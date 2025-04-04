DSK Legal is known for its integrity, innovative solutions, and pragmatic legal advice, helping clients navigate India’s complex regulatory landscape. With a client-centric approach, we prioritize commercial goals, delivering transparent, time-bound, and cost-effective solutions.
Continuing its spree of revamping regulations, CCI on 17 February 2025 issued yet another set of draft regulations –Draft CCI (Determination of Cost of Production) Regulations, 2025 thereby proposing to replace and repeal the current CCI (Determination of Cost of Production) Regulations , 2009 ...
