Delhi Court Orders Man To Serve At Old-Age Home For Drunken Driving Offence

We provide best legal solutions in the matters pertaining to Divorce, Family Disputes, RERA Property disputes, Matrimonial, Criminal, Civil, Recovery, consumer disputes and Arbitration. Our top priority is to minimize the legal hassles of our clients in dealing with the court matters.
Our well experienced and dedicated team of lawyers works extensively to provide best in class services and solutions, helping resolve Family disputes and Matrimonial cases like Dowry Demand, Domestic Violence, Maintenance, Divorce, and Child Custody.
Our team is well equipped to handle legal matters pertaining to Anticipatory bail, Criminal Offence charges, Cheque bounce, Arbitration & Reconciliation, Consumer Forum and Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, with presence in cities Faridabad, Gurgaon, New Delhi & NCR.
Additional Sessions Judge, District Courts, Dwarka, New Delhi,
ordered the convict, who was found under influence of liquor and
quantity of liquor consumed was found to be 550mg /100 ml which is
much higher than permissible limit i.e. 30 mg/ 100 ml and held
guilty u/s. 138 (3)/177 and section 185 of M.V Act., to do Seva in
an Old Age Home situated at Sector – 1, J. J. Colony,
Jankipuri, Bindapur, Near Talabwala Park, Shiv Mandir, New Delhi,
for a period of two weeks from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. Convict is directed
to file daily photographs of doing seva. Court also directed to
file daily photographs of doing seva after period of two weeks and
his presence in Old Age Home has to be certified by the Manager of
the said Old Age Home along with conduct report of Convict i.e.
convict performed tasks assigned to him. Apart from this, suspended
his license for six months and imposed a fine of Rs. 2000/-.
Originally published 13 June 2019
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.