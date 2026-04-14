Arbitral Awards Are Not Void Merely Due To Expiry Of Mandate: A Contemporary Analysis Of Section 29A Of The Arbitration And Conciliation Act, 1996

Arbitration has emerged as one of the most preferred modes of dispute resolution in commercial transactions due to its efficiency, flexibility, and minimal court intervention.

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Introduction

Arbitration has emerged as one of the most preferred modes of dispute resolution in commercial transactions due to its efficiency, flexibility, and minimal court intervention. In India, the framework governing arbitration is provided under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (hereinafter “the Act”). Over the years, the legislature and courts have attempted to strengthen the arbitration regime to ensure the timely disposal of disputes while preserving the sanctity of arbitral awards.

One of the most significant reforms was the introduction of Section 29A through the 2015 Amendment, which imposes strict timelines for the completion of arbitral proceedings. However, a recurring question before courts has been whether an arbitral award delivered after the expiry of the arbitrator’s mandate becomes automatically void.

Recent jurisprudence of the Supreme Court of India has clarified that an arbitral award does not automatically become void merely because it is delivered after the expiry of the arbitrator’s mandate, especially where the court subsequently extends the time for making the award. This interpretation preserves the effectiveness of arbitration and prevents the collapse of proceedings due to procedural technicalities.

This blog examines the statutory scheme, relevant provisions, and leading judicial precedents on the issue.

Statutory Framework

Section 29A – Time Limit for Arbitral Award

Section 29A of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act was introduced by the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Act, 2015, to ensure timely completion of arbitration proceedings.

Key Provisions

Section 29A (1) The arbitral tribunal must render the award within 12 months from the date of completion of pleadings.

Section 29A(3) The parties may mutually extend the time period by six months.

Section 29A(4) If the award is not made within the above period, the mandate of the arbitrator terminates, unless the court extends the period.

Section 29A(5) Either party may apply to the court for an extension of time.

Importantly, the statute explicitly provides that the court may extend the period “either before or after the expiry of the period.”

This wording forms the core basis for the modern judicial interpretation that the court retains supervisory powers even after the mandate technically expires.

Purpose behind Section 29A

The legislative intent behind Section 29A was not to invalidate arbitral proceedings but to ensure discipline and efficiency in arbitration.

Indian courts have consistently emphasized that arbitration should not fail merely due to procedural delays. Arbitration often involves complex commercial disputes where extensive evidence and hearings are required. If every delayed award were treated as void, it would defeat the very purpose of arbitration.

Thus, Section 29A must be interpreted in a manner that balances:

efficiency and timeliness

finality of arbitral adjudication

minimal judicial interference

1. Judicial Evolution on the Issue

Some High Courts initially adopted a strict interpretation, holding that an award delivered after expiry of the mandate is void.

Telangana High Court

The High Court held that if an arbitral award is delivered after expiry of the statutory period under Section 29A, such award is null and void because the arbitrator becomes functus officio once the mandate terminates.

Similarly, certain courts held that once the mandate expired, courts could not revive it.

However, this strict approach was later reconsidered in light of the statutory language of Section 29A (4).

2. Supreme Court Clarification

A major clarification came from the C. Velusamy v. K. Indhera.

In this case:

An arbitral award was delivered after the expiry of the statutory period prescribed under Section 29A.

The losing party challenged the award, arguing that it was a nullity since the arbitrator’s mandate had expired.

An application for extension of time was filed before the High Court.

The High Court refused to entertain the application on the ground that once the award had been delivered after the expiry of the mandate, the proceedings stood invalid.

The matter reached the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court’s Ruling

The Supreme Court overturned the High Court and held that:

An application under Section 29A seeking extension of time can be filed even after the expiry of the mandate. Such an application is maintainable even after the arbitral award has been delivered. An award passed after expiry of the mandate is not automatically void; it is merely ineffective until the court grants an extension.

The Court clarified that the arbitrator’s delay does not eliminate the court’s jurisdiction to extend time.

The judgment emphasized that the purpose of Section 29A is to regulate timelines, not to invalidate completed arbitral proceedings on hyper-technical grounds.

