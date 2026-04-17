Contractual And Statutory Limits Of Interest In Arbitration

This Connect provides a brief overview of the judgement of the Supreme Court in the Larsen & Toubro case where it examined whether an arbitral tribunal could award pre-award...

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This Connect provides a brief overview of the judgement of the Supreme Court in the Larsen & Toubro case where it examined whether an arbitral tribunal could award pre-award/pendente lite interest despite an express contractual bar and whether post-award interest is governed by the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996.

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