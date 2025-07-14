90-Day 'Mediation For The Nation' Campaign: A Nationwide Initiative For Alternative Dispute Resolution

Introduction:

From July 1, 2025, to September 30, 2025, a nationwide initiative titled “Mediation for the Nation” will be implemented across India. This 90-day campaign is being organised jointly by the National Legal Services Authority (‘NALSA') and the Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee (‘MCPC'), with the objective and intent to settle a wide range of pending cases through mediation. The campaign has been conceptualised under the leadership and able guidance of the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, who is the Patron-in-Chief of NALSA and Justice Surya Kant, Judge, Supreme Court of India, who also serves as the Executive Chairman of both NALSA and MCPC. This initiative intends to promote and endorse mediation as a practical mechanism of dispute resolution across all levels of the judiciary, from the Taluka Courts to the High Courts.

Objective and Framework:

The campaign aims to dispose of a huge number of cases pending in Indian courts by encouraging people to opt for mediation as an alternate mechanism of conflict resolution. The aim is to refer eligible cases to mediation, and to make the process user-friendly, orderly and significantly popular. It is an opportunity to demonstrate how mediation can be used effectively to address disputes in comparatively less time than litigation. Through promoting the settlement of selected mediation cases and alleviating pressure on the court adjudication system, it seeks to strengthen public confidence in mediation as an effective dispute resolution mechanism.

Implementation Timeline:

The campaign will be running for a set timeline of 90 days starting July 1st, 2025 and finishing September 30th, 2025. The initial phase of the campaign, between July 1 to July 31, 2025, will focus on identifying suitable cases for mediation. During this stage, courts will list specific cases under the heading “For Referral to the Special Mediation Drive.” These listings will be screened for their viability to reach an out-of-court settlement. If deemed suitable, these cases will be sent to mediators who then take over the appropriate processes. The actual mediation meetings will take place in August and September, with ongoing evaluation and feedback

About the campaign:

The campaign is broad in scope and includes various categories of civil and compoundable criminal cases. The types of disputes that will be considered for mediation include matrimonial disputes, motor accident and insurance claims, domestic violence matters where mediation is appropriate, cheque bounce cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act, commercialdisputes, service-related matters, consumer disputes, debt recovery, partition suits, eviction cases, land acquisition-related matters and all such civil and criminal compoundable matters which have an element of amicable settlement. Courts will examine meticulously whether each matter has a reasonable chance of settlement through mediation before referring it to this mediation drive.

Under this initiative, mediation will be conducted in three modes to make it more accessible and convenient for the parties. These comprise (i) face-to-face (offline) mediation sessions executed on court or mediation premises; (ii) online mediation mediated through virtual platforms; and (iii) mixed models integrating face-to-face and online presence. Taluka and District Legal Services Authorities will make arrangements for online mediation and assist those who may not have access to digital infrastructure.

The campaign will utilise the services of both experienced and newly trained mediators. Those who have recently completed the required 40-hour mediation training will also be engaged. This ensures that the campaign has adequate personnel to manage the volume of referred cases. In cases where technical knowledge or counselling is necessary, mediators will be allowed to consult subject matter experts or counsellors. The campaign structure includes support mechanisms for mediators to handle complex disputes in a collaborative and informed manner.

Supervision of the campaign will be decentralised. The target of each High Court's Mediation Monitoring Committee will include supervision of campaign implementation within their respective jurisdiction. These committees will track the rate of referrals, oversee mediation processes, and liaise with district-level officials to monitor alignment with the campaign goals. Continuous dialogue among committees and courts, as well as mediators, will be held for monitoring purposes to enable proper action where necessary in good time. A systematic way of tracking performance and information retrieval has been established. The count of both referred cases that went to mediation and those that were resolved would be captured and reported on the specified dates. These dates are August 4, 11, 18, 25, while September 1, 8,15 and 22 in the year 2025.

The final compilation of all referred and resolved cases will be completed by October 6, 2025. This data will be submitted to the MCPC for analysis and further administrative review. The information collected will also assist in evaluating the success of the campaign and identifying areas for improvement in future mediation initiatives.

To study the effectiveness and long-term impact of the campaign, a detailed research project has been proposed. The National Judicial Academy in Bhopal, in collaboration with selected National Law Universities, will undertake this study. The research will evaluate various aspects of the campaign, such as the number and nature of cases resolved, the effectiveness of mediation modes, the satisfaction of parties involved, and the sustainability of such initiatives in future judicial planning. The study will provide empirical data to support broader policy decisions regarding the institutionalisation of mediation in India.

IN SUMMARY:

The Mediation for the Nation campaign marks a significant effort by Indian judicial institutions to operationalise and mainstream mediation across the country. By implementing a structured approach that includes identification, referral, flexible mediation formats, and judicial oversight, the campaign attempts to address the issue of judicial backlog and promote non-adversarial dispute resolution on a large scale. The inclusion of all levels of courts, comprehensive categories of cases, and collaboration with trained mediators and institutional stakeholders reflects a coordinated effort to increase the role of mediation in the Indian legal system. The campaign's impact will be assessed through continuous monitoring and a formal study. The data and findings may serve as the basis for future reforms aimed at strengthening alternative dispute resolution frameworks. If implemented effectively, this campaign could indeed mark a shift toward a more accessible and efficient dispute resolution environment in India in the backdrop of the Mediation Act, 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.