neither any pleadings nor any evidence,” and therefore the award was declared invalid.

VII. Concluding Observations

The Indian legal position on pleading variance is incredibly well-settled but requires a nuanced, highly practical touch.

Its stirring concern is fairness. Wherein, the opposite party should not be ambushed, and the adjudicator should not decide an unpleaded controversy.

Orders VI and XVIII of the CPC lay down the basic procedure, but it is the courts that have shaped how these rules actually work in practice. For lawyers, clear pleadings, timely amendments, and making sure the evidence matches what has been pleaded are not just formal steps, they often decide the outcome of the case. When the key facts are properly stated and both sides know the real dispute, courts generally do not let technicalities get in the way of justice. But if a party tries to bring in a new fact that was never pleaded, the rule of secundum allegata et probata kicks in, and the court can take a strict view, with serious consequences for that party.

Footnotes

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.