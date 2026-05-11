Finality Without Borders: The Supreme Court Of India Embraces Transnational Issue Estoppel In Foreign Award Enforcement

In Nagaraj V. Mylandla v. PI Opportunities Fund-I & Ors. [Special Leave Petition (Civil) Nos. 31866-68 of 2025] (‘Nagaraj V. Mylandla Case’), the Supreme Court of India grappled for the first time with the doctrine of ‘transnational issue estoppel’. Its endorsement of the doctrine in the context of enforcement proceedings under Section 48 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (‘the Arbitration Act’) places India squarely within a growing international consensus: awards that have withstood challenge at the seat should not be relitigated on the merits at the enforcement stage.

S&A Law Offices is a full-service law firm comprising experienced, well-recognized and accomplished professionals. S&A Law Offices aims to provide its clients (both domestic and international) with top-quality counsel and legal insights, which combines the Firm's innovative approach with comprehensive expertise across industries and a broad spectrum of modalities. Being a full-service law firm, we take pride in having the capability of providing impeccable legal solutions across various practice areas and industries and makes an endeavor to provide a 360 degree legal solution. With registered office at Gurugram and other strategically located offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, along with associate offices across India, S&A is fully equipped to provide legal services on a pan-India basis.

Article Insights

S&A Law Offices are most popular: within Energy and Natural Resources, Government, Public Sector and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Law Firm industries

In Nagaraj V. Mylandla v. PI Opportunities Fund-I & Ors. [Special Leave Petition (Civil) Nos. 31866-68 of 2025] (‘Nagaraj V. Mylandla Case’), the Supreme Court of India grappled for the first time with the doctrine of ‘transnational issue estoppel’. Its endorsement of the doctrine in the context of enforcement proceedings under Section 48 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 (‘the Arbitration Act’) places India squarely within a growing international consensus: awards that have withstood challenge at the seat should not be relitigated on the merits at the enforcement stage.

Introduction.

Foreign arbitral award enforcement is central to international commercial dispute resolution. The Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, 1958 (‘the New York Convention’) was designed so that awards made in one contracting State could be enforced in another, subject only to a narrow set of defences. However, a recurring difficulty has always been when an award-debtor has already challenged an award before the courts of the seat and lost, to what extent can it raise the same arguments again before an enforcement court elsewhere? Transnational issue estoppel addresses that problem. The doctrine draws on two basic ideas (i) finality and (ii) comity, and it has become an increasingly important tool in international arbitration.

Underlying all of this is comity of nations – the longstanding principle by which the courts of one sovereign State recognize and give effect to the acts of another, not out of obligation, but out of mutual respect and the shared interest in a predictable international legal order. In the arbitration context, comity means that an enforcement court should defer to the seat court’s considered judgment, especially where that court has already examined the validity of the award under its own supervisory jurisdiction. To permit the wholesale re-examination of issues already adjudicated by a competent foreign court would undermine the finality of awards and invite duplicative, vexatious litigation across borders. As the Supreme Court’s reasoning in the Nagaraj V. Mylandla Case makes plain, transnational issue estoppel is, at bottom, comity applied with rigour in the specific setting of foreign award enforcement under the New York Convention and the Arbitration Act.

Dispute involved in Nagraj vs. Mylandla.

The dispute arose from a Share Acquisition and Shareholders Agreement (‘SASHA’), under which PI Opportunities Fund-I (‘PIOF’) and other parties (‘Investors’) made substantial investments in Financial Software and Systems Pvt. Ltd. (‘FSSPL’), a digital payment services company based in Chennai. The promoters of FSSPL – including Nagraj V. Mylandla and Sharda Mylandla – undertook to ensure that a QIPO would occur on or before 31st March 2016. Clause 19 of the SASHA contained an ‘exit waterfall’, providing the investors with successive exit mechanisms should the QIPO fail to materialise. It never did. The Investors on 11.04.2022, issued notices of material breach, thereby terminating the promoters’ rights, and triggering a strategic sale. Subsequently, arbitration inter se the parties followed under the Rules of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (‘SIAC Rules’), with Singapore as the seat.

A three-member tribunal issued a unanimous award on 5th July 2024. It found that Clause 19 of the SASHA imposed an absolute obligation on FSSPL and its promoters to provide an exit to the Investors, and that this obligation had been breached. Damages came to approximately INR 11,288 million – the exit price as at 18th September 2020 – with simple interest at 5.33% per annum. The Tribunal also provided that if the damages were not paid within 90 days, the Investors could proceed with a strategic sale.

The Mylandlas challenged the award before the General Division of the High Court of Singapore on two grounds: first, that the Tribunal had breached the ‘fair hearing rule’ by failing to consider their ‘waiver defence’; and second, that it had similarly failed to consider their ‘buy-back defence’. The Singapore High Court dismissed both challenges. On the waiver defence, it held that the Tribunal had implicitly rejected it in light of its findings, and that Clause 29.5 of the SASHA – which required any waiver to be in writing – provided a complete answer. On the buy-back defence, the Court found that the Tribunal had undertaken a wholesale rejection of the Mylandlas' interpretation of Clause 19.1, and that the challenge was, in substance, a disguised attack on the merits.

