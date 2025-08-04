Litigation Update: Suspicious Circumstances Can Invalidate A Will

The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India, in its judgment dated 17 July 2025 in Gurdial Singh (Deceased) through LR v. Jagir Kaur (Deceased) and Another, declared a will invalid due to suspicious circumstances surrounding its execution.

Background

The dispute pertains to land originally owned by Maya Singh, who died on 10 November 1991. The appellant, Gurdial Singh, was Maya Singh's nephew, while the first respondent, Jagir Kaur, was Maya Singh's lawfully wedded wife, and the second respondent, Gurpal Singh, claimed to be their adopted son. On 27 October 1992, the suit land was mutated in favor of Jagir Kaur, and on the same day, Gurdial Singh filed a suit, propounding a will dated 16 May 1991 ("Will"), allegedly executed by Maya Singh, bequeathing the land to him. Gurdial Singh contended that Maya Singh was married to Joginder Kaur, who predeceased him, and denied Jagir Kaur's status as Maya Singh's wife and Gurpal Singh's status as their adopted son. Jagir Kaur and Gurpal Singh filed a suit seeking a declaration to reinforce their positions as Maya Singh's wife and adopted son, respectively. The Trial Court and the First Appellate Court dismissed their suit, holding that Gurpal Singh was not the adopted son but confirming Jagir Kaur as Maya Singh's wife and declaring Gurdial Singh the owner of the suit land. However, the Punjab & Haryana High Court, in second appeals, reversed these decisions, holding that the Will was invalid due to suspicious circumstances.

Principal Issue

Whether, in the facts and circumstances of the case, the non-mention of the status of the first respondent as the wife of the testator and the failure to provide reasons for her disinheritance in the will dated 16 May 1991 constitute a suspicious circumstance that exposes a lack of a free disposing mind of the testator, rendering the Will invalid?

Held

The Supreme Court made the following key observations:

Suspicious Circumstances Surrounding the Will: The Hon'ble Court ruled that the omission of Jagir Kaur's position as Maya Singh's wife and the reasons for her disinheritance in the Will were suspicious circumstances. This was exacerbated by the appellant's attempt to refute Jagir Kaur's marital status, which implied undue influence. The Hon'ble Court noted that evidence proved Jagir Kaur resided with Maya Singh until his death, with no indication of a disturbed relationship. The Hon'ble Court also noted that Jagir Kaur's refusal to perform the final rites did not indicate a broken relationship, as it was customary for male relatives to perform the same.

The Hon'ble Court upheld the High Court's finding that the Will was invalid due to the appellant's failure to dispel the suspicious circumstances surrounding the omission of Jagir Kaur's status and reasons for her disinheritance. The Hon'ble Court dismissed the appeals, affirming Jagir Kaur's ownership and possession of the suit land.

MHCO Comment

This ruling highlights the judiciary's careful examination of wills, especially when unusual factors, such as the unexplained exclusion of natural heirs, are involved. It sets a precedent for courts to scrutinize testamentary decisions that omit close relatives, particularly in cases where the legal status of a spouse is denied. The judgment is expected to reinforce protections for natural heirs and prompt testators to clearly justify the disinheritance of close family members to prevent potential legal disputes.

This article was released on 1 August 2025.