Key Legal Principles from Velusamy Case

The Supreme Court laid down several important principles:

Extension Can Be Granted Even After Award

The Court held that an application for extension under Section 29A(5) remains maintainable even after the award has been delivered. Award Is Not Automatically Void. A delayed award is not void ab initio; rather, it becomes unenforceable unless the court extends time. The court retains wide powers under Section 29A, including extending the mandate, reducing arbitrator’s fees, imposing costs, and substituting the arbitrator. These mechanisms ensure accountability without nullifying the arbitral process. The Court emphasised that Parliament never intended arbitration proceedings to collapse due to mere procedural delays.

Mandate Expiry and Termination

In Mohan Lal Fatehpuria v. Bharat Textiles, the Hon’ble Supreme Court held that where the statutory period expires without extension, the arbitrator’s mandate stands terminated by operation of law and the arbitrator becomes functus officio.

However, the Court also clarified that proceedings can continue if the court extends time or appoints a substitute arbitrator.

Divergent High Court Views

Before the Supreme Court clarified the law, High Courts had conflicting interpretations.

Some High Courts, such as:

Calcutta High Court

Telangana High Court treated awards after expiry as void.

Others such as:

Delhi High Court

Bombay High Court

Madras High Court

allowed courts to extend the mandate even after expiry. The Supreme Court ultimately endorsed the latter approach. Relationship with Other Provisions of the Act

Section 34 – Setting Aside of Award

Under Section 34, an arbitral award can be set aside only on limited grounds such as:

lack of jurisdiction

violation of natural justice

patent illegality

conflict with public policy

Delay alone is not a standalone ground for setting aside unless it affects jurisdiction or legality.

Section 36 – Enforcement of Award

Under Section 36, an arbitral award is enforceable as a decree of court once the period for challenge expires.

However, if the award is passed after expiry of the mandate and time is not extended, it may be temporarily unenforceable until the court grants an extension.

The Supreme Court’s approach has several important implications:

Protects Completed Proceedings. Parties do not lose the entire arbitration merely due to delay.

Promotes Arbitration-Friendly Jurisdiction

India aims to become a global arbitration hub. Invalidating awards on technicalities would undermine that goal.

Judicial Oversight Without Excessive Interference

Courts retain supervisory powers while respecting party autonomy.

Encourages Efficient Conduct of Arbitration

Courts may impose penalties such as a fee reduction or costs on arbitrators responsible for delays.

Comparative Perspective

Many international arbitration regimes do not impose strict statutory timelines like Section 29A. Instead, they rely on institutional rules.

India’s approach is therefore unique in combining:

statutory timelines

judicial supervision

flexibility through extensions

This hybrid model ensures both efficiency and fairness.

Conclusion

The evolution of jurisprudence on Section 29A of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act reflects the Indian judiciary’s commitment to strengthening arbitration as an effective mechanism for dispute resolution.

The Supreme Court’s ruling in Velusamy v. K. Indhera settles the law by holding that arbitral awards are not automatically void merely because they are delivered after the expiry of the arbitrator’s mandate. Instead, courts retain the authority to extend the mandate even after the award has been delivered, thereby validating the proceedings.

This interpretation ensures that arbitration remains efficient, pragmatic, and commercially sensible, preventing years of proceedings from being wasted due to procedural delays.

As India continues to position itself as a major arbitration-friendly jurisdiction, such judicial clarity reinforces the credibility of its arbitration framework and protects the sanctity of arbitral awards.

Arbitration and Conciliation Act, No. 26 of 1996, § 29A (India). Arbitration and Conciliation Act, No. 26 of 1996, § 29A(2) (India). Arbitration and Conciliation Act, No. 26 of 1996, § 29A (3)( (India). Arbitration and Conciliation Act, No. 26 of 1996, § 29A (4) (india). Arbitration and Conciliation Act, No. 26 of 1996, § 29A (5) (India). Arbitration and Conciliation Act, No. 26 of 1996, § 29A (4) (India). C. Velusamy v. D. Patchaiammal, (2010) 10 S.C.C. 469 (India). C. Velusamy v. D. Patchaiammal, (2010) 10 S.C.C. 469 (India). Mohan Lal Fatehpuria v. Bharat Textiles, (2019) 12 S.C.C. 415 (India). Arbitration and Conciliation Act, No. 26 of 1996, § 34 (India). Arbitration and Conciliation Act, No. 26 of 1996, § 34 (India). C. Velusamy v. D. Patchaiammal, (2010) 10 S.C.C. 469 (India).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.