Notably, the Mylandlas did not appeal the Singapore High Court's decision, even though they had a right of appeal to the Court of Appeal under Section 29(C)(2) of Singapore’s Supreme Court of Judicature Act, 1969. Their decision to let the judgment stand would later prove significant. Thereafter, the Investors sought enforcement of the Arbitral Award before the Madras High Court under Sections 47 to 49 of the Arbitration Act. The Madras High Court by order dated 22.09.2025, held the award enforceable and deemed it a decree. The Madras High Court applied transnational issue estoppel and held that issues already decided by the Singapore High Court could not be reopened at the enforcement stage.

Proceedings before the Supreme Court.

Before the Supreme Court, the Mylandlas argued that the Madras High Court had erred in applying transnational issue estoppel to a public policy challenge.

The Supreme Court traced the doctrine through its own jurisprudence. In Gopal Prasad Sinha v. State of Bihar1, it had held that issue estoppel rests on a basic principle: the same issue of fact and law must have been determined in the previous litigation. In Hope Plantations Ltd. v. Taluk Land Board, Peermade2, a three-judge Bench observed that estoppel and res judicata are grounded in public policy and justice – once an issue has been finally determined, parties cannot later advance arguments or fresh evidence to show it was wrongly decided.

Finding no prior domestic authority directly on point, the Court turned to a rich body of international case law and academic commentary.

The Court drew on Good Challenger Navegante S.A. v. Metalexportimport S.A.3, where the English Court of Appeal identified four conditions for issue estoppel from a foreign judgment, subject to the overriding consideration that ‘it must work justice and not injustice’. It also considered Diag Human SE v. Czech Republic4, in which the English High Court applied transnational issue estoppel to a foreign award but sounded a note of caution: public policy may differ from state to state, and a foreign court's refusal to enforce on its own public policy grounds would not ordinarily give rise to an issue estoppel in England.

Particular weight was placed on Republic of India v. Deutsche Telekom AG5, in which a five-judge bench of the Singapore Court of Appeal held that transnational issue estoppel applied in international commercial arbitrations – but carved out an important exception for public policy. Where the enforcement court’s own public policy was in issue, the question of estoppel would not arise, because there could be no identity of subject matter: domestic public policy is unique to each State.

Supreme Court’s analysis.

The Supreme Court endorsed the doctrine in forthright terms. Transnational issue estoppel, it held, would ‘effectively curb the propensity of parties to relitigate settled factual issues taking advantage of the fact that they are before a different court in a different jurisdiction’. It would ‘narrow the scope of interference by the enforcement court with an arbitral award that has already passed muster with the seat court’ and would ‘add value and augment the efficiency of arbitration as a dispute resolution mechanism to settle trans-border commercial disputes’.

The Court then aligned itself with the Singapore Court of Appeal's approach in Republic of India v. Deutsche Telekom AG, holding that opposition to enforcement on public policy grounds ‘necessarily stand[s] on a different footing’. Even where the seat court has upheld an award, the enforcement court retains the right to examine it against the public policy of the State in which enforcement is sought. But the Court drew a firm line: ‘in the guise of mounting such an attack, it is not open to a party whose contentions on the merits of a particular issue on facts have been rejected by the seat court to seek review thereof by the enforcement court’. Such a merits-based exercise, the Court made clear, falls ‘beyond the scope of the enforcement court's jurisdiction under Section 48 of the Arbitration Act and would be barred by application of the doctrine of transnational issue estoppel’.

The Court was equally clear that dressing up a factual issue in the language of public policy would not save it: ‘by giving a different colour to a factual issue, it is not open to a party to the foreign award to seek to bring it within the ambit of Section 48(2)(b) of the Arbitration Act by raising a ‘public policy' ground’. Transnational issue estoppel bars the attempt.

Significance and Implications.

The decision in Nagaraj V. Mylandla matters on several fronts:

The judgement marks the formal recognition by India’s highest court of transnational issue estoppel as a principle applicable to the enforcement of foreign arbitral awards under the Arbitration Act in India. The Supreme Court has calibrated the doctrine with care and it operates as a bar to merit based re-litigation of factual issues already settled by the seat court, but it does not prevent the enforcement court from independently assessing whether enforcement would offend the public policy of India, a principled balance between finality and sovereignty. The Supreme Court's description of the Mylandlas’ efforts as a ‘mudslinging’ exercise, coupled with the imposition of costs of INR 25 lakhs, reinforces the pro-enforcement stance that Indian courts have taken since Vijay Karia v. Prysmian Cavi E Sistemi SRL6. The Supreme Court by engaging extensively with case law from England, Singapore, and the United States, has situated Indian arbitration law firmly within the mainstream of the transnational system of commercial justice.

Conclusion.

The Nagaraj V. Mylandla Case is a landmark in the evolution of international arbitration law in India. By embracing transnational issue estoppel, the Supreme Court has made clear that enforcement proceedings are not a second bite at the cherry – a losing party cannot relitigate settled issues before a fresh tribunal in a different guise. The doctrine, as the Court has articulated it, rests on the enduring principles of finality, comity, and the efficient administration of transnational commercial justice.

That said, the Court has sensibly preserved the enforcement court's right to apply its own public policy, so the doctrine does not become a blanket shield against legitimate scrutiny. The line is well drawn: factual issues settled by the seat court cannot be reopened, but the fundamental policy of the forum State remains a matter for the forum court alone.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.