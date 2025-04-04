Continuing its spree of revamping regulations, CCI on 17 February 2025 issued yet another set of draft regulations –Draft CCI (Determination of Cost of Production) Regulations, 2025 thereby proposing to replace and repeal the current CCI (Determination of Cost of Production) Regulations , 2009 – which covers the relevant 'cost' when dealing with 'predatory pricing' matters under Section 4 of the Act.

The Commission has proposed to remove 'market value' and has included a new term, namely, "average total cost", which shall be the total cost divided by total output. Further, corresponding to the former change, it has revised the proviso to Regulation 3 to include 'average total cost', and 'average avoidable cost', in place of the current avoidable cost and market value.

